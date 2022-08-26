It was set to be a flagship Amazon Prime Video series, with top Hollywood talent guiding what was envisioned as a major franchise for the e-commerce giant. However, cost overruns and creative differences are plaguing a series that has quietly become one of the most expensive shows ever produced. Meet Citadel, a global event series from Avengers and Gray Man directors Joe and Anthony Russo and movie and television scribes Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Studios Is Committed to Local Productions and "Really Curated" Content Slate, Finds MGM Deal "Hugely Exciting," Head of European Originals SaysAmazon Names Brianna Oh Head...

TV SERIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO