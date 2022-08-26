Read full article on original website
Andrea Marcaurelle obituary
Andrea C. (St. Pierre) Marcaurelle, 70, of Damon Avenue, Ipswich, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022 in the Beverly Hospital. She was born in Springfield to Leon V. St. Pierre and Claire G. Grenier. She was the former wife of Blair A. Marcaurelle of Boston and is mother of Erica A. Marcaurelle of Salem and Alicia C. Marcaurelle of Ipswich.
Grace Joseph obituary
Grace E. Girard Joseph, 88, of Wenham died peacefully on August 19, 2022, after a long illness at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. Born in Ipswich in 1934, she was the daughter of the late Earl P. Girard, formerly of Ipswich, and Katherine (Steele) Girard, formerly of PEI.
Stephen Crane chosen as town manager
IPSWICH — The select board has unanimously selected Stephen Crane as the new town manager. One of three finalists for the position, he beat out Bill Scott and Joseph Domelowicz in the vote taken Monday night. “I think the best fit for Ipswich right now is Mr. Crane,” selectperson...
Late 50th reunion — and 70th birthdays
IPSWICH — The IHS class of 1970 belatedly celebrated its 50th reunion — and 70th birthdays — recently. The weekend kicked off at the Masonic Temple on Friday, Aug. 26 and concluded with a Saturday night dinner cruise. “Additionally, we paid homage to our legendary Coach Jack...
Rowley police and fire log August 21 to 28, 2022
2:41 a.m. Burglar alarm on the Newburyport Turnpike. 10:53 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Glen Street and Weldon Farm Road. 1:24 p.m. Animal complaint investigated on Main Street. Please Support Local Advertisers. 1:44 p.m. Animal complaint on Central Street. 3:23 p.m. Lost/found property on Haverhill Street.
Rotary presents scholarships
The Ipswich-Rowley Rotary Club has announced the recipients of their 2022 scholarships. This year’s scholastic recipients from Ipswich are Ava Borgman, Mia Corcoran, Madeleine Farris, Aviana Gahm-Diaz, Gabriella Ramasci, and Nell Woolfolk. The recipients from Rowley are Nathan Ewell and Sage Woodward. Rotary offers annual scholarships in three forms:...
August graduations at Mark Warner Martial Arts
On Aug. 20, Mark Warner’s Martial Arts promoted 19 students ages five to 45 to higher ranks as they progress on their martial arts journey. Students from Ipswich and surrounding towns descended on the school with their parents and siblings to receive awards or witness the ceremony. “It was...
2nd Annual Remembrance Cup slots open
On Friday, Sept. 9, Ascension Memorial Church will host the Remembrance Cup, a community golf tournament and fundraiser at Rowley Country Club. “The Remembrance Cup is an annual golf tournament to remember those in our community,”. said Rev. Bradford Clark. “This year, Ascension remembers those facing food insecurity and recognizes...
“Locally grown” priest takes over in Topsfield’s Episcopal Church
Trinity Episcopal Church of Topsfield, Boxford, and Middleton has said it “is excited to announce that The Rev. Jennifer Vath as fourth rector of the church.”. Vath, who likes to be addressed simply as “Jen,” is the daughter of Richard and Lillian Estes, formerly of Topsfield. She is a 1982 graduate of Masconomet Regional High School and grew up in Topsfield.
Cape Ann Big Band to wrap up this season’s Music on Meetinghouse Green
GLOUCESTER — The Cape Ann Big Band is set to play the final concert of Music on Meetinghouse Green Sept. 9. “Here’s a local ensemble with a huge fan base that needs little introduction,” organizers said. “Get your seats early as this high-powered group will draw a capacity audience.”
Plane makes hard landing at Plum Island Airport
NEWBURY — A pilot was evaluated by medics but not hospitalized after a hard landing at Plum Island Airport Wednesday. Rescuers responded after receiving calls at 11:15 a.m. about a plane down on its nose on the runway, Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin said in a statement. “Upon arrival, firefighters...
Gloucester police charge man with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine
GLOUCESTER — Police have said they arrested a man after a “possible transaction” of drugs was reported. The man, whom police said was on probation, has since been charged with trafficking drugs, carrying a dangerous weapon and a number of other offenses. On Monday, Aug. 29, at...
