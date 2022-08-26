Andrea C. (St. Pierre) Marcaurelle, 70, of Damon Avenue, Ipswich, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022 in the Beverly Hospital. She was born in Springfield to Leon V. St. Pierre and Claire G. Grenier. She was the former wife of Blair A. Marcaurelle of Boston and is mother of Erica A. Marcaurelle of Salem and Alicia C. Marcaurelle of Ipswich.

IPSWICH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO