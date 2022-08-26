When climate activist Seth Laxman moved from a third-floor walk-up in Flatbush to a new apartment in Bed-Stuy in May, he reached out to Lou Moves You, which had previously moved his girlfriend, and got a quote of $625 — nearly $300 less than a larger moving company he had contacted. Educator Toomi Al-Dhahi, who moved from Harlem to Brooklyn in April, said the same thing: “Lou was a sweet deal — $300 or $400 less than any of the other quotes I got.” Owner Lou DeFabrizio keeps prices down by keeping overhead low. He runs the business with his wife and one office assistant and typically hires a crew of artists and musicians who are in between creative projects, so that they can, he says, “make a bunch of money and then use that to do what they love.” (DeFabrizio is a musician himself.) Both Laxman and Al-Dhahi say that DeFabrizio’s team of movers (“a handful of guys right out of Bushwick in their 20s,” adds Al-Dhahi) did an impeccable job, and according to Laxman, “They fit my really huge couch through a tiny doorway in five minutes like wizards.” In fact, he recommended Lou Moves You to a friend who moved in June, who “said it went great.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO