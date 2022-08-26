Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A New York Uber driver stopped his car with a passenger inside and ran into a burning building to help people escape
The passenger in his car told CBS that she believes her Uber driver, Fritz Sam, got two people out of a burning building in Brooklyn.
Disturbing Video Shows NYC Carriage Horse Collapsed On Hot Street In 'Distress'
“People are sick to their stomachs over this,” an advocate said of the incident, which is renewing calls to ban the tourist attraction.
Matt Damon Is the Latest Celebrity to Buy an Estate in This Secluded Woodland Oasis 50 Minutes From NYC
Matt Damon doesn't live in Los Angeles anymore. The Massachusetts-born actor purchased a home in New York, just outside the city.
Man Sentenced to Prison for Pushing a Complete Stranger in Front of Oncoming NYC Subway Train
A man who pleaded guilty to pushing a woman in front of an oncoming New York City subway train has been sentenced to eight years behind bars. Aditya Vemulapati, 26, pushed the victim — a woman he did not know — in front of a train entering the Union Square station. Remarkably, she landed between the rails, and while several train cars passed over her, she survived.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet the Gen Z New Yorkers Disrupting Their Creative Fields in Freeform’s ‘The Come Up’ Trailer (Video)
Amid the chaos of New York City, six young creatives are pursuing their wildest dreams in Freeform’s upcoming docuseries “The Come Up.”. A trailer released Tuesday introduces Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Gore and Sophia Wilson. These Gen Z “disruptors” are all thriving in their respective fields as they try to navigate love, art and friendship.
Curbed
The Best Movers in New York
When climate activist Seth Laxman moved from a third-floor walk-up in Flatbush to a new apartment in Bed-Stuy in May, he reached out to Lou Moves You, which had previously moved his girlfriend, and got a quote of $625 — nearly $300 less than a larger moving company he had contacted. Educator Toomi Al-Dhahi, who moved from Harlem to Brooklyn in April, said the same thing: “Lou was a sweet deal — $300 or $400 less than any of the other quotes I got.” Owner Lou DeFabrizio keeps prices down by keeping overhead low. He runs the business with his wife and one office assistant and typically hires a crew of artists and musicians who are in between creative projects, so that they can, he says, “make a bunch of money and then use that to do what they love.” (DeFabrizio is a musician himself.) Both Laxman and Al-Dhahi say that DeFabrizio’s team of movers (“a handful of guys right out of Bushwick in their 20s,” adds Al-Dhahi) did an impeccable job, and according to Laxman, “They fit my really huge couch through a tiny doorway in five minutes like wizards.” In fact, he recommended Lou Moves You to a friend who moved in June, who “said it went great.”
Comments / 0