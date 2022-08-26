The KRKO Russell and Hill Male Student Athlete of the Year for 2021-2022 is outstanding three-sport athlete Jacob Erickson of Glacier Peak High School. On the football field for the Grizzlies, Erickson was 1st Team 4A All Wesco Defensive Line; 1stTeam 4A All Wesco Offensive Line; 1st Team All-Area Defensive Line and 2nd Team All-Area Offensive Line. A three-year starter at center, his senior defensive stats included 10 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception and a 70-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Grizzlies’ win over Skyline that advanced Glacier Peak to their first-ever 4A state playoff berth.

SNOHOMISH, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO