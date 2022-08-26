ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, WA

KRKO Russell and Hill Female Student Athlete of the Year 2021-2022-Cheyenne Rodgers-Snohomish High School.

The KRKO Russell and Hill Female Student Athlete of the Year for 2021-2022 is outstanding three-sport athlete Cheyenne Rodgers of Snohomish High School. On the soccer pitch for the Panthers, Cheyenne racked up 12 goals and 7 assists, leading Snohomish to the 2022 State 3A Quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. The Panthers finished the season with a 14-5-2 record. Rodgers was named 1st Team All Wesco.
SNOHOMISH, WA
KRKO Russell and Hill Male Student Athlete of the Year 2021-2022-Jacob Erickson-Glacier Peak High School.

The KRKO Russell and Hill Male Student Athlete of the Year for 2021-2022 is outstanding three-sport athlete Jacob Erickson of Glacier Peak High School. On the football field for the Grizzlies, Erickson was 1st Team 4A All Wesco Defensive Line; 1stTeam 4A All Wesco Offensive Line; 1st Team All-Area Defensive Line and 2nd Team All-Area Offensive Line. A three-year starter at center, his senior defensive stats included 10 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception and a 70-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Grizzlies’ win over Skyline that advanced Glacier Peak to their first-ever 4A state playoff berth.
SNOHOMISH, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Remembering Kristiana Johnson

More than 100 citizens, friends and colleagues of the late Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson gathered in Edmonds’ City Park Monday afternoon for a heartfelt memorial service. Pastor Barry Crane of the North Sound Church officiated, and friends and family members took the podium to offer their thoughts. Look for the full story and photos on Tuesday.
EDMONDS, WA
kpug1170.com

Anacortes trail bridge burns

ANACORTES, Wash. – Police and fire investigators are trying to determine how a bridge on Anacortes’ Tommy Thompson Trail caught fire early Tuesday. The Anacortes Police Department reports that officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. and found a section in the middle of the repurposed train trestle engulfed in flames.
ANACORTES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle area ties record for most days of at least 90 degrees in a year

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon, which made it the 12th day this year that our area hit 90 degrees, tying the record from 2015. It is possible that the Seattle area could get to 90 degrees on Wednesday but KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer said the area would most likely wind up in the upper 80s.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands

Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
SEATTLE, WA
anacortesnow.com

Fire engulfs section of Tommy Thompson Trail trestle

An early morning fire Tuesday destroyed roughly 60 feet of the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle across Fidalgo Bay. Trestle will be closed for months. A little after 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Anacortes Police Department officers responded to assist the Anacortes Fire Department with a fire on the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle between Fidalgo Bay Road and March's Point.
ANACORTES, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction

Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
BELLEVUE, WA
seattleschild.com

Immersion learning in all Washington K-8 public schools by 2040?

Approximately 750,000 students will attend Washington State elementary schools this year according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Currently, only 35,000 in 110 public elementary schools across the state have access to a dual language learning environments, also known as “immersion” programs. That would change under a...
WASHINGTON STATE
moderncampground.com

Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
SILVERDALE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver

Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam

MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
MILL CREEK, WA

