everettpost.com
KRKO Russell and Hill Female Student Athlete of the Year 2021-2022-Cheyenne Rodgers-Snohomish High School.
The KRKO Russell and Hill Female Student Athlete of the Year for 2021-2022 is outstanding three-sport athlete Cheyenne Rodgers of Snohomish High School. On the soccer pitch for the Panthers, Cheyenne racked up 12 goals and 7 assists, leading Snohomish to the 2022 State 3A Quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. The Panthers finished the season with a 14-5-2 record. Rodgers was named 1st Team All Wesco.
everettpost.com
KRKO Russell and Hill Male Student Athlete of the Year 2021-2022-Jacob Erickson-Glacier Peak High School.
The KRKO Russell and Hill Male Student Athlete of the Year for 2021-2022 is outstanding three-sport athlete Jacob Erickson of Glacier Peak High School. On the football field for the Grizzlies, Erickson was 1st Team 4A All Wesco Defensive Line; 1stTeam 4A All Wesco Offensive Line; 1st Team All-Area Defensive Line and 2nd Team All-Area Offensive Line. A three-year starter at center, his senior defensive stats included 10 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception and a 70-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Grizzlies’ win over Skyline that advanced Glacier Peak to their first-ever 4A state playoff berth.
Huskies Offer Long-Range-Shooting Son of Former Sonic
Christian King stands six inches shorter than his father.
kpug1170.com
Teachers at second Western Washington school district vote to go on strike
Teachers at a second Western Washington school district have voted to go on strike and a third strike vote is looming. KOMO reports member of the Port Angeles Education Association have decided to strike rather than work without a contract. The current teachers’ contract expires Wednesday, August 31 and the...
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
'It’s one of them life or death situations.'
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Remembering Kristiana Johnson
More than 100 citizens, friends and colleagues of the late Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson gathered in Edmonds’ City Park Monday afternoon for a heartfelt memorial service. Pastor Barry Crane of the North Sound Church officiated, and friends and family members took the podium to offer their thoughts. Look for the full story and photos on Tuesday.
Kenmore man found injured in parking lot behind Lacey hotel now dead
LACEY, Wash. — A 36-year-old Kenmore man who was found injured in a parking lot behind a Lacey hotel on Tuesday night has died, police said. At 9:26 p.m., Lacey officers were called to the 100 block of College Street Southeast for a physical disturbance after a 911 caller reported that a man was lying in a parking lot.
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
kpug1170.com
Anacortes trail bridge burns
ANACORTES, Wash. – Police and fire investigators are trying to determine how a bridge on Anacortes’ Tommy Thompson Trail caught fire early Tuesday. The Anacortes Police Department reports that officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. and found a section in the middle of the repurposed train trestle engulfed in flames.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Seattle area ties record for most days of at least 90 degrees in a year
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon, which made it the 12th day this year that our area hit 90 degrees, tying the record from 2015. It is possible that the Seattle area could get to 90 degrees on Wednesday but KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer said the area would most likely wind up in the upper 80s.
q13fox.com
Plane gives the middle finger to Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE - A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows. According to FlightAware, the Piper Navajo aircraft took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m., a 7-hour flight. The motives behind the particular direction the middle...
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
anacortesnow.com
Fire engulfs section of Tommy Thompson Trail trestle
An early morning fire Tuesday destroyed roughly 60 feet of the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle across Fidalgo Bay. Trestle will be closed for months. A little after 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Anacortes Police Department officers responded to assist the Anacortes Fire Department with a fire on the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle between Fidalgo Bay Road and March's Point.
Everett community mourns loss of beloved mother, local business owner
A community in mourning came together Sunday to honor the life and legacy of an Everett business owner and mother who was killed in her home last Friday. Friends, family and strangers gathered in Everett on Sunday for a vigil — lighting candles, leaving flowers and stuffed animals, and sharing comforting moments in remembrance of Irah Sok.
downtownbellevue.com
Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction
Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
seattleschild.com
Immersion learning in all Washington K-8 public schools by 2040?
Approximately 750,000 students will attend Washington State elementary schools this year according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Currently, only 35,000 in 110 public elementary schools across the state have access to a dual language learning environments, also known as “immersion” programs. That would change under a...
moderncampground.com
Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington
Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
myedmondsnews.com
Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver
Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
q13fox.com
Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam
MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
