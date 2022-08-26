Read full article on original website
longbeachstate.com
Long Beach State Battles, But Falls in Five to No. 19 Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – — Long Beach State was put to the test on Saturday at Viking Pavilion as they faced off against No. 19 Oregon and took the Ducks to five sets [23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 27-25, 16-18] but came up just short in a hard-fought battle. The Beach...
longbeachstate.com
Women’s Soccer Falls to Washington in Sunday Matinee
LONG BEACH, Calif. – In a very physical contest, Long Beach State suffered a 5-1 loss to the University of Washington on Sunday. The loss moves the Beach to 0-2-2 to start the season. Washington jumped out front early with a goal in the 12tha minute for the first...
madehoops.com
Devin Williams Commits To UCLA
2023 | 6-10 Big | Compton Magic (3SSB) & Centennial High (CA) Williams recently committed to UCLA over the likes of USC, Texas Tech, UNLV, and more. He is the Bruins’ first commit of their 2023 recruiting class. Mick Cronin recently put together a strong 2022 recruiting class, which consisted of Amari Bailey, Adem Bona, and Dylan Andrews. It’ll be interesting to see who joins Williams in UCLA’s 2023 class. Isaiah Collier, Ron Holland, Andrej Stojakovic, and Brandon Williams are a few other prospects UCLA is targeting in the 2023 class.
longbeachstate.com
Washington (3-0-1, 0-0-0)-VS-Long Beach St. (0-2-2, 0-0-0)
GOAL by WASH Stueckle, Karlee Assist by Longo, Claudia. GOAL by WASH Suliafu, Kolo Assist by Palacios, Elena and Newlin, Lucy. Clock WASH Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score LBSU Score Play. 00:00 Houston-Shepherd, Morgan at goalie for Long Beach St. 00:00 Sekany, Olivia at goalie for Washington.
CBS Sports
West Virginia names JT Daniels starting QB, setting up Backyard Brawl showdown with ex-teammate Kedon Slovis
JT Daniels has been named West Virginia's starting quarterback for its Week 1 game against Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl, coach Neal Brown announced Monday. In being named QB1 for the Mountaineers ahead of a huge rivalry game, Daniels will play opposite former teammate Kedon Slovis, who was recently named the Panthers' starting quarterback.
247Sports
Tunnel Vision: Tunnel Vision: Trojans pick up new four-star commit plus BLVD officially launches (replay)
Tunnel Vision returns with USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham, reporters Chris Trevino and Shotgun Spratling and intern Jack Smith talking about the latest commitment for the Trojans class of 2023, Red Mountain (Ariz.) four-star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Lane is rated the No. 374 overall prospect and the No. 49 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite and picked USC over Oregon.
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
Fire Wings Continues SoCal Expansion with Four New LA Sites
The company will expand to Downey, Long Beach, Monterey Park, and West Covina
msn.com
22 THINGS TO DO IN NEWPORT BEACH YOU CAN'T MISS
The always gorgeous Newport Beach, California, sitting in the heart of Orange County’s coastal center, is a must-visit!. Newport Beach features rich culture, abundant natural beauty, thought-provoking history, and tons of mesmerizing charm. It’s an hour’s drive from southern Los Angeles with plenty of delightful things to do. This welcoming city’s attractions for couples, families, and solo travelers are abundant.
msn.com
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
msn.com
Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people
Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
Orange County Business Journal
Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts
Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
5 SoCal colleges among 25 ‘most beautiful’ campuses in country: survey
The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation.
Vanessa Bryant’s award over leaked crash photos reduced by $1M after error discovered
LOS ANGELES — The $16 million verdict awarded to Vanessa Bryant by a federal jury on Wednesday will be reduced by $1 million after a juror discovered an error on the verdict and informed the court, USA Today reported. Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball Hall of Famer Kobe...
homeworlddesign.com
A New Office Building in Long Beach, CA That Takes its Queues from Ed Killingsworth’s Garden Office
Size: 102,840 square feet, with four floors and a parking garage. The building can accommodate 550 full time in-office employees, or up to 750 hybrid workers. In 2018 Laserfiche, the foremost SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation, commissioned Studio One Eleven to reflect the company’s vision of reimagining how technology can transform lives by designing a new state-of-the-art global headquarters. Created during the pandemic, the building not only represents the company’s place as a cornerstone of technology-focused enterprise in Long Beach, but also demonstrates that forward-thinking creative offices are more vibrant than ever: It embodies a future workplace that is more sustainable, flexible and efficient.
Vanessa Bryant's $16 million victory could be a final blow to LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after years of scandal, say expert and county watchdog
Sheriff Alex Villanueva is vying for reelection in a tight November race. Recent polling done before the Vanessa Bryant verdict shows him trailing.
Shark spotted: Swimmers, surfers warned to stay out of water after sighting near Manhattan Beach
Surfers and swimmers were being warned Friday afternoon to stay out of the water along Manhattan Beach after a shark was spotted close to shore.
