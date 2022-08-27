ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lighthouse Point, FL

NewPelican

Last minute turnover of principals has parents protesting

Deerfield Beach – A vocal contingent of parents from Deerfield Park Elementary School are saying former assistant principal Donna Rucker should replace principal Jocelyn Reid who was reassigned to Walker Elementary just days before school started. Their argument: During her tenure at the school, Rucker was very popular. They...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NewPelican

CRA Board accepts design for Guy Harvey museum

Deerfield Beach – A children’s museum designed to be a wonderland of marine experiences gained the approval of the Community Appearance Agency Board [CRA] last week. Using both actual and virtual technology, a creative team presented a concept featuring an illuminated coral reef, an exploratorium of high-tech exhibits, a theater where visitors will go on a simulated airboat ride narrated by Everglades conservationist Ron Bergeron and among other features, a lionfish aquarium.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Viewpoints – Week of Sept. 1

“Should not the powers-that-be in Pompano be paying more heed to storm mitigation?”. As of early last month, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was predicting the Atlantic hurricane season will have 14 to 16 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes and three to five could become major hurricanes.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NewPelican

Northwest residents reject consultant’s vision

Deerfield Beach – Multi-use buildings that feature both residential and commercial uses will bring more density and traffic into the Northwest Corridor, say residents of the area. It’s a potential change they do not support. Responding to a study done by graduate students at Florida Atlantic University to...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Beacon Light Barber & Salon carries on tradition, friendship and style

Running a barbershop is all about interaction with the customer as well as quality. The cut should always be good but the ambiance is essential. Beacon Light Barber & Salon founder Tina Brown wanted to make sure whoever took over her shop understood this balance. She found a kindred soul in New York City transplant Alex Astakhov who embraced the need for improvement but also to maintain what had been built.
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
NewPelican

Hudak plans to seek another term in March

Deerfield Beach – Dist. 1 Commissioner Mike Hudak will seek reelection in March 2023, an announcement he made in an email to key supporters. The news came as an agenda item for his Aug. 25 District 1 meeting along with other subjects such as the code enforcement process, troubled properties, updates to the CRA and short- term rentals.
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Early voting for primaries underway; find out where

Broward County’s one million-plus voters were eligible to begin casting ballots last Saturday at early voting locations that will remain open through Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Primary election day is Aug. 25 and for many of those voters, the voting sites will have changed due to a major recasting of precincts.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NewPelican

Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of Aug. 4

Wilton Manors – From Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 12 at 11:59 p.m., the railroad crossing on Oakland Park Boulevard west of I-95 will be closed to traffic in both directions. Pompano Beach – The railroad crossing at Atlantic Boulevard and Dixie Highway will be closed for track maintenance, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. through Aug. 8 at midnight.
WILTON MANORS, FL
NewPelican

First round for beach smoking ban passes

Deerfield Beach – Saying the issue is an “extremely difficult” one, commissioners decided last week to move forward with an ordinance that would ban smoking on public beaches and in parks. But the regulations may yet be tweaked. Citing what he called might be “a backlash from...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back

Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
