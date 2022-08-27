Running a barbershop is all about interaction with the customer as well as quality. The cut should always be good but the ambiance is essential. Beacon Light Barber & Salon founder Tina Brown wanted to make sure whoever took over her shop understood this balance. She found a kindred soul in New York City transplant Alex Astakhov who embraced the need for improvement but also to maintain what had been built.

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO