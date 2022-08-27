Read full article on original website
Redevelopment of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club raising financial, permitting concerns
Lighthouse Point – The long-sought developer’s agreement with the owner of the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club remains unsigned and is holding up construction on the 12-acre site. Last week, commissioners heard from Paterson Projects President Terry Paterson that he was negotiating a $50 million loan that will close...
Last minute turnover of principals has parents protesting
Deerfield Beach – A vocal contingent of parents from Deerfield Park Elementary School are saying former assistant principal Donna Rucker should replace principal Jocelyn Reid who was reassigned to Walker Elementary just days before school started. Their argument: During her tenure at the school, Rucker was very popular. They...
CRA Board accepts design for Guy Harvey museum
Deerfield Beach – A children’s museum designed to be a wonderland of marine experiences gained the approval of the Community Appearance Agency Board [CRA] last week. Using both actual and virtual technology, a creative team presented a concept featuring an illuminated coral reef, an exploratorium of high-tech exhibits, a theater where visitors will go on a simulated airboat ride narrated by Everglades conservationist Ron Bergeron and among other features, a lionfish aquarium.
Viewpoints – Week of Sept. 1
“Should not the powers-that-be in Pompano be paying more heed to storm mitigation?”. As of early last month, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was predicting the Atlantic hurricane season will have 14 to 16 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes and three to five could become major hurricanes.
Northwest residents reject consultant’s vision
Deerfield Beach – Multi-use buildings that feature both residential and commercial uses will bring more density and traffic into the Northwest Corridor, say residents of the area. It’s a potential change they do not support. Responding to a study done by graduate students at Florida Atlantic University to...
Jerry Johnson, “a gentleman’s gentleman,” leaves a legacy at Pompano Beach Marine Center
Jerry Johnson, 77, owner of Pompano Beach Marine Center, passed away in late July just months after celebrating the 60th Anniversary of his business. To many who knew him he was old-school and considered “a gentleman’s gentleman,” doing deals on handshakes: an icon in the South Florida marine community.
Artists use their skills to look at human trafficking
When you think of subjects an artist might address, human trafficking isn’t necessarily at the top of the list. But in an important work unveiled at ArtServe on Aug. 4, Miami artist Rhona Rubio does just that with her “Stories” installation. Actually, she does much more. The...
Deerfield Beach High Class of ’72: Where are you?
Deerfield Beach – The hunt is on for members of the class of ’72, the first graduates of Deerfield Beach High School. Armed with social media, emails and exhaustive research, a reunion committee has found about two-thirds of the graduating class of 595. What awaits the high school’s...
Beacon Light Barber & Salon carries on tradition, friendship and style
Running a barbershop is all about interaction with the customer as well as quality. The cut should always be good but the ambiance is essential. Beacon Light Barber & Salon founder Tina Brown wanted to make sure whoever took over her shop understood this balance. She found a kindred soul in New York City transplant Alex Astakhov who embraced the need for improvement but also to maintain what had been built.
At Fort Lauderdale Dermatology, skin care takes a conscious effort
Dermatologist Dr. Eric Wilkerson says people, young and old – unlike 30 years ago – now know that the sun damages the skin. They are also aware of preventative measures. So he sets about helping patients choose their best path for their skin condition. “So one thing that’s...
Voters will decide Aug. 23 if school safety, mental health services and teachers’ pay tax is renewed
Unless voters approve a one cent ad valorem tax in the Aug. 23 primary election, Broward County schools will lose millions in funding, money that now pays for 500 security guards, 100 mental health workers and $82 million in teachers’ compensation. The ballot measure was approved unanimously by the...
Hudak plans to seek another term in March
Deerfield Beach – Dist. 1 Commissioner Mike Hudak will seek reelection in March 2023, an announcement he made in an email to key supporters. The news came as an agenda item for his Aug. 25 District 1 meeting along with other subjects such as the code enforcement process, troubled properties, updates to the CRA and short- term rentals.
Early voting for primaries underway; find out where
Broward County’s one million-plus voters were eligible to begin casting ballots last Saturday at early voting locations that will remain open through Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Primary election day is Aug. 25 and for many of those voters, the voting sites will have changed due to a major recasting of precincts.
Residents, city officials weigh in on plans for a redeveloped downtown district
Oakland Park – Tensions ran high at last week’s commission meeting, as residents, community members and city officials discussed the pros and cons that would come with a new large-scale redevelopment project planned for the downtown area. During the scheduled public hearing, several individuals shared their concerns about...
Humanity and hostility: Pompano Beach’s homeless population benefits from a wealth of generosity, but not every hand is a helping one
Pompano Beach – Gena Smith knows more than most what it’s like to finally get a shower after weeks of going without. “It made me feel like I was somebody,” said Smith, who was homeless for nearly four years. “I was ready to take on the world.”
Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of Aug. 4
Wilton Manors – From Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 12 at 11:59 p.m., the railroad crossing on Oakland Park Boulevard west of I-95 will be closed to traffic in both directions. Pompano Beach – The railroad crossing at Atlantic Boulevard and Dixie Highway will be closed for track maintenance, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. through Aug. 8 at midnight.
First round for beach smoking ban passes
Deerfield Beach – Saying the issue is an “extremely difficult” one, commissioners decided last week to move forward with an ordinance that would ban smoking on public beaches and in parks. But the regulations may yet be tweaked. Citing what he called might be “a backlash from...
Local realtor is first in state to receive electric F-150 Lightning
Wilton Manors – When Ron Falk placed his reservation for an electric F-150 more than a year ago, he didn’t know when it would arrive. His wait ended last week when it was delivered from the Rouge F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan to the Grieco Ford dealership in Fort Lauderdale.
Boy Scouts give cemetery a little love and care
Pompano Beach – Working together for the benefit of Westview Community Cemetery and to help a fellow scout with his Eagle project, the scouts of Troop 360 from Coral Springs came out July 31 to give the old cemetery some new shine. Led by Life Scout Orion DuBois, the...
Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back
Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
