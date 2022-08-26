Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
NASDAQ
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)
Some The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Fabrizio Freda, recently sold a substantial US$5.3m worth of stock at a price of US$268 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $50.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 9/1/22.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
NASDAQ
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
NASDAQ
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger
What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) is a Trending Stock
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this company have returned -11% over the past month versus the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
AZN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.45, changing hands as low as $62.28 per share. AstraZeneca plc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Does Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Have the Potential to Rally 26% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) have gained 27.8% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $10.52, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $13.30 indicates a potential upside of 26.4%.
NASDAQ
Why Lucid and Nikola Dropped While Plug Power Rose Today
It's no surprise that many electric vehicle (EV) start-ups have plans to raise capital as they work toward manufacturing at a scale that brings in enough cash. Investors react negatively anyway when those plans are announced. Today, that helped drive shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA)...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights include Otter Tail, Ardmore Shipping, Lancaster Colony and BJ's Wholesale Club
Chicago, IL – August 31, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Otter Tail Corp. OTTR, Ardmore Shipping Corp. ASC, Lancaster Colony Corp. LANC and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ. Stamp Out a Choppy Market with These 4 Low-Beta Stocks. Inflationary pressure will probably continue...
NASDAQ
Should You Hold Onto Public Storage (PSA) Stock Right Now?
Shares of Public Storage PSA have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the quarter. The company’s shares have rallied 6.3%, while the industry has gained 4.4% over this period. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable...
NASDAQ
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, TTM (TTMI) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
NASDAQ
Has Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Is Albemarle (ALB) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Albemarle (ALB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Is HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: HOG,HPE,GNTX,AVT,RRC
The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable September 22, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of September 12, 2022. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Board of Directors has...
NASDAQ
At US$87.09, Is DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Worth Looking At Closely?
While DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DaVita’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
NASDAQ
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH
The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 375,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of IYH were down about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Viatris, trading...
Comments / 0