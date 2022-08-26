ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $50.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 9/1/22.
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?

The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.
AZN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.45, changing hands as low as $62.28 per share. AstraZeneca plc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Lucid and Nikola Dropped While Plug Power Rose Today

It's no surprise that many electric vehicle (EV) start-ups have plans to raise capital as they work toward manufacturing at a scale that brings in enough cash. Investors react negatively anyway when those plans are announced. Today, that helped drive shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA)...
Should You Hold Onto Public Storage (PSA) Stock Right Now?

Shares of Public Storage PSA have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the quarter. The company’s shares have rallied 6.3%, while the industry has gained 4.4% over this period. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, TTM (TTMI) Is Still a Bargain Stock

Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Has Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Is Albemarle (ALB) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Albemarle (ALB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Is HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Daily Dividend Report: HOG,HPE,GNTX,AVT,RRC

The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable September 22, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of September 12, 2022. The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Board of Directors has...
At US$87.09, Is DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Worth Looking At Closely?

While DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DaVita’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH

The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 375,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of IYH were down about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Viatris, trading...
