Breaking News – Velveteen Dream Arrested (Mugshot Photo)
Former WWE Superstar Patrick William Jr. Clark (Velveteen Dream in WWE NXT) was arrested in Orlando, Florida on August 26th for drug paraphernalia charges. The official charge is described as:. OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT- – ICJIS Affidavit, Original Charge(S): 893.147(1)-4 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. According to a report from Unicourt.com, the...
Watch: Security Confiscate Rude Sasha Banks Sign On WWE RAW
WWE security removed a sign taking a dig at Sasha Banks amid reports that the former Women’s Champion is expected back soon. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16, 2022 episode of RAW over a creative dispute which would have seen the then-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions challenge for the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles.
Road Dogg Talks Daniel Bryan’s T-Shirt Sales Dropping After WrestleMania 30
The Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics, including the aftermath of Bryan Danielson’s WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 30. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. The aftermath of Bryan Danielson’s...
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Wedding Miniseries To Air On E! Next Year
As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Nikki Bella recently tied the knot with Artem Chigvintsev. The WWE Hall of Famer also announced that her wedding will be the focus of a four-part miniseries that will be airing on E! next year. E! sent out the following press release...
Vince Russo Elaborates On His Claims That He’s Been Consulting The USA Network
Over the weekend, it was reported that Vince Russo is claiming that he’s been consulting the USA Network about WWE RAW for the past two years. During the latest episode of his “The Brand” podcast, the former WWE and WCW creative team writer elaborated on his work with the network, how it came about, and more.
Upcoming TV Series Featuring Samoa Joe Wraps Production
AEW star Samoa Joe was announced to have joined the cast of the upcoming live-action Twisted Metal TV series as the character Sweet Tooth. The showrunner of the series, Michael Jonathan, announced on Twitter that filming has wrapped. With production now done, Joe could be set to make his return...
Tyrus Comments On Nearly Crying To Dusty Rhodes Over Funkasaurus Gimmick
During a recent appearance on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to promote his match with Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74, Tyrus commented on nearly crying when he went to Dusty Rhodes to talk about his Funkasaurus gimmick, how the “American Dream” helped him with the gimmick, and more.
