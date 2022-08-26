Read full article on original website
SkySports
Premier League
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. The City GroundAttendance: Attendance29,296.
SkySports
Jay-Jay Okocha interview: Beating Oliver Kahn to score what Jurgen Klopp called the greatest-ever Bundesliga goal
Jay-Jay Okocha collects the ball from Uwe Bein with only Oliver Kahn to beat. He declines the opportunity to shoot with his left, shifting the ball to his right foot before leaving the Karlsruhe goalkeeper on the grass with an extravagant feint. Time to shoot? Not for Okocha. He darts...
SkySports
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be a 'happy coach' no matter what happens in rest of transfer window
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he will be a "happy coach" after September 1, no matter what happens in the rest of the transfer window. The Blues are still being linked with a number of players, including Anthony Gordon, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Tuchel admits he would like more options among his squad.
SkySports
What's going wrong for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa? Style questions, formation changes and injuries all part of slow start
Aston Villa are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League after losing three of their first four matches - and now face daunting tests against Arsenal and Manchester City. Villa supporters booed off their side following defeat at home to West Ham and Steven Gerrard is coming under...
SkySports
Bournemouth sack head coach Scott Parker after just four Premier League games
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker after just four games of the Premier League season. Parker left Fulham and took charge of Bournemouth 14 months ago, guiding them to promotion to the Premier League behind his former club last season. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals.
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel slams Chelsea defending and mentality following defeat to Southampton
Thomas Tuchel criticised his Chelsea players for "not being tough enough" and their "soft defending" after losing 2-1 at Southampton. Chelsea slumped to their second defeat of the season when Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong delivered a stunning first-half turnaround following Raheem Sterling's opener. The Blues have performed inconsistently across...
SkySports
Explained: How Scott Parker left Bournemouth 26 days into new Premier League season
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker just four games into the new season as owner Maxim Demin called for "respect for one another" at the club. The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat. Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back...
SkySports
Ref Watch: Should Man City's Erling Haaland and Newcastle's Fabian Schar have been sent off?
Should Erling Haaland and Fabian Schar have been sent off in their respective games this weekend? Dermot Gallagher discusses these and more in Ref Watch. INCIDENT: Erling Haaland caught Joachim Andersen in the head with a high boot as both went for the ball. No card was shown to the Man City striker.
SkySports
Melissa Reddy on Liverpool's midfield issues: Is the transfer window the solution or something else?
In the build-up to equalling the Premier League record for the biggest-ever victory, Jurgen Klopp had admitted his public stance on not needing to solve Liverpool's midfield issues in the transfer market was incorrect. While the 9-0 annihilation of Bournemouth was most welcome, highlighting the professional pride and fight in...
SkySports
Birmingham 1-2 Norwich City: Onel Hernandez snatches last-gasp winner for Canaries
Onel Hernandez was Norwich's hero as they made it four straight wins with a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Birmingham at St Andrew's. Hernandez, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Blues, swept home the winner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. The 29-year-old Cuban...
SkySports
Transfer news: Everton close in on Man Utd's James Garner as Frank Lampard calls Anthony Gordon 'too important' to sell
Everton are closing in on the signing of Manchester United midfielder James Garner, as Frank Lampard says Anthony Gordon is "too important" to sell before Thursday's transfer deadline. A deal for 21-year-old Garner, who spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, is progressing well and should be finalised...
SkySports
Premier Sports Cup: Rangers, Aberdeen, Partick Thistle and Dundee reach quarter-finals
Scott Arfield grabbed a double as a much-changed Rangers side eased into the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Queen of the South at Ibrox. Giovanni van Bronckhorst brought in a whole new line-up for the last-16 tie against the League One outfit with 18-year-old striker Robbie Ure scoring on his debut after nine minutes, only for Lee Connelly to hit a stunning equaliser soon afterwards.
SkySports
Lucas Paqueta signs for West Ham from Lyon in club-record £51m deal
West Ham have completed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record fee of around £51m. The 24-year-old becomes David Moyes' eighth summer signing at the London Stadium, and trumps their previous record signing Sebastian Haller, who left the club only 18 months after arriving for £45m.
SkySports
Fulham 2-1 Brighton: Aleksandar Mitrovic on target as Seagulls' unbeaten start ends
Marco Silva hailed an "unbelievable performance" from Aleksandar Mitrovic after his fifth goal of the season helped Fulham end Brighton's unbeaten start to the campaign with a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage. Mitrovic ghosted in at the back post to break the deadlock three minutes into the second half with...
SkySports
Chelsea weighing up a late move for Wilfried Zaha - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, has vowed to reveal 'explosive' information about the Juventus midfielder in a bizarre video posted on Twitter. Under-pressure Aston Villa manager Steven...
SkySports
Wigan 1-1 West Brom: Spoils shared at the DW Stadium
Wigan and West Brom shared the points after a Sky Bet Championship clash devoid of much in the way of quality ended 1-1 at the DW Stadium. The home side made a strong start in response to Saturday's crushing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and they were ahead with a goal from Josh Magennis.
SkySports
Deadline Day on Sky Sports: When does the window shut? Plus key times and more
Time is running out for clubs to do business in the transfer window. Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to follow the drama with Sky Sports. On TV, online and on the go: You won't miss a moment of the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.
SkySports
Martin Dubravka: Manchester United agree deal in principle for Newcastle goalkeeper
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Newcastle to sign goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The 33-year-old will move to Old Trafford on loan. Man Utd will have the option to make the deal permanent - an option that will become obligatory depending on the number of appearances Dubravka makes. Dubravka is...
SkySports
QPR 3-1 Hull City: Rangers ease to victory at Loftus Road
In-form QPR beat Hull 3-1 at Loftus Road after a superb first-half display blew away the visitors. Ilias Chair, Ethan Laird and the fit-again Chris Willock scored for Mick Beale's side before half-time, as they followed up Saturday's win at Watford with another impressive victory. Tyler Smith netted a consolation...
SkySports
Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and I want him to sign new contract, says Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte is convinced in-form Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and believes the club are on the right path to persuading him to sign a contract extension. Striker Kane, who has just under two years left on his existing deal, has begun the new Premier League season with a bang, scoring four goals in as many games to help high-flying Spurs take 10 points from a possible 12.
