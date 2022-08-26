Read full article on original website
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
Donald Trump Reportedly Thinks Ron DeSantis Is 'Stealing' His Speaking Style, Mannerisms
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Ron DeSantis (left), Donald Trump. While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made a national name for himself by taking some cues from Donald Trump, there's at least one person who isn't happy about the comparison: Trump himself. That's according to Rolling Stone, which cites...
Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”
Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Twitter Account Finds 'Threat' In Pic Of Docs At Trump Home
The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account, which lists Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, overlooked a “huge threat” in a sea of classified documents and Twitter users told them to take a closer look on Wednesday. The Twitter feed weighed in on a picture grabbed from...
Woman Demands Divorce After 'Repulsive' Comment Made by Husband
Marriage is a massive commitment to make, and one that some people may rush into before they truly know their spouse. The honeymoon phase of a relationship may seem appealing, but when that fades away, a person’s true colors come to light.
NBC Eyes Exit From 10 pm Hour: The 9 Shows Most in Jeopardy
One show that is most definitely not sweating the news that NBC may be abandoning the 10 pm hour next fall is New Amsterdam. The Ryan Eggold-fronted medical drama — which has occupied the Tuesday-at-10 pm slot since its 2018 launch — will conclude following its upcoming (shortened) fifth season.
Keanu Reeves Shows Up at U.K. Couple's Wedding — and the Bride Is Thrilled: 'A Genuinely Kind Guy'
A bride and groom just got treated to a most excellent adventure. Keanu Reeves popped by the U.K. wedding reception of Nikki Roadnight and James Roadnight last weekend, much to the surprise of the newlyweds and their guests!. Courtesy James Roadnight / SWNS Keanu Reeves attends U.K. couple's wedding. Photos...
Snap Originals, We Hardly Knew You
Snap announced today that it laid off 20 percent of its staff in a restructure intended to cut costs and save the Snapchat parent’s plunging stock price. Beyond the headcount reduction of about 1,280 employees (Snap has roughly 6,400 staffers), one of the key casualties here are Snap-funded originals. Snap will no longer invest in new original programming, although the ones announced in May will still air as planned starting this fall. What are/were Snap Originals? Developed with and paid for by Snapchat but produced by third-party production companies, there are more than 150 of them, including “Addison Rae Goes Home”...
'This is a national security nightmare': CNN legal analyst responds to FBI filing on Mar-a-Lago docs
CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig joined Don Lemon Tonight Tuesday after the release of the FBI filing on former President Donald Trump’s legal team’s motion to assign a special master in the case of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Special masters generally deal with attorney-client privilege, which would not apply in a case dealing with highly classified documents belonging to the United States government.
Curt Schilling acts like we all just forgot about the time he blew $75M in public funds on an MMO that never came out
The founder of 38 Studios, which collapsed into bankruptcy in 2012, slammed a US government plan to forgive some student loans. Former 38 Studios chief Curt Schilling, whose studio accepted $75 million in loans from the state of Rhode Island in 2010 and then laid off all its employees and declared bankruptcy two years later, has criticized the US student loan forgiveness (opens in new tab) plan, saying on Twitter that "unaccountable uneducated children [are] being covered by hard working debt paying Americans (opens in new tab)."
Amazon's hidden electronics page is bursting with deals — save up to $130
Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great! If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one device, you need to know about this page.
