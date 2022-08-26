ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Easy Workouts you can do in the Yakima Valley

Summer is coming to an end, and some of us have had a hard time giving up our quarantine bodies, meaning we got some extra weight on us. People everywhere are looking for a workout and diet plans. Some people get so overwhelmed that they give up entirely thinking they can't afford to work out.
Get Ready to Fall in Love with Love’s in Pasco

Love's is open for business in Pasco. The new "travel stop" is at 2252 E Kartchner Street. This is good news for truckers, and anyone else on a long road trip. Spend enough time going back-and-forth from Point A to Point B and you learn to appreciate a place like Love's, which offers a wide variety of snack options, clean restrooms (so appreciated), and plenty of pumps to gas up.
Are Cyclists safe, Should they be on the Yakima Road?

Since the pandemic, we've seen more and more people pick up healthy habits, including cycling. With more cyclists on the road and the pandemic at its end is it still safe? We took a look at the Yakima Roadways and we started to ask that question ourselves. People have taken...
#Anytime Fitness#Daily Deals#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Target
‘Creator’ of Credit Union Mobile ATM Charged in $75K Theft

Court documents indicate the worker allegedly stole at least $75,000 from the credit union. A worker who helped create a mobile banking-ATM outreach program charged. Court papers recently filed, as well as information from the Tri-City Herald, indicate a HAPO Community Credit Union worker allegedly stole at least $75K from their mobile banking unit ATM.
105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

