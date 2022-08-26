Read full article on original website
Residents call for expansion of 'Operation Arrowhead'
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Genesee County Sheriff's Operation Arrowhead is proving to reduce crime in the city of Flint. Since the operation began back nearly three months ago, the sheriff's office has made more than 50 arrests and responded to 600 calls. But while some residents are praising its...
AAA offers free tows to keep impaired drivers off Michigan roads over Labor Day
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - AAA wants to keep impaired and intoxicated drivers off Michigan roads over Labor Day weekend by offering free tows to get them home safely. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program for the holiday weekend in Michigan and 10 others states from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Genesee Help Center pantry's fridge is running again thanks to repairmen
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A community staple in Genesee Township has been repaired. Last week, the Help Center pantry on the corner of Stanley and Genesee roads needed help fixing their broken refrigerator. Two repairmen heard that story and offered their services on Monday. As of Tuesday morning, the...
Crash leaves 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without power
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - A rollover crash in Saginaw County knocked down power lines, leaving more than 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without electricity. The accident Thursday morning shut down State Street between Hemmeter Road and Passolt Street in Saginaw Township. The Consumers Energy Outage Map showed the outage was reported around 6:15 a.m.
Saginaw police officers charged after March incident will remain on the job
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two officers from the Saginaw Police Department are facing misdemeanor charges for their actions at the scene where a Michigan State Police trooper allegedly punched a handcuffed man. The Michigan Attorney General's Office is charging officers Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez with misdemeanor willful neglect of...
Three unlocked vehicles with keys inside stolen in Saginaw Township
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police again are urging people to lock their vehicles and never leave keys inside after three thefts from Saginaw Township residences. The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating the thefts of three vehicles late Saturday or early Sunday. Police say all three owners admitted to leaving them unlocked with the keys inside.
Midland County house fire, damage to other structures blamed on storms
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A number of homes in Midland County sustained damage during a round of severe weather Monday evening, including one destroyed in a fire. The owners of the home on Sunset Way in Jerome Township say they were sitting on their patio watching the storm roll in when they heard a sound they describe as a bomb going off.
Missing juvenile related to homicide investigation in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Saginaw on Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police say the girl was reported missing around 6:15 a.m. from a residence in the 800 block of 12th Street. A short time later, the girl's body was located in an empty lot near the intersection of 12th and Anneseley streets.
87-year-old veteran prepares for Mackinac Bridge walk
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Labor Day walk on the Mackinac Bridge is six days away. An 87-year-old military veteran from Saginaw is eager to mark the annual event off his bucket list. Tom Kennedy has wanted to walk across the Mackinac Bridge for nearly seven decades. He has been...
4 police officers charged in connection with alleged assault case in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw area police came out in force to show support for two officers and a state trooper charged by the state of Michigan for neglect of duty. In all, four police officers were charged in connection with a traffic stop on March 28. A Michigan State trooper was caught on camera hitting a handcuffed man during a traffic stop.
Severe storms leaves 300,000 MI homes and businesses without power
MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather left 300,000 homes and businesses in Michigan without electricity. Consumers Energy said it restored power to 40,000 customers overnight after the storms on Monday. The utility said more than 350 crews would be working on repairs on Tuesday. In Mid-Michigan, severe storms packing winds as...
Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
Juvenile in custody in connection with homicide of 10-year-old Saginaw girl
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police confirm a juvenile is in custody in the connection with the death of 10-year-old Namyla Turner. The little girl's body was found Tuesday morning in a field near the home where she had been staying on South 12th Street. Police have not confirmed...
Four police officers charged for actions during Saginaw traffic stop
Two Saginaw police officers and two Michigan State Police troopers are facing charges after an investigation into a traffic stop on March 28. 4 police officers charged in connection with alleged assault case in Saginaw. Saginaw Police packed the courtroom to support officers charged with neglect of duty.
Boil Water Advisory issued for city of Mt. Morris, parts of two townships
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Mt. Morris and parts of Vienna and Mt. Morris townships are under a boil water advisory until further notice because of multiple water main breaks. The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office, which operates the county water system, said a valve used to...
New developments in police-involved shooting in Bangor
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - It happened at Bangor Downs Apartments when the Bay County Sheriff's department responded to a call that there was a shooting. A deputy shot and killed a man inside an apartment after police say the 18-year old presented what Michigan State Police call a deadly threat. Officers also found the body of a 27-year-old woman who had been shot.
Police chase in Saginaw ends with crash into moving train
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a chase in the Saginaw area ended when the suspect crashed into a moving train Monday night. Michigan State Police attempted to pull over a 50-year-old Saginaw man around 10:15 p.m. when they encountered his vehicle and the registration showed he has several felony arrest warrants.
Midland County residents cleaning up after storm damages homes
MIDLAND COUNTY (WJRT) - Midland County was one of the hardest hit areas for storm damage in Mid-Michigan on Monday. Lightning is suspected of starting a house fire. Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire and no other injuries were reported from the storm, but a woman said she is thankful to be alive.
Bay City parents concerned with school bus confusion, wait times
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -Just barely into the new school year, Bay City parents expressing frustration with the district's bus system. Some kids returning home up to two hours late after school, others not even sure which bus is theirs. A nationwide bus driver shortage continues to plague districts around...
New business give vacant Bay City buildings new life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New business are skating into Bay City, bringing new life into abandoned buildings. Call it the tale of two streets – one full of bars and another full of abandoned storefronts. But there is new hope to transform the area in Bay City. On...
