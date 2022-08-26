ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thejournalonline.com

Zoning request fails – Greenville Drive

A request to rezone a parcel of land located at 602 Greenville Dr, TMS 2440206026, from Office Commercial classification to the Industrial-1 classification did not receive approval by the Williamston Planning Commission last week. The request was to allow for conditional use as a car sales lot/tow yard. The property...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Motion approved to rezone 65 acres in Landrum to Flexible Review District

Zoning would allow for 155-home subdivision within city limits, still requires approval from City Council. LANDRUM––Tuesday night, the City of Landrum held a public hearing to consider the rezoning of 65.64 acres within the city limits to a Flexible Review District, which would allow for a proposed subdivision consisting of 155 homes to be developed. The Landrum Planning Commission voted in favor to rezone the acreage in question from C-2 (Commercial) to FRD (Flexible Review District). The rezoning now needs to be approved by the Landrum City Council. The City Council’s next meeting will be held on September 13.
LANDRUM, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Government
Anderson, SC
Government
County
Anderson County, SC
City
Anderson, SC
iheart.com

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Surprise proposal in Anderson County

Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
ems1.com

Anderson County, SC Emergency Medical Technicians GT/911 Services Starting Pay $18.00 per hour Various Shifts Available

Medshore Ambulance Service - Anderson, South Carolina. Medshore Ambulance wants qualified EMTs to join our family. Medshore Ambulance has been the 911 ambulance partner to Anderson County for more than 35 years. We are the largest ambulance provider in the state, and we show our commitment to excellence by continuing to be the only nationally-accredited company in the state.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annexation#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
WSPA 7News

Greenwood woman accused of damaging $1,400 worth of plants

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Monday evening for damaging over $1,400 worth of property in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged Briana Mays, 32, or Greenwood with damage to real property. Officers said security cameras captured Mays damaging the stonework and plants around a fountain located in front of the Sugar Boutique […]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Senior Action to expand program options

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The parking lot outside Senior Action’s headquarters on East North Street is usually filled with vehicles, and the center is prepared to welcome more. “We’ve got a lot more space than we used to have, so we’ve been able to add a lot more...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville Tech mourns death of significant supporter, Melvin Younts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Technical College community is mourning the loss of philanthropist Melvin Younts. Younts and his late wife, Dollie, contributed over a million dollars to the school through many projects. “The Younts name was known for investment in educational endeavors that had widespread reach,” said Dr....
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Auto Chanel

Forget Barn Finds, This Attic Find Gasoline Sign Sells For 1.5 Million

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 1, 2022; Richmond Auctions sets a new world record for the most expensive antique advertising sign sold at auction, a 48" double sided porcelain Musgo Gasoline sign. The selling price of $1.5 million (including buyer's premium) shattered the previous record of $400,000. Auction Company Announces World Record...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged in Anderson County shots fired call

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that deputies say fired shots near Cheddar Road on Wednesday. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Pitts is accused of firing shots in the Belton area today. He reportedly went back to his home on Cheddar Lane - prompting SWAT to negotiate with him.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Body recovered in vicinity of Lake Thurmond in McCormick Co identified, homicide investigation underway

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A body has been recovered in the vicinity of Lake Thurmond, and investigators are saying they are now investigating a homicide after SLED was requested Wednesday afternoon by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office. Faye Leverette Puckett, the McCormick County Coroner, has confirmed that she is investigating. Puckett confirms that the […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy