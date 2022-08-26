Read full article on original website
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
thejournalonline.com
Zoning request fails – Greenville Drive
A request to rezone a parcel of land located at 602 Greenville Dr, TMS 2440206026, from Office Commercial classification to the Industrial-1 classification did not receive approval by the Williamston Planning Commission last week. The request was to allow for conditional use as a car sales lot/tow yard. The property...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Motion approved to rezone 65 acres in Landrum to Flexible Review District
Zoning would allow for 155-home subdivision within city limits, still requires approval from City Council. LANDRUM––Tuesday night, the City of Landrum held a public hearing to consider the rezoning of 65.64 acres within the city limits to a Flexible Review District, which would allow for a proposed subdivision consisting of 155 homes to be developed. The Landrum Planning Commission voted in favor to rezone the acreage in question from C-2 (Commercial) to FRD (Flexible Review District). The rezoning now needs to be approved by the Landrum City Council. The City Council’s next meeting will be held on September 13.
Laurens Co. bridge closing in 2 weeks as SCDOT works to replace it
South Carolina Department of Transportation leaders said they're replacing hundreds of bridges statewide as a part of their 10-year plan.
Proposed townhomes and apartments cause concern for some Greenville residents
A proposed development in Greenville is causing quite a stir for those in the Cleveland Street area.
Developer: Construction on Reidville Town Center will start this year
A Greenville developer said plans to build a town center in Reidville are moving forward.
iheart.com
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
FOX Carolina
Surprise proposal in Anderson County
Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
ems1.com
Anderson County, SC Emergency Medical Technicians GT/911 Services Starting Pay $18.00 per hour Various Shifts Available
Medshore Ambulance Service - Anderson, South Carolina. Medshore Ambulance wants qualified EMTs to join our family. Medshore Ambulance has been the 911 ambulance partner to Anderson County for more than 35 years. We are the largest ambulance provider in the state, and we show our commitment to excellence by continuing to be the only nationally-accredited company in the state.
Greenwood woman accused of damaging $1,400 worth of plants
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Monday evening for damaging over $1,400 worth of property in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged Briana Mays, 32, or Greenwood with damage to real property. Officers said security cameras captured Mays damaging the stonework and plants around a fountain located in front of the Sugar Boutique […]
‘He was released too soon’: School district challenges court system
Anderson School District Five said one of their students was let out of jail too soon after they said he brought a loaded weapon to school on Friday.
FOX Carolina
Senior Action to expand program options
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The parking lot outside Senior Action’s headquarters on East North Street is usually filled with vehicles, and the center is prepared to welcome more. “We’ve got a lot more space than we used to have, so we’ve been able to add a lot more...
WYFF4.com
Greenville Tech mourns death of significant supporter, Melvin Younts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Technical College community is mourning the loss of philanthropist Melvin Younts. Younts and his late wife, Dollie, contributed over a million dollars to the school through many projects. “The Younts name was known for investment in educational endeavors that had widespread reach,” said Dr....
Soda City Biz WIRE
MPA Strategies Director of Development, Adrienne Patrick, Secures Federal Grant for The City of Westminster
Columbia, SC – Adrienne Patrick, Director of Development at MPA Strategies, recently secured a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to develop a Downtown Master Plan for the City of Westminster. The ARC awarded the grant to develop a downtown master plan to guide the City of Westminster...
Caught on cam: People illegally dumping behind Upstate church
Spartanburg County leaders need your help to keep the Upstate clean. The county is targeting people in multiple cases who are illegally dumping in areas around the county.
The Auto Chanel
Forget Barn Finds, This Attic Find Gasoline Sign Sells For 1.5 Million
GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 1, 2022; Richmond Auctions sets a new world record for the most expensive antique advertising sign sold at auction, a 48" double sided porcelain Musgo Gasoline sign. The selling price of $1.5 million (including buyer's premium) shattered the previous record of $400,000. Auction Company Announces World Record...
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged in Anderson County shots fired call
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that deputies say fired shots near Cheddar Road on Wednesday. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Pitts is accused of firing shots in the Belton area today. He reportedly went back to his home on Cheddar Lane - prompting SWAT to negotiate with him.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville’s Kym Petrie to appear on Magnolia Network renovating North Main home
Greenville resident Kym Petrie, a local renovation expert, and owner of Goin’ South, will be featured on a new episode of “In With the Old” on the Magnolia Network Wednesday, Sept. 7. Petrie originally hails from Canada and previously worked as a business and marketing executive and...
Body recovered in vicinity of Lake Thurmond in McCormick Co identified, homicide investigation underway
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A body has been recovered in the vicinity of Lake Thurmond, and investigators are saying they are now investigating a homicide after SLED was requested Wednesday afternoon by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office. Faye Leverette Puckett, the McCormick County Coroner, has confirmed that she is investigating. Puckett confirms that the […]
Law enforcement using checkpoints, traffic stops ahead of holiday weekend
As the so-called '100 Deadly Days of Summer' draw to a close, law enforcement agencies across both Carolinas are increasing their presence on the roads.
FOX Carolina
Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
