Zoning would allow for 155-home subdivision within city limits, still requires approval from City Council. LANDRUM––Tuesday night, the City of Landrum held a public hearing to consider the rezoning of 65.64 acres within the city limits to a Flexible Review District, which would allow for a proposed subdivision consisting of 155 homes to be developed. The Landrum Planning Commission voted in favor to rezone the acreage in question from C-2 (Commercial) to FRD (Flexible Review District). The rezoning now needs to be approved by the Landrum City Council. The City Council’s next meeting will be held on September 13.

LANDRUM, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO