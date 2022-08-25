Read full article on original website
Creek County Literacy Program asks area citizens to become Caring Grands Reading Program tutors
(SAPULPA, OK – August 29, 2022) According to the National Assessment of Educational Process (NCES), too many children leave elementary school with reading skills inadequate for the next level of instruction. The report goes on to say, “We must provide these children who are behind with reading instruction that is more intensive, more explicit, and more supportive than can be provided by one teacher with a class of 20 or 30 children – and we should provide that extra support early, preferably in first grade.”
Caring Community Friends’ Back to School Bash provides school supplies for over 600 students
On August 13th from 10 am to 2 pm, more than 20 organizations plus 6 area churches threw a huge back-to-school bash for local area residents at Sapulpa High School. School supplies were provided by Caring Community Friends including rulers, erasers, binders, pencils, pens and more and drew over 2000 people from Sapulpa. 600 students received the aforementioned supplies and were able to participate in a school supply scavenger hunt where booths would give additional supplies.
Tulsa firm developing historic district zoning codes and design standards
The City of Sapulpa, OK has hired TSW Tulsa to develop zoning codes and design standards for the city’s new Downtown Master Plan. TSW is working with city staff and a steering committee comprised of local leaders, property owners and developers to create guidelines focused on elements of historic preservation, restoration and adaptive reuse of the historic district, while also providing regulations for usage and new development. The project is expected to be completed by early 2023.
USPS Job Fair to Promote Sapulpa Employment Opportunities
Sapulpa, OK — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us deliver for America. Right now, we are looking for new team members to join us in our mission of service in Sapulpa and the surrounding communities.
