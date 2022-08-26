Read full article on original website
Related
Charlie Crist resigns from Congress as race for Florida governor ramps up
The Democratic lawmaker is running against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
floridapolitics.com
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks
Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
stpetecatalyst.com
Group displays Nazi flag from Pinellas Trail overpass
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that deputies responded Aug. 27 to an incident involving Nazi symbolism and inflammatory banners displayed on the Pinellas Trail overpass, at the intersection of Tyrone Boulevard and Park Street. A video, taken Saturday, shows a group of six unidentified people holding a...
Neo-Nazis gave ‘Heil Hitler’ salutes at St. Pete Beach and waved flags around Pinellas County last weekend
The National Socialists of Florida also showed up at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa last month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County Sheriff to discuss murder involving Tampa Bay gang
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is planning on holding a press conference involving a recent murder indictment. The indictment is said to be related to a motorcycle gang in the Tampa Bay area. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be holding the press conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it in the […]
wild941.com
Twerking Pinellas County Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Kids
On Monday A Pinellas County woman was arrested after twerking and exposing her breast to kids at a pool. Yailin Caraballo-Figueredo was arrested by Largo police after committing the act. Witnesses say she began twerking and started to attract an audience. She was also heard discussing a birthmark that she had in a private area of her body. The affidavit says Caraballo-Figueredo then pulled up her shirt and exposed her breast to children. The Largo police department tells us that two kids and an adult saw her and provided sworn statements.She was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs but denies the allegations.
wlrn.org
'We are not being indoctrinated.' Students, teachers say Florida's new education laws stifle schools
A series of new laws in Florida that bolster parental rights in education, call for curriculum transparency and say no one should be taught to feel guilt for actions in the past by those of the same race or sex, are stifling educators and creating problems in the classroom, according to some teachers and students.
Florida man charged with hate crime for yelling racial slurs
Tampa, FL - A man accused of a 2021 altercation where he yelled racial slurs and pretended to shoot a motorist’s car has been convicted of federal hate crime charges.
RELATED PEOPLE
Convicted felon who brandished gun on Instagram video sentenced to federal prison
A convicted felon who brandished a gun on an Instagram video was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison, the United States Attorney's Office said.
Family Seeks Justice In Senseless Murder Of Willie James Carraway In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – As Tampa Police Detectives continue working to develop leads in an August 27 homicide investigation, they join the victim’s family in asking for help from our community. In the early morning hours of August 27, 2022, 45-year-old Willie James Carraway was shot
Brooksville Woman Sentenced For Stealing Mail As Contractor For USPS
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Aleia Deborah Green, 20, Brooksville, has been sentenced for stealing mail. Green was sentenced to the maximum term of probation of five years. Green pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022. According to court records, Green worked as a contract mail carrier
47-Year-Old Man Killed After Pulling Gun On Deputies In Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a deputy-involved shooting investigation. On Sunday, at 9:06 a.m., the Sarasota Public Safety Communications Center received a call reporting a man was threatening a woman with a gun. She indicated the two were in
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug.
2 Tampa women arrested for burning children with hot pot, police say
The Tampa Police Department said two women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children with a hot pot.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies release video of Pinellas woman Irish folk dancing during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
Family of St. Pete woman found burned in alley demands justice
The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.
2 men shot to death in Altoona
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
WINKNEWS.com
Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities
A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
Comments / 0