ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks

Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Group displays Nazi flag from Pinellas Trail overpass

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that deputies responded Aug. 27 to an incident involving Nazi symbolism and inflammatory banners displayed on the Pinellas Trail overpass, at the intersection of Tyrone Boulevard and Park Street. A video, taken Saturday, shows a group of six unidentified people holding a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WFLA

Pinellas County Sheriff to discuss murder involving Tampa Bay gang

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is planning on holding a press conference involving a recent murder indictment. The indictment is said to be related to a motorcycle gang in the Tampa Bay area. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be holding the press conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it in the […]
wild941.com

Twerking Pinellas County Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Kids

On Monday A Pinellas County woman was arrested after twerking and exposing her breast to kids at a pool. Yailin Caraballo-Figueredo was arrested by Largo police after committing the act. Witnesses say she began twerking and started to attract an audience. She was also heard discussing a birthmark that she had in a private area of her body. The affidavit says Caraballo-Figueredo then pulled up her shirt and exposed her breast to children. The Largo police department tells us that two kids and an adult saw her and provided sworn statements.She was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs but denies the allegations.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Politics State#District Court
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 men shot to death in Altoona

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
ALTOONA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities

A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
SOUTH VENICE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy