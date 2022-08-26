Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A famous Michigan steam engine will be replaced in 2022. The North Pole Express, a four-hour holiday event that includes a ride in a steam locomotive, will be instead be powered by a more modern diesel engine while the steam engine undergoes repairs. The Steam Railroading...
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
WILX-TV
Michigan gets $50M in federal funds for natural disaster recovery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The federal government is continuing to assist states as they are hit by extreme weather events with greater frequency. Wednesday, it was announced Michigan will receive $50 million to help recover from the flooding in 2020. That year, a dam on the Tittabawassee River collapsed during...
WILX-TV
Michigan families gather to remember those lost to drugs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Michigan Opioid Partnership, five people die from a drug overdose in Michigan every day. People across Mid-Michigan gathered Wednesday with their loved ones to remember those who lost their lives to drugs. It was a night about awareness, but also about unity - families coming together to honor those taken from their families too soon.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 3,250 THC lab reports may be inaccurate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan State Police say about 3,250 lab reports on THC toxicology samples in prosecutions may be inaccurate because of a technical issue. The state police Forensic Science Division said Wednesday the problem may impact cases that occurred as far back as March 28, 2019. It’s not clear whether any convictions may be overturned as a result of the problem.
WILX-TV
Free at-home COVID tests to end - Where Michiganders can be tested
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the White House, the chance to get a free at home COVID tests is going away. Since January, the White House has been sending out up to 16 COVID tests per household. They’ve distributed nearly 600 million since the beginning. The U.S. government...
WILX-TV
State of Michigan expands access to birth control for families of teachers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Public School employees and their families won’t have to be on Medicare to receive birth control medication. The Department of Management Technology and Budget (DTMB) recently made the decision to guarantee access to generic, prescription oral medication for 200,000 additional Michiganders as a result of an executive directive issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in May.
WILX-TV
Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger
SEATTLE (KPTV/Gray News) - A flight-tracking company revealed what appears to be an interesting flight path taken earlier this week in Washington state. FlightAware, a technology company that provides real-time flight tracking data, shared that a Piper Navajo aircraft flew for seven hours on Monday. The pilot’s flight path seemingly left a middle finger design from its tracked journey.
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 19,158 new cases, 129 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped Tuesday. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,158 new cases of COVID and 129 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,737 cases per day, a...
WILX-TV
Board of State Canvassers deadlocks on abortion rights ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court will decide if voters get to decide if abortion is legal in the state. Background: Ballot initiative to address abortion rights in Michigan surpasses signature requirement. The Board of State Canvassers voted 2-2 on the proposed ballot initiative Wednesday afternoon. The two...
WILX-TV
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
WILX-TV
Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan cleaning up after Monday’s storms
BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People spent Tuesday cleaning up after Monday night’s storms. Damage was widespread across Mid-Michigan, with trees and power lines down from Holt to Brooklyn. “Our crews are in storm mode. What that means is they are working 16-hour shifts around the clock. They are...
WILX-TV
Abortion is larger issue in Michigan ahead of mid-term election
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a trend political experts are seeing nationwide ahead of the mid-term election many Republicans trying to downplay their position on abortion. That includes state Sen. Tom Barrett, who’s running for Congress. He took down any mention of his pro-life stance over the weekend. Barrett’s website now criticizes Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s pro-choice position instead of focusing on his pro-life views.
WILX-TV
Suspect fleeing Michigan State Police crashes into moving train
SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday night after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a moving train in Saginaw during a police pursuit. According to authorities, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Annesley and 12th streets. The driver refused to stop and fled.
WILX-TV
Missing Pennsylvania teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
(Gray News) - Police say an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old from Pennsylvania who was believed to have been abducted has been canceled after she was found safe. Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, was found wearing no shoes Wednesday evening in New York City, WPVI reports. An Amber Alert was issued earlier...
WILX-TV
American nun found safe 5 months after her abduction in Africa
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana nun who was kidnapped in west Africa has been found alive after nearly five months of captivity. WVUE reported 83-year-old Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson had been found safe Monday after she was abducted from the convent of her educational and medical mission in Burkina Faso.
