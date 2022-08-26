ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth, MA

Massachusetts man charged after leaving his dogs in his car with temperatures in the area of 120 degrees

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Massachusetts man charged with torturing sheep

Police have charged a man from Boxborough, Massachusetts with 15 counts of torturing animals after he left sheep to graze without water for more than two months. This story was first reported by the Bennington Banner. Police say 50-year-old Benjamin Cumbie purchased 19 sheep from a breeder in Brattleboro. After...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash

Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. According to Coventry Police, just after 3:30 a.m., the Coventry Police Department, along with the Western Coventry Fire District responded to Cahoone Road to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV. Upon arrival,...
COVENTRY, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weymouth, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Weymouth, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists

A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Police#Hot Weather#Quincy District Court#Natural Resources
Watertown News

Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
WATERTOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts driver accused of using cellphone in hit-and-run crash that dragged and seriously injured bicyclist

A Massachusetts driver is being charged after allegedly using a cellphone during a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist. According to Charlton Police, shortly after 1:00 a.m. July 16, 2022, the Charlton Police Department received calls reporting a motor vehicle crash on Route 20 (Worcester Road-Westbound) in the area of the 101.9-mile marker. The calling party reported that a motorist had struck a bicyclist, that the bicyclist was stuck under the vehicle and dragged under the vehicle. It was further reported that the motorist then fled the scene of the crash. Emergency personnel from the Charlton Police Department and Charlton Fire Department responded to the area, where they located a bicyclist with serious injuries. The victim was transported by the Charlton Fire Department to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center-University Campus for treatment of serious traumatic injuries.
CHARLTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcboston.com

Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire

State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night. Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.
MERRIMACK, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges after police reportedly locate ghost gun

A Massachusetts man has been arrested on multiple charges after officers reportedly seize a ghost gun. According to Rhode Island State Polce, Thursday morning just after 2:00 a.m., Troopers from the Scituate Barracks arrested 20-year-old Gentrit Millanaj of Medford, Massachusetts for Possession of a Ghost Gun, Possession with intent to Deliver Schedule I-II Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Possession with intent to Deliver Schedule I-V Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession of a Firearm when Committing a Crime of Violence, Possession of Marijuana – More than One Ounce – 1st Offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy