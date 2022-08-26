Massachusetts man charged after leaving his dogs in his car with temperatures in the area of 120 degrees

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
79-year-old Tewksbury man killed after being struck by vehicle in Wilmington parking lot
A 79-year-old Tewksbury man died after he was hit by a vehicle in a Wilmington parking lot, the Wilmington Police Dept. said. According to investigators, the man was struck in a parking lot on Lowell Street by a 60-year-old Reading woman. The man was pronounced dead after being transported to Lahey Clinic.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts couple drive into barricades at MSP barracks to avoid alleged carjacking
“On Monday, August 22nd, a male and a female busted into the lobby of the SP South Boston barracks after crashing their Mercedes SUV into the vehicle barricades in front of the barracks. The victims frantically reported two suspects had held them at gunpoint in their vehicle. They intentionally crashed...
WNYT
Massachusetts man charged with torturing sheep
Police have charged a man from Boxborough, Massachusetts with 15 counts of torturing animals after he left sheep to graze without water for more than two months. This story was first reported by the Bennington Banner. Police say 50-year-old Benjamin Cumbie purchased 19 sheep from a breeder in Brattleboro. After...
fallriverreporter.com
Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash
Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. According to Coventry Police, just after 3:30 a.m., the Coventry Police Department, along with the Western Coventry Fire District responded to Cahoone Road to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV. Upon arrival,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old from Massachusetts arrested after a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 8-year-old child
An 18-year-old from Massachusetts has been arrested in a hit and run crash that seriously injured a young child. According to Yarmouth Police, on Saturday, Yarmouth Police Detectives arrested the suspect responsible for the hit and run accident on Saturday August 20. The suspect is identified as Jakob Gifford, 18,...
Man arrested in Malden after allegedly robbing woman, stabbing and biting good Samaritan
A 21-year-old Instacart delivery driver says he has no regrets about tackling and restraining an alleged purse thief despite being bitten and stabbed. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Chestnut Street in Malden. Ryan Dos Santos, of Everett, was just about to unload a delivery when he heard a...
NECN
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists
A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Armed Massachusetts career criminal sentenced to state prison after shooting at police
A man has pleaded guilty to charges that he was an Armed Career Criminal in possession of a firearm when he fired at police and disrupted public safety for hours, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Monday in Brockton Superior Court, Pharoah Yahtues, 40, pleaded guilty to...
Watertown News
Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver accused of using cellphone in hit-and-run crash that dragged and seriously injured bicyclist
A Massachusetts driver is being charged after allegedly using a cellphone during a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist. According to Charlton Police, shortly after 1:00 a.m. July 16, 2022, the Charlton Police Department received calls reporting a motor vehicle crash on Route 20 (Worcester Road-Westbound) in the area of the 101.9-mile marker. The calling party reported that a motorist had struck a bicyclist, that the bicyclist was stuck under the vehicle and dragged under the vehicle. It was further reported that the motorist then fled the scene of the crash. Emergency personnel from the Charlton Police Department and Charlton Fire Department responded to the area, where they located a bicyclist with serious injuries. The victim was transported by the Charlton Fire Department to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center-University Campus for treatment of serious traumatic injuries.
Lost dog: Westminster police search for owner of husky found near Cumberland Farms
Westminster police are searching for the owners of a lost husky dog found by during the early morning hours of Sunday near Cumberland Farms at 68 Main Street. Police released a photo of the dog on Facebook on Sunday morning that was shared more than 200 times. “We found this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Arrest made in Route 20 hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Charlton that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to police. Charlton police said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on July 16 along Route 20, specifically the westbound portion of Worcester...
Update: Boston Police find missing 5-year-old girl
BOSTON — 6:48 p.m. Update: Boston Police say they have located Kamara. Original article: Police are asking for the public’s help after a child went missing Monday morning after being dropped off at school. Nylah Kamara is 5 years old and was last seen when she was dropped...
nbcboston.com
Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire
State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night. Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.
Charlton police: Motorist in hit-run with bicyclist charged with cellphone violation
CHARLTON — The driver accused of leaving the scene after striking a bicyclist on Route 20 was apparently using his cellphone at the time of the crash, according to police. The crash occurred in the early morning of July 16; authorities Friday announced that charges had been filed against the driver. ...
Authorities find suspect in 1986 death of Claire Gravel, 20
Authorities have identified a suspect in the 1986 killing of a Massachusetts college student whose body was found in a wooded area along a highway hours after she was last seen alive.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges after police reportedly locate ghost gun
A Massachusetts man has been arrested on multiple charges after officers reportedly seize a ghost gun. According to Rhode Island State Polce, Thursday morning just after 2:00 a.m., Troopers from the Scituate Barracks arrested 20-year-old Gentrit Millanaj of Medford, Massachusetts for Possession of a Ghost Gun, Possession with intent to Deliver Schedule I-II Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Possession with intent to Deliver Schedule I-V Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession of a Firearm when Committing a Crime of Violence, Possession of Marijuana – More than One Ounce – 1st Offense.
Dylan Ponte indicted in 2012 rape of 16-year-old in New Bedford following untested rape kit initiative
Ten years after a 16-year-old girl woke up outside with no underwear on and bruises all over her body, Dylan Ponte has been indicted on two counts of rape and other charges related to the incident, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. The now 28-year-old New Bedford...
WCVB
Newlyweds say camped guests harassed, accused of being LIV golf protesters
LANCASTER, Mass. — It was an early, surprise wakeup call for a group of wedding guests who were camping on what they believed to be their friends’ Lancaster, Massachusetts, property when police asked them to pack it up. The wedding guests say they were mistaken for protesters of...
Comments / 10