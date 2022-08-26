Read full article on original website
northeast.edu
Northeast names student ambassadors for the 22-23 academic year
NORFOLK, Neb. – A group of students at Northeast Community College play an integral role on the Norfolk campus. They are selected as Student Ambassadors help promote Northeast by leading campus tours, hosting and participating in appreciation/recognition activities, speaking to civic organizations in their hometown and Norfolk, and sending thank you and other cards to prospective students. They also assist at several campus functions including college and job fairs or visit high schools with Northeast recruiters to speak with students.
