ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About

Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia's historic Village View undergoing renovations

On Dec. 15, 1791, Congress ratified the Bill of Rights and added it to the Constitution of the United States. Around that timeframe, the Village View Mansion House was constructed in Greensville County. Both stand today. The historic building dates back to the 1790s but is the centerpiece of a...
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

DMV Select to open in Sussex County

At the August meeting of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors, County Treasurer Deste Cox announced that through the partnership between Sussex County and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), as of October 11, area residents will have access to selected DMV services through the Treasurer’s office. Cox explained...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Sussex County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
familydestinationsguide.com

25 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Richmond is, truthfully, a small city, compared to Chicago, D.C., or New York. Yet, surprisingly, it’s dotted with fine dining spots and wallet-friendly eateries that appease every palate. Whether you’re craving inventive plates or classic American food, you’ll find a joint to please your taste buds in Richmond....
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sussex Broadband Ceremony
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
NBC12

Top 5 worst hurricanes to hit Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is still expecting above-normal activity to close out the season. History shows more than 50 hurricanes have impacted Virginia. Let’s look at the five that have left...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

RIC to host job fair Sept. 15

Richmond International Airport will be the site of a job fair Sept. 15, at which a number of airport tenants will be providing information about vacant positions. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ivor Massey Administration Building at 5707 Huntsman Road, Sandston. Full-...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit

A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Lanes clear on I-295 in Henrico

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 45, about halfway between the Woodman Road and Route 1 (Brook Road) exits. The southbound left center lane, right center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall. The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. In preparations for the...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy