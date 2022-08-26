Read full article on original website
No evidence found of banned BYU fan using racist slurs at game
Days after a Brigham Young University fan was banned for allegedly directing racist slurs at an opposing volleyball player, the school says it has no evidence that the man actually said the words.
MSNBC
The racism on display at Brigham Young Friday fits a historical pattern
Over the weekend, the spotlight was on NCAA women’s volleyball, for the worst possible reasons. Duke University sophomore Rachel Richardson was playing at a tournament in the Brigham Young University field house when things turned ugly. As Richardson said in a statement on Sunday, she and the other Black Duke players were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."
KSLTV
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON, Utah — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some...
ksl.com
Get to Know One of Utah’s Top Women to Watch: Bri Ray
Bri Ray Aupiu is a singer and songwriter born and raised in Orem, Utah. Her original music has received national and international recognition,. and she’s performed in venues all across the nation.
BYU police report details what happened during BYU-Duke volleyball match
Police report and an ESPN interview with Duke volleyball player add new information to report of racial slurs during the BYU-Duke match.
msn.com
BYU requires new hires to waive their right to clergy confidentiality
At a time when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is vociferously defending abusers’ right to clergy confidentiality for their confessions, it is quietly requiring Brigham Young University’s new hires to give up theirs. The church’s flagship school in Provo (as well as others in the...
ksl.com
Report says BYU police couldn't find evidence of racial slur directed at Duke volleyball team
PROVO — After searching the stands at a BYU volleyball match Friday night against Duke and through game film, BYU police could not identify any evidence of a racial slur that was reportedly directed at members of the Blue Devils' women's volleyball team, a police report states. BYU Police...
ksl.com
BYU not on Utah State hoops schedule for first time in 15 years
LOGAN — Utah State men's basketball released its 2022-23 nonconference slate Wednesday and there was one glaring omission. BYU wasn't included on the schedule for the first time in 15 years. From 1957 to 2021, the series was played every year besides the 2007-08 season. Now, similar to the...
ksl.com
No. 7 Utah opens with unprecedented hype vs Florida, Napier
No. 7 Utah (0-0) at Florida (0-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: Utah by 2 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Florida leads 1-0. Defending Pac-12 champion Utah opens with its highest preseason ranking in school history. The Utes travel to Gainesville for the first time since 1977 and will try to hand Florida its first season-opening loss at home since 1989. The Gators own the NCAA's longest active winning streak in home openers at 32. None of the previous victories came against ranked teams. The game also marks the debut of new Florida coach Billy Napier, who led Louisiana-Lafayette to four consecutive Sun Belt Conference championship games before replacing fired Dan Mullen in November.
ksl.com
Pick Six Previews: A look into Utah's road trip to SEC country (+ game prediction)
SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off their highest preseason ranking in school history, No. 7 Utah is dealt one of the toughest tests of the opening weekend. In a rare Pac-12 vs. SEC matchup, the Utes travel down to Florida for a night game in The Swamp. Although Florida is unranked, they recruit at a top-10 level and have a roster packed with NFL prospects.
kjzz.com
NAACP president calls for resignation of Salt Lake City school board member
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — NAACP President Jeanetta Williams has called for the resignation of Salt Lake City School Board Member Katherine Kennedy. Williams sent a letter to the board president last week demanding that Kennedy quit her post, saying her concern is honesty. In July, Kennedy announced on...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Winder Newton to lead Utah's new Office of Families
(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is moving forward with his plans to establish a new Office of Families and has named its first director. Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton will lead the office beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Cox's office. The governor...
kslnewsradio.com
Schools in Juab School District placed in lockdown for a time Monday
NEPHI, Utah — Schools in the Juab School District were on lockdown for a time Monday. Juab School District Superintendent Dr. Kodey Hughes says the district was notified by the Juab County Sheriff’s Office and the Nephi Police Department of a possible threat on a school building. Hughes says they were later made aware that the threat was made in Sanpete County. Hughes also says there was a conflicting report that the threat may have been made in the Payson area.
ksl.com
The Utah Checkdown podcast: Previewing Florida with Gators reporter Kevin Brockway
SALT LAKE CITY — The college football season for Utah is about to begin, with a tough opening matchup in SEC country against the Florida Gators in The Swamp. We breakdown the players to watch in this game as well as some predictions for Saturday. We were also joined...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
ksl.com
No. 25 BYU launches season of high expectations at USF
No. 25 Brigham Young (0-0) at South Florida (0-0), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU) Line: Brigham Young by 11 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. BYU begins the season ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since 2009, coming off a 10-3 record and No. 19 final ranking. The Cougars are beginning their final season as an independent before joining the Big 12 in 2023. South Florida is in the third year of a rebuild under coach Jeff Scott, hoping to eventually play their way into conversations about future conference realignment. The Bulls went 2-10 last season and haven't beaten a ranked opponent since 2016.
Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game
BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
kslnewsradio.com
Heber has one of the highest rates of remote workers in the country
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 15% of the population in Heber, Utah worked from home in the years prior to the pandemic, and in 2020. And that places the town in Wasatch County among the top ten cities in the United States for remote workers. Heber ranks number seven,...
ksl.com
Following gruesome leg injury, months of rehab, Isaac Rex happy to be playing football again
PROVO — BYU tight end Isaac Rex still can't do several things on his right ankle, the one he hurt in a gruesome lower leg injury that led to multiple surgeries following a season-ending injury in the Cougars' regular-season finale last year at USC. In particular, he can't launch...
hebervalleyradio.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: August 29
SALT LAKE CITY-Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted new online content to assist those who are deaf or hard of hearing and have disabilities on its digital platforms. The Salt Lake City-based faith has updated its disabilities page at churchofjesuschrist.org. The content has also been posted...
