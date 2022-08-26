Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
Tra Ling’s Oriental Cafe at 2850 Iris Boulder has Chinese Comfort Food HandledGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Related
Loveland Ladies: Get Set to ‘Let It Loose’ For ‘Girls Night Out’ Event
Let off some steam, have some pizza, have some cocktails, compete in some games and hit up the only rooftop in Downtown Loveland for a unique game. Sounds like a great time. Downtown Loveland better be on the lookout, as a "mob" of women will be hitting the area, and who knows what madness may ensue. Downtown Loveland puts on a few of these events throughout the year, with this one being themed "Game On!"
Loveland Hot Spot Will Close for Nearly Three Weeks in September
It's one of the hottest places in Loveland to hang out and have a fun time; but due to an incident earlier in the year, they'll be closed for most of September. Downtown Loveland will be a little quieter for 20 days in September of 2022, as that will be the timeframe that one of the town's favorite places, won't be open. In addition, the spot has already begun making changes to operations.
25 Reasons Why Residents Love Living in Fort Collins
We might be biased, but we think that Fort Collins is pretty awesome — seriously, we had a hard time finding "bad" things to say about it. Still, it never hurts to reflect on the reasons why we love living in the Choice City. In fact, according to mindful.org, taking the time for gratitude actually improves our physical and mental health.
Are These The Best Chicken Tenders And Sandwiches In Colorado?
If you're a fried chicken fan in Colorado, this place might be your new favorite chicken destination. The chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches here look amazing. If your kids, or maybe even you, are like my 6-year-old, chicken nuggets, chicken tenders, or even chicken sandwiches, and fries are a daily food request when giving them the option of what to eat. Let's be honest, you can only eat so much from the big fast food joints before you just have to find something new. Lucky for you, there is a chicken restaurant in Colorado with multiple locations around the state to get you some tasty 100% all-natural chicken.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hilarious ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Bringing Latest Tour to Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center
The biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time will be performing for what's expected to be a Sold-Out crowd. The timing couldn't be better, as the new trailer for the Roku Channel's "Weird Al" biopic was recently released. Just about everybody loves Al, and Union Colony Civic Center will be a great venue for this scaled-down, intimate show.
See One of the Oldest Giraffes in the Country at the Denver Zoo
The Denver Zoo is home to animals from all over the world — including one of the nation's oldest giraffes. According to a Facebook post, the Zoo's matriarchal giraffe, Kipele, is now the fourth oldest giraffe in the country's AZA-accredited zoos, having just had her 29th birthday. Kipele...
Open Streets Returns To Fort Collins This Weekend
Ready for an afternoon full of free music, activities, and cultural programming - all while getting the chance to roam around car-free roads that would otherwise be full of traffic?. Fort Collins’ Open Streets event returns on Sunday, Aug. 28. About Open Streets. Open Streets is a community-based initiative...
Heard Of Freedom Street Social Food Hall In Colorado?
Colorado had been impatiently waiting for this awesome new restaurant concept for almost a year, but the "Freedom Street Social" food hall is finally open, and with eight local restaurant options, it looks awesome. What Is Freedom Street Social Food House?. I could be dating myself, but I remember going...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bear Relocated After Wandering Too Close to a Fort Collins School
On the morning of August 25, Fort Collins' Beattie Elementary was placed on secure status, after an unwanted visitor was seen wandering near the school's grounds. Just a bit after school started for the day, a resident called Fort Collins Police to report a bear that was actively roaming in the area of 3000 Meadowlark Avenue.
Want to Play a Game? Wheel of Fortune: Fort Collins Breweries
What could be more fun than combining Fort Collins' love of craft beer than combining it with America's favorite game show? We've done just that, give it a shot. You've love to play "Wheel of Fortune" at home, we have the chance to play right now with your knowledge of the breweries in Fort Collins. You may want to have one of their delicious beers in front of you, while you do.
Seeing A Show At The Mishawaka? Here’s How To Get There
It’s one of Nothern Colorado’s greatest (not so) hidden gems and one of the best concert venues in the state of Colorado, if not, dare we say, the nation. Nestled in the heart of the Poudre Canyon lies the Mishawaka Amphitheatre. About The Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Amphitheatre, or...
Love Sours? You Need to Try Northern Colorado’s Newest Ice Cream Beer
Sweet and sour are opposites for a reason, but the two flavors are coming together in Northern Colorado's newest beer. Greeley's WeldWerks Brewing Co. is joining forces with Denver-favorite Little Man Ice Cream to create a tasty new brew called the Little Man Space Junkie Sour. According to a press...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Colorado Cookie Shop Delivers Until 3am. Have You Ever Tried It?
If you're ever craving cookies late at night, you're in luck because this Colorado cookie store chain delivers late to help cure those late-night munchies. I have a problem... That problem is sweets. I just love them. I feel like there are a lot of people stuck on the sweet-tooth train right along with me. The hardest part of this new lifestyle change journey I've been on has been the elimination of sweets whenever I want them. I know it's for the best, but I sure do miss my sweets. Especially cookies. Now that I'm learning about this Colorado cookie shop that not only delivers cookies but delivers them late at night, I might have to have myself a cheat day soon and check them out. Let's learn more about these awesome late-night sweet treats.
Tik Tok Challenge Targets Thefts Of These Cars In Colorado
Keep your hands to yourself, not only was it the name of a great song from the 1980's it was one of the first things we all learned (or should have learned) from our Mom when we were kids. Sadly, there are a lot of people who didn't learn this...
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
Take a Glimpse Inside This Waterfront Mansion in Water Valley
If you've driven on Country Raod 17 in Windsor in the Water Valley area, you have seen the stunning and prestigious homes that surround Pelican Lakes. The homes are nothing short of amazing. I drive by these homes every single day on my commute and wonder what they look like behind closed doors.
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is 117 Years Old
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
The 8 Biggest & Delicious Steaks in Estes Park That You Can Really Sink Your Teeth Into
When visiting Estes Park, there are many ways to satisfy an appetite. A big, juicy, delicious steak, prepared by someone else, can do just that. Here are the eight biggest in Estes. The sound of the sizzle, the smell of the beef having just come off of a grill, a...
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Love Pixar Movies? Pixar Putt Is Coming To Colorado Next Month
There are a lot of Pixar fans in Colorado who are extremely excited right now because "Pixar Putt" is coming to Colorado next month. Here's all we know. Becoming a staple in the cartoon movie world back in the mid-90s, Pixar studios, in conjunction with Disney, has created some of the most memorable and loveable movies of the last three decades. So many amazing characters from their massive catalog of box office smashes that people just can get enough of. Be it Woody and Buzz Lightyear, to Lightning McQueen and Mater, people are obsessed with Pixar movies and their iconic characters. We will likely never get a Disney theme park or attraction in Colorado, so this could be the next best thing for Colorado Disney & Pixar fanatics.
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0