Burlington, CT

Eyewitness News

One dead in early morning fire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was killed in an early morning fire in Middletown Thursday. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene on pine Street just before 4:30 a.m. Heavy fire conditions were reported by first responding companies and a second alarm was quickly struck. Firefighters...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man charged after driving wrong way on Merritt Parkway

(WFSB) – State police arrested a man accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway early Thursday morning. State Police Troop I in Bethany received calls of a wrong-way driver on Route 15 north around 1:55 a.m. Troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport and Troop I responded.
BETHANY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Deadly Middletown fire under investigation

We're revealing the winner of our Ice Cream Social!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Attorney General launches investigation into Greenwich school controversy. Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by a Greenwich school administrator. Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating one car crash in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash along Elm Street in East Longmeadow. Police were called the one-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. We’re told that one person has been taken to Baystate Medical Center and their condition is not immediately known.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Eyewitness News

New Haven police investigating after dead dog found in cage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a dead dog was discovered left in a cage, with its owners long gone. Officers were called to an apartment building on Sherman Avenue Thursday. Neighbors said the smell started months ago, eventually getting worse. They say it was coming from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

3 car crash causes backup on I-91N near exit 8

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A three-car crash caused some traffic troubles along Interstate 91 Tuesday morning. The collision occurred around 8 a.m. on the northnound side of the highway, near exit 8. Mass. State Police confirmed that no injuries were reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

Police: Biker found face down at creek following Stonington motorcycle crash

STONINGTON — Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash near the Ledyard town line Monday afternoon that left a rider in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at 4:49 p.m. on Lantern Hill Road, Ledyard police said Tuesday. The agency responded to the scene and then assisted Stonington police as the lead agency for the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Accident Reconstruction team, Capt. Kenneth Creutz said.
STONINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Woman charged with larceny after eviction

When an Ashford woman attempted to sell a Bed and Breakfast she owned in 2020, one of the guests refused to leave. In order to sell the property, the woman offered to let the guest, Ellen Owens, 59, live at her home instead, and that arrangement continued for over a year, according to a state police affidavit.
ASHFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man drowns in Waterbury’s East Mountain Reservoir

(WFSB) – A man drowned in the East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon, police said. A witness and a fisherman saw a man go underwater around 4:00 pm on Monday. Shortly after three boats were launched and divers went looking for the man. Waterbury police said a rescue team pulled...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Middletown police make arrest in May shooting

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police made an arrest in a shooting earlier this year. Authorities said the shooting happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown, was found and arrested on Wednesday. Durazzo is charged with two counts of criminal attempt...

