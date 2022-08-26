Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
One dead in early morning fire
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was killed in an early morning fire in Middletown Thursday. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene on pine Street just before 4:30 a.m. Heavy fire conditions were reported by first responding companies and a second alarm was quickly struck. Firefighters...
1 person dead after fire breaks out at Middletown home: Officials
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — One person is dead after a fire broke out in Middletown early Thursday morning, fire officials said. The fire started at a residence on Pine Street by Wesleyan University. Fire officials said this was a private home. A call for the fire came in around 4:30...
Eyewitness News
Man charged after driving wrong way on Merritt Parkway
(WFSB) – State police arrested a man accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway early Thursday morning. State Police Troop I in Bethany received calls of a wrong-way driver on Route 15 north around 1:55 a.m. Troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport and Troop I responded.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly Middletown fire under investigation
We're revealing the winner of our Ice Cream Social!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Attorney General launches investigation into Greenwich school controversy. Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by a Greenwich school administrator. Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year.
Two cars caught on camera not stopping for school bus in Westfield
Many parents in a local community are outraged after witnessing numerous cars not stopping for a school bus, one incident on Tuesday caught on camera and sent to 22News by a viewer.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating one car crash in East Longmeadow
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash along Elm Street in East Longmeadow. Police were called the one-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. We’re told that one person has been taken to Baystate Medical Center and their condition is not immediately known.
Eyewitness News
New Haven police investigating after dead dog found in cage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a dead dog was discovered left in a cage, with its owners long gone. Officers were called to an apartment building on Sherman Avenue Thursday. Neighbors said the smell started months ago, eventually getting worse. They say it was coming from...
westernmassnews.com
3 car crash causes backup on I-91N near exit 8
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A three-car crash caused some traffic troubles along Interstate 91 Tuesday morning. The collision occurred around 8 a.m. on the northnound side of the highway, near exit 8. Mass. State Police confirmed that no injuries were reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Register Citizen
Police: Biker found face down at creek following Stonington motorcycle crash
STONINGTON — Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash near the Ledyard town line Monday afternoon that left a rider in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at 4:49 p.m. on Lantern Hill Road, Ledyard police said Tuesday. The agency responded to the scene and then assisted Stonington police as the lead agency for the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Accident Reconstruction team, Capt. Kenneth Creutz said.
Town Of Poughkeepsie Man Killed After Accidentally Falling Off Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
A man was killed after he accidentally fell off a bridge in the Hudson Valley after his car broke down and he was attempting to get to safety. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:50 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. According to New York State...
westernmassnews.com
Boaters, law enforcement cracking down on boat safety on Connecticut River
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Avid boaters have been reaching out to our newsroom, asking us to get answers on what they call a recent string of partying and reckless boating on the Connecticut River. One local boater we spoke with is preparing for the last big boating weekend of the...
Accused CT bank robbery couple busted
A man and a woman were arrested in Middletown, accused in a string of hold ups in People’s Bank branches inside of supermarkets in Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
One Hospitalized After Crash on I-84 Sends Vehicle Under Back of SUV
One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries after a crash that sent one vehicle under the back of an SUV and closed several lanes of Interstate 84 East in West Hartford Thursday morning. The three-vehicle crash happened around 7:21 a.m. between exits 40 and...
Woman charged with larceny after eviction
When an Ashford woman attempted to sell a Bed and Breakfast she owned in 2020, one of the guests refused to leave. In order to sell the property, the woman offered to let the guest, Ellen Owens, 59, live at her home instead, and that arrangement continued for over a year, according to a state police affidavit.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Responding to Report of Vehicle Fire Along I-84 in Tolland
Firefighters are responding to reports of a vehicle fire on an Interstate 84 ramp in Tolland, according to Tolland Alert. They are responding to the I-84 East exit 68 off-ramp.
Eyewitness News
Man drowns in Waterbury’s East Mountain Reservoir
(WFSB) – A man drowned in the East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon, police said. A witness and a fisherman saw a man go underwater around 4:00 pm on Monday. Shortly after three boats were launched and divers went looking for the man. Waterbury police said a rescue team pulled...
Police: No signs of foul play after 76-year-old woman washes up in Torrington
Authorities say the 76-year-old woman from Torrington was found at Burr Pond State Park last Thursday.
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
Car struck house in Springfield
Springfield police and firefighters were called-in after a car struck a house in the city's Pine Point neighborhood Monday morning.
Eyewitness News
Middletown police make arrest in May shooting
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police made an arrest in a shooting earlier this year. Authorities said the shooting happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown, was found and arrested on Wednesday. Durazzo is charged with two counts of criminal attempt...
