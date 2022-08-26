ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Racial Ideology Is at Odds With Identity

By Imani Perry
The Atlantic
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFWnU_0hX3Rvsh00
Image painted by the illustrator John James Audubon. (Buyenlarge / Getty)

Over the summer, my children have been telling—or better yet, warning—me about Andrew Tate, a conservative, mixed-race social media influencer mostly distinguished for broadcasting his disdain for women (in addition to broad racism and homophobia), and who has recently garnered popularity among young men. Hearing about Tate, whose racial identity is often left out of discussions about his persona, made me think about two notable men of comparable backgrounds, both born in the 18th century.

Jean Baptiste Point DuSable is believed to be the first non-Indigenous settler in Chicago. Jean Jacques Rabin—who would become John Audubon—is the preeminent naturalist and ornithologist in U.S. history. These two Jeans are both historical figures, each born into the Francophone Black Atlantic world. Side by side, their stories illuminate the complex and sometimes contradictory nature of racial ideology.

DuSable is often described as having been born in Saint Domingue, in what is now Haiti, some time before 1750 (though there is scant evidence to establish his birthplace as a fact; he may also have been born in Louisiana or Canada, and some have even speculated about Kentucky). What is well established is that he was a man of African descent, and probably mixed-race. Audubon was born in Saint Domingue in 1785 on a sugar plantation owned by his father, Jean Audubon. It is very likely that he was also a mixed-race man, and that his mother was an enslaved woman of African descent.

Salon

A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it

On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
RELIGION
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Anita Durairaj

The Codex Sinaiticus discovered at the foot of Mount Sinai contains the oldest copy of the New Testament

A page of the Codex SinaiticusCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Codex Sinaiticus contains the oldest surviving complete manuscript of the New Testament. It also contains sections of the Old Testament and books of the Apocrypha. It is a Greek Bible written in a type of handwritten script called uncial. This script was commonly used during the 4th to 8th centuries AD by both Latin and Greek scribes.
The Atlantic

