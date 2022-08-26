Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Lake Oroville’s Lime Saddle boat ramp closes ahead of Labor Day weekend
OROVILLE, Calif. -The Lime Saddle boat ramp closed on Monday due to Lake Oroville’s water levels, according to the DWR. The Lime Saddle Marina will remain open. The boat ramps at Bidwell Canyon, Spillway and Loafer Point are all open. As of Monday morning, the lake level is at...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico’s compost facility to temporarily close on Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - The compost facility in Chico will temporarily close on Wednesday due to the ongoing construction on Cohasset Road. The compost facility is expected to reopen on Sept. 8. In the meantime, people can bring their green waste and wood to Old Durham Wood or the Neal Road...
actionnewsnow.com
Still Fire destroys home in Nevada County near Lake of the Pines and Hwy 49
--- Updated 3:45 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 - The Still Fire is now 20% contained and has burned 40 acres. The CAL FIRE Butte Unit confirmed that they had sent units to assist with the fire, but those units were told they could return home to Butte County while they were still on their way to the scene.
Plumas County News
Agency recommends consuming fish from Antelope Lake
Most alerts issued out of governmental entities tend to warn residents about something that could be harmful, that’s what makes today’s announcement regarding Antelope Lake a welcome change. The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) issued a state fish advisory for Antelope Lake...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
1 home destroyed in Nevada County fire. Evacuation orders remain in place
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — At least one home has been destroyed in the so-called Still Fire that forced mandatory evacuations in Nevada County on Saturday, authorities said. CalFire crews responded to the fire burning in the area of Wolf Road on Still Road, the state's fire agency said on social media. It's across Highway 49 from Lake of the Pines and is burning about 15 miles south of Grass Valley.
1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
Plumas County News
Bear enters Quincy kitchen … what should you do if you encounter a bear
Plumas County residents might want to rethink which windows they leave open to let in the cool night air. It’s been a few years, but I remember when my parents had a nocturnal visit from a bear in their Graeagle home. Mom heard something in the kitchen and woke my dad who grabbed his gun, expecting to encounter a prowler. He did — a bear with a loaf of bread in his mouth. Not sure who was more startled, but the bear went down the hallway and back through the bedroom window he had originally entered.
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage impacts more than 1000 homes north of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) is reporting a power outage north of Chico that was first reported on Keefer Rd. Action News Now is following this story to find out what occurred and when the electricity will be restored to customers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
goldcountrymedia.com
Sunday suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Sunday. According to Placer County Sheriff’s PIO Angela Musallam, the decedent was recovered by the dive team and Falcon 30 helicopter. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were two suicides at the Foresthill Bridge...
kubaradio.com
Yuba & Sutter Counties Moved Off ‘High Coronavirus Risk’ List
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba And Sutter Counties have been moved off the state of California’s list for high Coronavirus risk. The California Department of Public Health in a Friday update reported the statewide case rate for COVID-19 is down 17 percent in the last week and at it’s lowest levels since June.
ca.gov
Blue Anchor Park- Temporary Closure
The spray pad and bathrooms located at Blue Anchor Park next to the Loomis Train Depot will be closed Tuesday, August 30th, through Friday, September 2nd, due to maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Small fire on Main Street in Red Bluff quickly contained
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Late Saturday afternoon a small vegetation fire was reported in the 500 block of South Main Street in Red Bluff. Units from the Red Bluff Fire Department responded. According to fire officials the first engine that arrived at the scene was able to contain and control...
actionnewsnow.com
Car crashed into bridge guardrail on Skyway at Honey Run Road Friday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:28 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that a large pickup truck with a trailer lost control on Skyway at Honey Run Road and crashed into the bridge on Friday. CHP told Action News Now that the driver of the car lost control, veered to the right, hit the metal guardrail, then veered to the left and hit the concrete guardrail on the bridge, taking out a large chunk.
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico announces interim police chief
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico has announced Captain Billy Aldridge has been appointed as the interim chief of police, effective Sept. 23. In June, current Police Chief Matt Madden announced his plans to retire after completing 25 years with the Chico Police Department. City Manager Mark Sorensen announced...
How a brewery, a bank robbery and California’s first mass murder are connected
On Sept. 27, 1906, Adolph Weber was hanged at Folsom State Prison for the murder of his mother, father, brother and sister. The story of how he got there was full of twists, turns and warning signs, and his death would forever change California law.
actionnewsnow.com
Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
2news.com
Verdi man wanted by CHP arrested in Placer County
A man from Verdi was arrested in Placer County earlier this month after being involved in an incident where a firearm was brandished. On August 21, 2022, A Deputy with the Placer County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle recently flagged by the California Highway Patrol traveling westbound Interstate 80 near Bell Road.
mynews4.com
New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
Comments / 0