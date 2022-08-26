ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez reveals gold rehearsal dinner gown from Ben Affleck wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love is golden. The newly married “Hustlers” actress surprised fans with a new edition of her “On the JLo” newsletter Thursday, sharing never-before-seen photos from her lavish Georgia nuptials with the “Argo” director in August. And Lopez, 53, included a photo of her outfit for the couple’s rehearsal dinner: a plunging, glamorous gold halter gown paired with a matching clutch and platform sandals. She wore her hair in long, loose waves for the occasion, and added a few pieces of gold jewelry for good measure. While the “Waiting for Tonight” songstress didn’t divulge the designer behind the dress, it’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy