The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals of October 2022

By Patrick Farmer
 3 days ago

The internet is buzzing with rumors about the Google Pixel Watch, but why wait for that device to drop when you can find great Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals at this very moment?

Both the Galaxy Watch 5 and its more rugged sibling — the Watch 5 Pro — were released on August 26th, and the reviews are pouring in. Although the new Android smartwatch hasn't done anything particularly groundbreaking for the world of wearables, we were quite pleased with the Watch's excellent charging speeds, innovative health sensor, and new-and-improved Sapphire Glass display.

The Galaxy Watch 5 has a $279.99 price tag for the smaller 40mm version, while the 44mm version will set you back $309.99. Although straight discounts are more common for new wearables than they are for smartphones, don't be surprised if trade-in offers dominate our deals roundup for the next couple of months. That being said, regardless of how you choose to save, you'll find the best Galaxy Watch 5 deals below. Do you want something a little more suited for the Great Outdoors? Take a look at our list of the best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deals .

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals of the month

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Up to $165 off with eligible trade-in at Samsung

Samsung is currently offering up to $165 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 when you send them an old device, $75 of which is guaranteed, regardless of the age or condition of the trade-in. Samsung also offers loads of style customization options, including seven band varieties. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Buy one, get one FREE

Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 through AT&T and add a line to your wireless service, and the carrier will give you enough promo credits to cover 100% of the cost of a second smartwatch. The catch is that you'll need to make three months of on-time service payments before you're eligible to receive the prize. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $9.16/month for 36 month with 0% APR

Send Verizon your old smartwatch and the wireless carrier will give you up to $180 in trade-in credit. If you don't have a device to send in, you can still buy the watch through Verizon and only pay a little over $9 per month for 36 months. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Save up to $200 with trade-in at Best Buy

Best Buy is also offering a hefty discount of up to $200 when you send them your old smartwatch. It shouldn't be too difficult to receive the discount, but the retailer will be particularly grateful if you send them a recent Apple, Fitbit, or Samsung wearable.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro come with high-quality bands straight out of the box, but you can also add your own personal touch to the wearable by choosing from our curated list of the best Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro bands .

