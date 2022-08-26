Read full article on original website
Watch: Security Confiscate Rude Sasha Banks Sign On WWE RAW
WWE security removed a sign taking a dig at Sasha Banks amid reports that the former Women’s Champion is expected back soon. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16, 2022 episode of RAW over a creative dispute which would have seen the then-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions challenge for the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles.
Vince Russo Elaborates On His Claims That He’s Been Consulting The USA Network
Over the weekend, it was reported that Vince Russo is claiming that he’s been consulting the USA Network about WWE RAW for the past two years. During the latest episode of his “The Brand” podcast, the former WWE and WCW creative team writer elaborated on his work with the network, how it came about, and more.
Brett Lauderdale Reveals That A GCW Yearly Pass Is Coming Soon To FITE.tv
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that a yearly pass for the promotion on FITE.tv is still in the works. For those unaware, GCW’s live events typically run for $14.99 each. With that being said, there are bundles when the company holds multiple live events in a single week.
Upcoming TV Series Featuring Samoa Joe Wraps Production
AEW star Samoa Joe was announced to have joined the cast of the upcoming live-action Twisted Metal TV series as the character Sweet Tooth. The showrunner of the series, Michael Jonathan, announced on Twitter that filming has wrapped. With production now done, Joe could be set to make his return...
