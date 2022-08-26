Nathalie Emmanuel talks female-centered horror film ‘The Invitation,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel and more on ‘Acting Up’

Read full article on original website
Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck To Write And Direct ‘Freaky Tales’ For eOne, Macro
EXCLUSIVE: Here is a fun project coming together. Deadline is hearing that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have come on to write, direct and produce the drama Freaky Tales for eOne and Macro. eOne had no comment on the project. Insiders say Jelani eOne, Johnson and Poppy Hanks will produce on behalf of Macro. A source close to the project describes the film as a project comprised of four interconnected stories set in 1987 Oakland, CA. The movie is a love letter to the music, movies, sports, politics, people, places, and memories (some true, some invented) that Fleck grew up with in the...
‘Narcos’ Producer Sues Ex-Partner Over $1 Million in Profits on Netflix Series
A producer behind the hit Netflix series “Narcos” has filed a lawsuit claiming he is owed more than $1 million in unpaid profits on the show. José Padilha sued fellow producer Eric Newman, claiming that Newman has breached an agreement to split all profits on the show 50-50. The complaint alleges that Newman and his company have received “several millions of dollars in revenues arising from or connected with ‘Narcos’ that have not been reported to Plaintiffs.” The suit seeks to recoup 50% of all unreported revenues, as well as punitive damages. Newman has a longstanding relationship with Netflix. He is currently producing...
