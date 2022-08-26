ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Comments / 0

Related
pureoldies1035.com

DWU to observe Labor Day holiday

MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University announces that offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume on Tuesday, September 6.
MITCHELL, SD
pureoldies1035.com

Susan Barrett, 66, Mitchell

Susan passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, September 1, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
MITCHELL, SD
pureoldies1035.com

Rosalie Hohn, 76, Mitchell

Rosalie went peacefully home to the Lord on Monday, August 29, 2022, at her home under hospice care. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Thursday, September 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 6:30 PM Scripture Service with a Rosary to follow.
MITCHELL, SD
pureoldies1035.com

2022 Labor Day garbage collection schedule for Mitchell

Due to the observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 5th, there will be no garbage collection on that day. Garbage will be collected Tuesday through Saturday, September 6th-10th. During this week, your garbage will be collected one day later than normal. Recycling will follow the same schedule. The Regional...
MITCHELL, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, SD
State
Iowa State
Mitchell, SD
Education
pureoldies1035.com

Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game: Holden Havlik

SCOTLAND — Sophomore quarterback Holden Havlik of Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central was named Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game during the Aug. 26 game against Jim River. W/WS/SC won 14-0. Havlik passed for 107 yards and rushed for 69 yards and both touchdowns.
WESSINGTON SPRINGS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy