Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Mike Daniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Did the ghost of a little boy haunt this Blockbuster in Coral Springs, Florida?Evie M.Coral Springs, FL
Related
Viewpoints – Week of Sept. 1
“Should not the powers-that-be in Pompano be paying more heed to storm mitigation?”. As of early last month, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was predicting the Atlantic hurricane season will have 14 to 16 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes and three to five could become major hurricanes.
At Home with Gary: Reading the Fort Lauderdale home sale tea leaves
Greater Fort Lauderdale homes for sale are facing a similar fate as those in other parts of the country. Rising mortgage rates spooked buyers and stalled what had been an extended bull market for home sales. Even as prices level off and dropping mortgage rates led to rising inventories of existing homes, the bag can best be described as mixed.
Redevelopment of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club raising financial, permitting concerns
Lighthouse Point – The long-sought developer’s agreement with the owner of the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club remains unsigned and is holding up construction on the 12-acre site. Last week, commissioners heard from Paterson Projects President Terry Paterson that he was negotiating a $50 million loan that will close...
CRA Board accepts design for Guy Harvey museum
Deerfield Beach – A children’s museum designed to be a wonderland of marine experiences gained the approval of the Community Appearance Agency Board [CRA] last week. Using both actual and virtual technology, a creative team presented a concept featuring an illuminated coral reef, an exploratorium of high-tech exhibits, a theater where visitors will go on a simulated airboat ride narrated by Everglades conservationist Ron Bergeron and among other features, a lionfish aquarium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of Aug. 25
Pompano Beach – The City of Pompano Beach Utilities Department will begin a free chlorination treatment of its entire distribution system on Aug. 29. This treatment will be in effect until Sept. 26. Free chlorination treatment is a maintenance practice used by utilities, and the City of Pompano Beach free chlorinates the distribution system periodically. During the process, the disinfection portion of water treatment will change from using chloramines [a combination of ammonia and chlorine] to using free chlorine. Due to these changes, residents may notice a slight difference in the taste and smell of the water. Persons currently undergoing dialysis or with a compromised immune system should consult their health-care provider prior to this change in disinfection process to determine whether this will affect their treatment. In addition, persons with a fish tank or pond, including grocery stores and restaurants with lobster tanks and fish containers at bait shops that use city water should contact a pet or aquarium professional to determine the need for any adjustments to their treatment procedures during this temporary disinfection change.
Jerry Johnson, “a gentleman’s gentleman,” leaves a legacy at Pompano Beach Marine Center
Jerry Johnson, 77, owner of Pompano Beach Marine Center, passed away in late July just months after celebrating the 60th Anniversary of his business. To many who knew him he was old-school and considered “a gentleman’s gentleman,” doing deals on handshakes: an icon in the South Florida marine community.
Generous gift assures city a bright Christmas; mayor’s salary increases
Lighthouse Point – This city’s 19-year-old Christmas tree will glow even brighter this year. Real estate company Campbell Rosemurgy is donating a brand new 26-foot artificial pine complete with LED lights, ornaments and snow tubes. The tree is lit annually at the city’s Lighthouse A’Glow event in Frank McDonough Park.
Last minute turnover of principals has parents protesting
Deerfield Beach – A vocal contingent of parents from Deerfield Park Elementary School are saying former assistant principal Donna Rucker should replace principal Jocelyn Reid who was reassigned to Walker Elementary just days before school started. Their argument: During her tenure at the school, Rucker was very popular. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
At Fort Lauderdale Dermatology, skin care takes a conscious effort
Dermatologist Dr. Eric Wilkerson says people, young and old – unlike 30 years ago – now know that the sun damages the skin. They are also aware of preventative measures. So he sets about helping patients choose their best path for their skin condition. “So one thing that’s...
Artists use their skills to look at human trafficking
When you think of subjects an artist might address, human trafficking isn’t necessarily at the top of the list. But in an important work unveiled at ArtServe on Aug. 4, Miami artist Rhona Rubio does just that with her “Stories” installation. Actually, she does much more. The...
Floyd and Moss trade accusations of “unhinged” behavior, improper campaigning
Pompano Beach – A confrontation at an Aug. 19 health fair at the Herb Skolnick Center may be an early indication of political tensions prior to the November election. District 5 City Commissioner Cyndy Floyd and her opponent, former District 5 city commissioner Barry Moss, had a dustup so vociferous it caused her to later say, “He just came unhinged . . . he was like a madman. You don’t get in a woman’s face like that. Is he trying to bully me?” She said she now fears for her personal safety.
Beacon Light Barber & Salon carries on tradition, friendship and style
Running a barbershop is all about interaction with the customer as well as quality. The cut should always be good but the ambiance is essential. Beacon Light Barber & Salon founder Tina Brown wanted to make sure whoever took over her shop understood this balance. She found a kindred soul in New York City transplant Alex Astakhov who embraced the need for improvement but also to maintain what had been built.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Out of the Pulpit: “We are all works in progress”
Last month we celebrated the creation of the United States of America. The preamble of its constitution sought to establish “a more perfect” union. This call to perfection predates even the words of Jesus, who asked his followers “to be perfect as your heavenly Father is perfect.” The perfection Jesus refers to here is “holiness.”
Voters will decide Aug. 23 if school safety, mental health services and teachers’ pay tax is renewed
Unless voters approve a one cent ad valorem tax in the Aug. 23 primary election, Broward County schools will lose millions in funding, money that now pays for 500 security guards, 100 mental health workers and $82 million in teachers’ compensation. The ballot measure was approved unanimously by the...
Hudak plans to seek another term in March
Deerfield Beach – Dist. 1 Commissioner Mike Hudak will seek reelection in March 2023, an announcement he made in an email to key supporters. The news came as an agenda item for his Aug. 25 District 1 meeting along with other subjects such as the code enforcement process, troubled properties, updates to the CRA and short- term rentals.
Early voting for primaries underway; find out where
Broward County’s one million-plus voters were eligible to begin casting ballots last Saturday at early voting locations that will remain open through Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Primary election day is Aug. 25 and for many of those voters, the voting sites will have changed due to a major recasting of precincts.
Residents, city officials weigh in on plans for a redeveloped downtown district
Oakland Park – Tensions ran high at last week’s commission meeting, as residents, community members and city officials discussed the pros and cons that would come with a new large-scale redevelopment project planned for the downtown area. During the scheduled public hearing, several individuals shared their concerns about...
First round for beach smoking ban passes
Deerfield Beach – Saying the issue is an “extremely difficult” one, commissioners decided last week to move forward with an ordinance that would ban smoking on public beaches and in parks. But the regulations may yet be tweaked. Citing what he called might be “a backlash from...
Local realtor is first in state to receive electric F-150 Lightning
Wilton Manors – When Ron Falk placed his reservation for an electric F-150 more than a year ago, he didn’t know when it would arrive. His wait ended last week when it was delivered from the Rouge F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan to the Grieco Ford dealership in Fort Lauderdale.
Humanity and hostility: Pompano Beach’s homeless population benefits from a wealth of generosity, but not every hand is a helping one
Pompano Beach – Gena Smith knows more than most what it’s like to finally get a shower after weeks of going without. “It made me feel like I was somebody,” said Smith, who was homeless for nearly four years. “I was ready to take on the world.”
NewPelican
Pompano Beach, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT
The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Yhttps://www.newpelican.com/
Comments / 0