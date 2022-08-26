ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

NewPelican

Viewpoints – Week of Sept. 1

“Should not the powers-that-be in Pompano be paying more heed to storm mitigation?”. As of early last month, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was predicting the Atlantic hurricane season will have 14 to 16 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes and three to five could become major hurricanes.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NewPelican

CRA Board accepts design for Guy Harvey museum

Deerfield Beach – A children’s museum designed to be a wonderland of marine experiences gained the approval of the Community Appearance Agency Board [CRA] last week. Using both actual and virtual technology, a creative team presented a concept featuring an illuminated coral reef, an exploratorium of high-tech exhibits, a theater where visitors will go on a simulated airboat ride narrated by Everglades conservationist Ron Bergeron and among other features, a lionfish aquarium.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of Aug. 25

Pompano Beach – The City of Pompano Beach Utilities Department will begin a free chlorination treatment of its entire distribution system on Aug. 29. This treatment will be in effect until Sept. 26. Free chlorination treatment is a maintenance practice used by utilities, and the City of Pompano Beach free chlorinates the distribution system periodically. During the process, the disinfection portion of water treatment will change from using chloramines [a combination of ammonia and chlorine] to using free chlorine. Due to these changes, residents may notice a slight difference in the taste and smell of the water. Persons currently undergoing dialysis or with a compromised immune system should consult their health-care provider prior to this change in disinfection process to determine whether this will affect their treatment. In addition, persons with a fish tank or pond, including grocery stores and restaurants with lobster tanks and fish containers at bait shops that use city water should contact a pet or aquarium professional to determine the need for any adjustments to their treatment procedures during this temporary disinfection change.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Last minute turnover of principals has parents protesting

Deerfield Beach – A vocal contingent of parents from Deerfield Park Elementary School are saying former assistant principal Donna Rucker should replace principal Jocelyn Reid who was reassigned to Walker Elementary just days before school started. Their argument: During her tenure at the school, Rucker was very popular. They...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Floyd and Moss trade accusations of “unhinged” behavior, improper campaigning

Pompano Beach – A confrontation at an Aug. 19 health fair at the Herb Skolnick Center may be an early indication of political tensions prior to the November election. District 5 City Commissioner Cyndy Floyd and her opponent, former District 5 city commissioner Barry Moss, had a dustup so vociferous it caused her to later say, “He just came unhinged . . . he was like a madman. You don’t get in a woman’s face like that. Is he trying to bully me?” She said she now fears for her personal safety.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Beacon Light Barber & Salon carries on tradition, friendship and style

Running a barbershop is all about interaction with the customer as well as quality. The cut should always be good but the ambiance is essential. Beacon Light Barber & Salon founder Tina Brown wanted to make sure whoever took over her shop understood this balance. She found a kindred soul in New York City transplant Alex Astakhov who embraced the need for improvement but also to maintain what had been built.
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
NewPelican

Out of the Pulpit: “We are all works in progress”

Last month we celebrated the creation of the United States of America. The preamble of its constitution sought to establish “a more perfect” union. This call to perfection predates even the words of Jesus, who asked his followers “to be perfect as your heavenly Father is perfect.” The perfection Jesus refers to here is “holiness.”
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Hudak plans to seek another term in March

Deerfield Beach – Dist. 1 Commissioner Mike Hudak will seek reelection in March 2023, an announcement he made in an email to key supporters. The news came as an agenda item for his Aug. 25 District 1 meeting along with other subjects such as the code enforcement process, troubled properties, updates to the CRA and short- term rentals.
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Early voting for primaries underway; find out where

Broward County’s one million-plus voters were eligible to begin casting ballots last Saturday at early voting locations that will remain open through Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Primary election day is Aug. 25 and for many of those voters, the voting sites will have changed due to a major recasting of precincts.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NewPelican

First round for beach smoking ban passes

Deerfield Beach – Saying the issue is an “extremely difficult” one, commissioners decided last week to move forward with an ordinance that would ban smoking on public beaches and in parks. But the regulations may yet be tweaked. Citing what he called might be “a backlash from...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NewPelican

NewPelican

Pompano Beach, FL
