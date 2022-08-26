Pompano Beach – The City of Pompano Beach Utilities Department will begin a free chlorination treatment of its entire distribution system on Aug. 29. This treatment will be in effect until Sept. 26. Free chlorination treatment is a maintenance practice used by utilities, and the City of Pompano Beach free chlorinates the distribution system periodically. During the process, the disinfection portion of water treatment will change from using chloramines [a combination of ammonia and chlorine] to using free chlorine. Due to these changes, residents may notice a slight difference in the taste and smell of the water. Persons currently undergoing dialysis or with a compromised immune system should consult their health-care provider prior to this change in disinfection process to determine whether this will affect their treatment. In addition, persons with a fish tank or pond, including grocery stores and restaurants with lobster tanks and fish containers at bait shops that use city water should contact a pet or aquarium professional to determine the need for any adjustments to their treatment procedures during this temporary disinfection change.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO