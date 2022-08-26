Read full article on original website
KTBS
No timeline given for decision in Louisiana lawsuit over horseracing regulations
A three-judge panel with the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in New Orleans on Tuesday in lawsuits challenging the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, a nonprofit created by Congress in 2020 to regulate the industry. "While no industry is without its problems, Louisiana, West Virginia and...
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
KTBS
Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria....
KTBS
Louisiana schools don’t have to implement Biden’s new transgender protections, official says
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is telling local school leaders they are under no obligation to implement a proposal by the Biden administration that would expand access for transgender students to girls sports teams and bathrooms. Brumley spelled out his stance in a message sent...
brproud.com
Activists say 40,000 active warrants in Baton Rouge make city unsafe
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has 40,000 active arrest warrants, according to a recent study published by a group of civil rights organizations. On Wednesday, the groups spoke out to say that many warrants make the community unsafe. “This system is broken,” said the Founder of Fair...
KTBS
Report: Louisiana ranks ninth for its election integrity measures
A new study of election integrity measures in all 50 states and the District of Columbia ranks Louisiana in a tie with Wisconsin for 9th place. The Heritage Foundation’s Election Integrity Scorecard compares election laws and regulations in each state and the District of Columbia that affect the security and integrity of the process with best practices, and ranks states based on a 100-point scale.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Louisiana has a homicide problem. And too many of those killed are Black.
We get so consumed with what’s happening in our neighborhoods and adjacent communities and parishes that we sometimes lose perspective. Take homicides, for example. We hear, read and see homicide reports from other places, usually big cities and metro areas like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. In Louisiana, the violence in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport gets much of the attention.
KTBS
Louisiana lands another $100 million in transportation aid
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana will receive nearly $100 million in additional federal transportation aid that went unused by other states, officials said Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said the aid, which the state landed after successfully obligating the full amount of its federal assistance for 2021-2022, is the largest redistributed funds Louisiana has collected, The Advocate reports.
KTBS
Trailers to assist Kentucky flooding victims
(The Center Square) – More temporary housing is headed for Eastern Kentucky. The state will receive up to 300 travel trailers from Louisiana to accommodate families still in need of shelter after floods devastated the region a month ago. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards...
theadvocate.com
Chauna Banks: A majority White Metro Council ignores the Black community's input
When we began our 2020 “kumbaya” experience, I knew every single member wasn’t on board when the Metro Council rejected participation in a "Dialogue on Race" retreat. Nevertheless, the majority appeared to be committed to a bipartisan effort to work together for the good of each and every man, woman, child in East Baton Rouge/City of Baton Rouge.
kalb.com
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Francis Abbott,...
Marijuana Biz Expands In Louisiana
Earlier this month, the Louisiana Pharmacy Board gave the okay for the state to open new medical marijuana pharmacies. According to the New Orleans Advocate seven out of the nine legal marijuana pharmacies in Louisiana were found eligible to open “satellite” locations. The expansion comes as the legal...
KTBS
Telecom giant moves to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana
East Carroll Parish resident Wanda Manning speaks at a press conference Aug. 31, 2022, organized by Delta Interfaith and Together Louisiana after telecom giant Cable One blocked federal grant money from bringing new high-speed broadband service to their area. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Frustrated residents from rural northeast Louisiana...
Baton Rouge woman files multiple complaints after sticky mess surfaces outside of apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says she knows exactly when her neighbors go to the restroom, because it ends up in her backyard. She said her apartment managers were not listening, so she called “Newsline 9″. Corleaner Childs says that has become a part...
KTBS
Demand grows for campus food pantries at Louisiana colleges
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State University got its campus food pantry when a group of social work students asked their university president for space to open it. Wanting to encourage student involvement in the community, the president at the time, Jim Henderson, found a small nook on campus for the students to use.
theadvocate.com
Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
WAFB.com
3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge
We saw this most recently in Kentucky and Mississippi following the devastating flooding. Individual accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus. 2 people hurt in shooting overnight on N. Foster Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Gov. Edwards expected to...
wbrz.com
Murder suspect who escaped Texas jail caught in northern Louisiana
CADDO PARISH - A murder suspect who escaped from Texas was caught in northern Louisiana early Wednesday morning. Authorities were searching for Charles Spraberry, 42, since Monday evening. According to KLTV, Spraberry is a person of interest in a Texas double homicide and was being held on multiple violent charges.
KTBS
Candlelight vigil set in Texarkana for International Overdose Awareness Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. - As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center is hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday in downtown Texarkana. The candlelight vigil, which will be held at 8 p.m. on the federal courthouse steps, is about raising awareness and reducing the stigma...
wbrz.com
BRPD officer resigned, facing criminal charges for cozy relationship with drug dealer
BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge Police officer resigned Wednesday and faces criminal charges after he allegedly exchanged information about open drug investigations with a confidential informant. WBRZ has been investigating the situation for two weeks since sources told the Investigative Unit BRPD officer Richmond Barrow had a cozy...
