A Wisconsin 'fake elector' works for Sen. Ron Johnson's re-election campaign
One of Wisconsin's "fake electors" has been working as a paid staffer for Sen. Ron Johnson’s re-election campaign. Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for Johnson, R-Wis., confirmed to NBC News Wednesday the campaign's employment of Pam Travis, one of 10 Wisconsin Republicans who signed bogus paperwork claiming to be an elector backing then-President Donald Trump in an alleged plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Concord Mills closes after shooting + ‘Future of the children’ up to NC Supreme Court
Hey, everyone! KJ here. There’s a new episode of “Sports Legends of the Carolinas” out today and it’s a real good one. Legendary former Clemson coach Danny Ford, who led the Tigers to their first national title in 1981, talks with Scott Fowler about life, farming and the reasons why he left football for good at age 49.
Extreme heat wave grips California as brush fire closes interstate
A major highway in Southern California was closed Wednesday after a brush fire broke out and quickly grew during the first day of an extreme heat wave, officials said. As of Wednesday night, no structures had been destroyed in the Route Fire near Castaic, north of Los Angeles, but the fire was more than 4,600 acres, and Interstate 5 was closed in both directions.
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
A Nebraska man paddled 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin
A Nebraska power plant worker floated 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin in an effort to sail past the Guinness World Record of 25 miles. Duane Hansen, 60, said Tuesday that he planned to submit video and witness statements this week to the record-keeping organization documenting his 12-hour cruise Saturday from Bellevue, just south of Omaha, to Nebraska City.
