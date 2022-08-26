ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

A Wisconsin 'fake elector' works for Sen. Ron Johnson's re-election campaign

One of Wisconsin's "fake electors" has been working as a paid staffer for Sen. Ron Johnson’s re-election campaign. Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for Johnson, R-Wis., confirmed to NBC News Wednesday the campaign's employment of Pam Travis, one of 10 Wisconsin Republicans who signed bogus paperwork claiming to be an elector backing then-President Donald Trump in an alleged plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
WISCONSIN STATE
Extreme heat wave grips California as brush fire closes interstate

A major highway in Southern California was closed Wednesday after a brush fire broke out and quickly grew during the first day of an extreme heat wave, officials said. As of Wednesday night, no structures had been destroyed in the Route Fire near Castaic, north of Los Angeles, but the fire was more than 4,600 acres, and Interstate 5 was closed in both directions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
A Nebraska man paddled 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin

A Nebraska power plant worker floated 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin in an effort to sail past the Guinness World Record of 25 miles. Duane Hansen, 60, said Tuesday that he planned to submit video and witness statements this week to the record-keeping organization documenting his 12-hour cruise Saturday from Bellevue, just south of Omaha, to Nebraska City.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

