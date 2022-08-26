Read full article on original website
This City Has The Happiest Biglaw Associates
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to ALM’s latest Midlevel Associates Survey (where associates rank their firms in each of the following categories: compensation and benefits; training and guidance; relations with partners and other associates; interest in and satisfaction level with the work; the firm’s policy on billable hours; and management’s openness about firm strategies and partnership chances), which major city recorded the highest overall satisfaction for Biglaw associates?
A Law Professor Should Really Do Better -- See Also
Lawyers Really Do Have To Show Up To Court: Especially if they’re already facing sanctions over potentially faked documents. Join us for a September 15th webinar, where we’ll take a deep dive into crafting winning appellate strategies using Legal Analytics.
Law School For Non-Lawyers Rests On Knife's Edge Between 'Good Idea' And 'Cynical Cash Grab'
You’d think law schools had enough money based on sky high tuition and comfy endowments, but law schools are addicted to capital projects the way professors are addicted to random “Law and…” classes for 3Ls. There will never be enough revenue streams to satisfy the legal academy beast, and if schools can feed the cash maw without hefting more debt on law students, maybe that’s not such a bad thing.
Workplace Monitoring Is Commonplace In The Legal Industry
Last week, I was listening to an episode of “The Daily,” which is one of my favorite podcasts (besides Above the Law’s “Thinking Like a Lawyer,” of course!) The episode discussed how more employers are implementing monitoring software to track and surveil their employees who may not be working in an office as much as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. The episode made it seem like there has been an explosion of monitoring efforts since the work-from-home movement took off after the COVID-19 pandemic hit because employers had a greater need to keep track of workers who might not be in offices. However, many law firms have implemented surveillance and monitoring software against workers for years, and employers should likely be more open about such tactics.
A Biglaw Firm By Any Other Name...
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. The Swiss verein model of Biglaw organization is under a microscope after the Ohio Supreme Court refused to review a $32.3 million malpractice verdict against Dentons. Which 5 other Biglaw firms in the Am Law 100 also employ the verein model?
Common Mistakes Made By New In-House Counsel
It’s hard to believe that it’s been over six years since I left Biglaw to join a company and that I can no longer claim that I am new to being in-house counsel. Looking back over my time, I have certainly learned a thing or two. Here are some common mistakes I made or observed.
Who Are Legal Ops Pros? And What Do They Want?
At times it may seem like an airplane being built in the air. So we set out with our friends at NetDocuments to field a two-part study and bring you the latest. First, we surveyed legal ops professionals and in-house counsel about varied aspects of their professional world. Then we...
Top Law School Faces Discrimination Suit. Their Dean Definitely Didn't Do Them Any Favors, According To The Complaint
You’d really think law schools would know better than to break laws when it comes to their employees — some of these folks wrote the book on this stuff! Alas, knowing better does not always translate to doing better. Heads up to any UMichigan law students; according to a recently filed complaint, the details of your future Employment law final hypo could be based on events down the hall.
ILTACON Reveals The Maturity Of Legal Technology
Coming off a pandemic stress test, legal technology came into ILTACON22 a little wiser and more mature than it’s been before. Not that legal tech wasn’t always serious business — my presence at these events notwithstanding — but variations on the word “mature” kept coming up throughout the week to the point that it started to make ears perk up. The context was never exactly the same, but it generally tied to a playing field more settled into feeling confidence in what they provide clients. And equal confidence in what they don’t.
Biglaw Partners Need To Remember Their Humanity When Conducting Interviews
Biglaw interviewing can be absolutely horrifying. But the good news is, no matter how bad an interview goes, there’s probably someone else with an equally awful story. Don’t believe me? Listen to Above the Law readers. We asked for interview horror stories, and y’all delivered! (Yes, please, keep ’em coming!)
