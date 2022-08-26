Last week, I was listening to an episode of “The Daily,” which is one of my favorite podcasts (besides Above the Law’s “Thinking Like a Lawyer,” of course!) The episode discussed how more employers are implementing monitoring software to track and surveil their employees who may not be working in an office as much as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. The episode made it seem like there has been an explosion of monitoring efforts since the work-from-home movement took off after the COVID-19 pandemic hit because employers had a greater need to keep track of workers who might not be in offices. However, many law firms have implemented surveillance and monitoring software against workers for years, and employers should likely be more open about such tactics.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO