Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Year-round farmer’s market headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Fun in FoCo: A car show, concerts, and an art exhibit highlight this weekend’s activitiesJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same timeBen LacinaForsyth County, GA
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats upMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Related
Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum shines as Seckinger softball tops Collins Hill
BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum and the Seckinger softball team defeated Collins Hill 6-2 on Monday. Felbaum led the Jaguars, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while teammate Kelley Feigen was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Addison Watson was the winning pitcher, allowing only three hits and throwing 54 of her 72 pitches for strikes.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Central Gwinnett defeats Apalachee, improves to 2-0
WINDER — Central Gwinnett’s football team improved to 2-0 under new head coach Larry Harold with a 20-13 victory at Apalachee on Friday. The Black Knights fell behind 7-0 early, but rebounded for a 14-7 halftime lead on an Xavier Tates touchdown pass from Ronald Lindsey and a TD run from Carmello Jeffrey. After Apalachee got within 14-13 in the third quarter, Makhi Cunningham’s TD run stretched the Central lead back out.
gwinnettprepsports.com
CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Mill Creek boys fifth, girls 10th in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mill Creek boys placed fifth in the Championship Division of Saturday’s Providence Cross Country Invitational at McAlpine Park. The Hawks, who had a total of 159 points in the competitive meet, were led by Luke Kalarickal in eighth place with a time of 16 minutes, 00.80 seconds. Mill Creek’s Dylan Lucas was 23rd in 17:01.00, Gavin Mathieu was 30th in 17:14.90 and Jack Tillman was 44th in 17:32.21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vanishinggeorgia.com
Shields-Etheridge Heritage Farm, Jackson County
This property was originally settled by Joseph Shields and sons James and Patrick in 1802. With two slaves, they cleared and cultivated the land. When Joseph died in 1818, he willed the land to his son, James and by 1860, 20 enslaved people worked the land. James died in 1863...
Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia
Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
CBS 46
Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta. Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5. The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. This year’s event is expected to draw up to...
CBS 46
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
2urbangirls.com
Georgia man sentenced to 7/12 years for identity, bank fraud
LOS ANGELES – A Georgia man was sentenced today to 94 months in federal prison for participating in a nationwide fraud ring that used stolen Social Security numbers – including those belonging to children – to create synthetic identities used to open lines of credit, create shell companies, and steal nearly $2 million from financial institutions.
I-285 West at Ashford Dunwoody Road expected to reopen Tuesday morning after fiery crash, GDOT says
ATLANTA — A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has a stretch of Interstate 285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs. The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road. The crash shut down all lanes in the area for hours, but just after 6 p.m. eastbound...
Neighbors have safety concerns after crew begins demolishing Peoplestown homes at night
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A long-running property fight in the Peoplestown neighborhood, spanning multiple mayoral administrations in Atlanta, is finally over. But now a new problem has emerged. A homeowner in the Fulton County neighborhood gave Channel 2′s Bryan Mims a video that shows a house demolition going on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12 Georgia residents facing life in prison after alleged multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. — A total of 12 people are facing federal drug and gun charges for allegedly being involved in the armed distribution of massive amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim
Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
CBS 46
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta mom in desperate need of heart transplant following rare diagnosis
ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta mother is in the hospital fighting for her life after she was diagnosed with a rare form of heart failure earlier this month. The woman’s husband told FOX 5 she’s now in desperate need of a transplant but getting her on the transplant list comes with its own set of challenges … mainly the cost.
Comments / 0