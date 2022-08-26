ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
gwinnettprepsports.com

PREP ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum shines as Seckinger softball tops Collins Hill

BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum and the Seckinger softball team defeated Collins Hill 6-2 on Monday. Felbaum led the Jaguars, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while teammate Kelley Feigen was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Addison Watson was the winning pitcher, allowing only three hits and throwing 54 of her 72 pitches for strikes.
gwinnettprepsports.com

Central Gwinnett defeats Apalachee, improves to 2-0

WINDER — Central Gwinnett’s football team improved to 2-0 under new head coach Larry Harold with a 20-13 victory at Apalachee on Friday. The Black Knights fell behind 7-0 early, but rebounded for a 14-7 halftime lead on an Xavier Tates touchdown pass from Ronald Lindsey and a TD run from Carmello Jeffrey. After Apalachee got within 14-13 in the third quarter, Makhi Cunningham’s TD run stretched the Central lead back out.
gwinnettprepsports.com

CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Mill Creek boys fifth, girls 10th in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mill Creek boys placed fifth in the Championship Division of Saturday’s Providence Cross Country Invitational at McAlpine Park. The Hawks, who had a total of 159 points in the competitive meet, were led by Luke Kalarickal in eighth place with a time of 16 minutes, 00.80 seconds. Mill Creek’s Dylan Lucas was 23rd in 17:01.00, Gavin Mathieu was 30th in 17:14.90 and Jack Tillman was 44th in 17:32.21.
vanishinggeorgia.com

Shields-Etheridge Heritage Farm, Jackson County

This property was originally settled by Joseph Shields and sons James and Patrick in 1802. With two slaves, they cleared and cultivated the land. When Joseph died in 1818, he willed the land to his son, James and by 1860, 20 enslaved people worked the land. James died in 1863...
The Georgia Sun

Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia

Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
11Alive

Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
CBS 46

Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta. Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5. The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. This year’s event is expected to draw up to...
CBS 46

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
2urbangirls.com

Georgia man sentenced to 7/12 years for identity, bank fraud

LOS ANGELES – A Georgia man was sentenced today to 94 months in federal prison for participating in a nationwide fraud ring that used stolen Social Security numbers – including those belonging to children – to create synthetic identities used to open lines of credit, create shell companies, and steal nearly $2 million from financial institutions.
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim

Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
CBS 46

Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
