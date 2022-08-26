Read full article on original website
More kids are repeating a grade. Is it good for them?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As Braylon Price remembers it, he struggled with pretty much everything the first full school year of the pandemic. With minimal guidance and frequent disruptions, he had trouble staying on top of assignments and finishing homework on time. It was so rocky his parents asked for...
NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
75 migrants bused from Texas arrive in Chicago
CHICAGO — Seventy-five immigrants bused from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott have arrived in Chicago, the latest chapter of the bitter political battle over the immigration policy of President Joe Biden’s administration. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office confirmed that the group arrived on Wednesday night and said the...
Solicitors question why man accused of stealing SC deputy's vehicle, speeding across state lines keeps bonding out of jail
Lumberton, N.C. — A South Carolina man who authorities say stole a sheriff's deputy cruiser and led deputies on a chase across the North Carolina-South Carolina border has a lengthy criminal record. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that psychiatric patient Emmanuel Godbolt, 36, escaped from the emergency department...
In rural North Carolina, tech tool offers police 'mass surveillance on a budget'
Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press.
No more 'nuance': Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers
DENVER — The anxious-looking women talk directly to the camera, warning that the Colorado Republican running for the U.S. Senate opposes the state's reproductive rights law and supports the conservative Supreme Court justices who revoked the constitutional right to abortion this summer. “It's not even close,” one says as...
Budd, angling for conservative NC voters in Senate race, calls for tighter immigration enforcement
Lexington, N.C. — U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is calling for tighter enforcement of immigration laws and withholding federal funding for law enforcement agencies that refuse to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—a stance aimed at conservative voters as the Republican campaigns for North Carolina’s up-for-grabs U.S. Senate seat.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above...
Records: NAACP North Carolina loses nonprofit status
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in North Carolina has lost its status as a nonprofit, according to a website that lists nonprofit status. The IRS revoked the state NAACP of its nonprofit status in May 2022 after the organization did not file 990 tax forms showing exempt from income tax for three consecutive years. The announcement was made public in August.
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Greensboro News and Record. August 25, 2022. You’ve heard the old saw about the dog chasing the car?. Well, what if he actually catches a sedan or an SUV? Then what?. That may be the case among some Republicans, who have finally engineered the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Editorial: N.C. high court must stand with school children and uphold the state Constitution
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. The future of North Carolina’s children and foundations of the state’s most basic Constitutional principles reside in a single case now in the hands the state's seven Supreme Court justices. Democracy in North Carolina hangs in the balance. That is no hyperbole.
NC Supreme Court weighs $785M education plan in latest Leandro case hearing
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina Supreme Court justices questioned attorneys Wednesday over a riddle that’s key to unlocking billions of dollars to fix deficiencies in the state’s public schools: who has the authority to order such a spending plan — and is one needed in the first place?
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there's been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday...
One fish per day: Overfishing prompts limits on NC flounder
Overfishing has caused a reduction in the flounder population, leading the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries to impose management measures including limits to recreational fishing. The state's recreational flounder season for gigging and hook-and-line fishing runs from Thursday to Sept. 30. The catch limit has been lowered to one...
NC will spend $4.5M to keep principal pay from dropping this year
Raleigh, N.C. — About 360 North Carolina principals won’t lose pay this year just because their schools didn’t post positive academic growth scores. On Thursday, the State Board of Education approved spending $4.5 million of the state’s remaining federal pandemic relief funds to prevent principals from losing pay, calling it a “retention supplement.”
12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Sept. 2-4)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. 13th Annual African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County - This two-day festival will include free block parties on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Saturday and Sunday. The parties are followed by concerts in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are required to attend the concerts, but not the block party.
Religious schools shun state funding despite Maine victory
PORTLAND, Maine — Parents of children enrolled in Maine religious schools fought for years — all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court — for the state to treat tuition reimbursements the same as other private schools. But only one of the religious high schools that stood...
GM venture starts building battery cells at new Ohio factory
DETROIT — General Motors said Wednesday that a new electric vehicle battery plant built in Ohio has started producing cells, which could help customers get federal tax credits. The joint-venture plant near Warren, Ohio, is focused on training as it prepares to ramp up manufacturing. A spokeswoman for the...
New data: Just about half of NC students test at grade level in most subjects
Raleigh, N.C. — Just about half of North Carolina students tested at grade level last spring, a shift downward from pre-pandemic years. The scores, released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction on Thursday, are an indicator of the slowed pace of student learning since the COVID-19 pandemic led to numerous learning disruptions over more than two years across much of the state.
Arizona Gov. Ducey hails Taiwan semiconductor investment
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday hailed economic and educational cooperation with Taiwan, marked by a $12 billion investment in his state by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. Ducey spoke during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, in the latest of a series of visits by...
