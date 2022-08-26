ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

WRAL News

More kids are repeating a grade. Is it good for them?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As Braylon Price remembers it, he struggled with pretty much everything the first full school year of the pandemic. With minimal guidance and frequent disruptions, he had trouble staying on top of assignments and finishing homework on time. It was so rocky his parents asked for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL News

NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
MATTHEWS, NC
WRAL News

75 migrants bused from Texas arrive in Chicago

CHICAGO — Seventy-five immigrants bused from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott have arrived in Chicago, the latest chapter of the bitter political battle over the immigration policy of President Joe Biden’s administration. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office confirmed that the group arrived on Wednesday night and said the...
CHICAGO, IL
WRAL News

No more 'nuance': Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers

DENVER — The anxious-looking women talk directly to the camera, warning that the Colorado Republican running for the U.S. Senate opposes the state's reproductive rights law and supports the conservative Supreme Court justices who revoked the constitutional right to abortion this summer. “It's not even close,” one says as...
COLORADO STATE
WRAL News

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Records: NAACP North Carolina loses nonprofit status

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in North Carolina has lost its status as a nonprofit, according to a website that lists nonprofit status. The IRS revoked the state NAACP of its nonprofit status in May 2022 after the organization did not file 990 tax forms showing exempt from income tax for three consecutive years. The announcement was made public in August.
INCOME TAX
WRAL News

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Greensboro News and Record. August 25, 2022. You’ve heard the old saw about the dog chasing the car?. Well, what if he actually catches a sedan or an SUV? Then what?. That may be the case among some Republicans, who have finally engineered the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
POLITICS
WRAL News

Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there's been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday...
JACKSON, MS
WRAL News

One fish per day: Overfishing prompts limits on NC flounder

Overfishing has caused a reduction in the flounder population, leading the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries to impose management measures including limits to recreational fishing. The state's recreational flounder season for gigging and hook-and-line fishing runs from Thursday to Sept. 30. The catch limit has been lowered to one...
HOBBIES
WRAL News

NC will spend $4.5M to keep principal pay from dropping this year

Raleigh, N.C. — About 360 North Carolina principals won’t lose pay this year just because their schools didn’t post positive academic growth scores. On Thursday, the State Board of Education approved spending $4.5 million of the state’s remaining federal pandemic relief funds to prevent principals from losing pay, calling it a “retention supplement.”
EDUCATION
WRAL News

12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Sept. 2-4)

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. 13th Annual African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County - This two-day festival will include free block parties on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Saturday and Sunday. The parties are followed by concerts in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are required to attend the concerts, but not the block party.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

GM venture starts building battery cells at new Ohio factory

DETROIT — General Motors said Wednesday that a new electric vehicle battery plant built in Ohio has started producing cells, which could help customers get federal tax credits. The joint-venture plant near Warren, Ohio, is focused on training as it prepares to ramp up manufacturing. A spokeswoman for the...
OHIO STATE
WRAL News

New data: Just about half of NC students test at grade level in most subjects

Raleigh, N.C. — Just about half of North Carolina students tested at grade level last spring, a shift downward from pre-pandemic years. The scores, released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction on Thursday, are an indicator of the slowed pace of student learning since the COVID-19 pandemic led to numerous learning disruptions over more than two years across much of the state.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Arizona Gov. Ducey hails Taiwan semiconductor investment

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday hailed economic and educational cooperation with Taiwan, marked by a $12 billion investment in his state by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. Ducey spoke during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, in the latest of a series of visits by...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

