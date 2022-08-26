Read full article on original website
How to Squeeze Out the Last Bit of Summer in the Tri-State Area
"Summer is leaving silently. Much like a traveler approaching the end of an amazing journey." - David Lamont Walker. Wanting to squeeze in a few last-minute summer activities and create some lasting warm weather memories? There are still many options to choose from, whether you're looking for date night ideas, thrill-seeking at local theme parks, or needing a family weekend plan that includes some time spent outdoors. The Tri-State has so much to offer!
Local food truck closes permanently
A sad day in Evansville as another food truck closes. The Mexican food truck, Taco Cultura is a female and LGBT+ owned business who announced on Facebook Tuesday that they will be closing permanently.
Everybody Cut Footloose at the Free “Big 80’s Bash” This Weekend in Newburgh
There is just something about the 80s that everybody seems to love - the fashion, the movies, and especially the music are all timeless. It's easy for me to understand why, because I grew up in the 80s, and I remember when all of those things actually happened. But even young people, like my teenage daughter and her friends, have fallen in love with some of the "classics" from the 80s. It's for those reasons, and more, that we love to play so much of that great 80s music every weekend - but we're not the only one giving you 80s music this Labor Day weekend.
Holiday Drive-In Showing Cult Classic 80s Movies & Triple Feature This Weekend
If you are a fan of cult classic horror and adventure movies, you might want to visit Holiday Drive-In this weekend. It's no secret that Holiday Drive-In is one of the hot spots in the Tri-State during the summer months. This drive-in theater, located in Reo, Indiana, has been a staple of the Evansville area since it opened its first screen in 1955. The Holiday Drive-In is now one of the oldest American drive-in theaters still in operation. Still, 67 years later, moviegoers eagerly await the drive-in theater's opening weekend throughout the cold winter months to go outside and enjoy movies under the stars.
Love Tacos-The Hub Kentucky is Hosting Tacos & Tie-Dye in the Park This Weekend
FREE Tacos! This is not a drill people. The Hub Kentucky is hosting a super fun event in the park this weekend and everyone is welcome. The Hub Kentucky is a one-stop shop for all recovery-related resources. The hub is a recovery center that’s goal is to enhance the quality of support available to people seeking and experiencing long-term recovery from addiction.
How to Get Discount Tickets to Two Country Concerts in Owensboro
We're getting closer and closer to two huge country concerts coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter. Cole Swindell is rolling into town on Friday, October 14th and Jake Owen is bringing his 2022 tour to the 'Boro on Thursday, November 10th. As we head into Labor Day Weekend, we have some...
Kane Brown Bringing 2023 Drunk or Dreaming Tour to Evansville
Is it too early to wish someone a Happy New Year? It's not if you're a Kane Brown fan. Though we still have four months left in 2022, we're looking ahead to 2023 and we've got big news to share. Kane Brown fans! Get excited. Kane is bringing his 2023...
See Photos from Inside the New Lady Luck Tattoo Shop in Henderson, KY
Today's a big day in Henderson, Kentucky for an Owensboro business owner. Melissa Smith, proud owner of Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing here in town is opening the doors of her second shop. Yes! This is opening day for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing II and have a sneak peek at photos from inside the new shop.
Lost Pet in the Owensboro Area? Stay Calm and Follow These Tips
Nothing is more gut-wrenching for a pet owner than your beloved furry family member running away or missing. It has happened to me a time or two and the panic of not having your pet sleeping lazily on the couch or begging for treats at your feet can worry you sick.
Watch Kentucky Woman in Heels Attempting To Catch A Little Piggy- it’s HILARIOUS
It's that time of year again when Luttrell Farms in Ohio County opens the farm up to 4th-grade students. Remember the time Angel tried to catch a pig-WATCH!. Ag Days are a partnership between Luttrell Farms and the 4-H Extension Office of Ohio County. Angel here and I have been visiting Ag Days for five years now. You remember those field trips in school where you told the classes that came after you in years what to get excited about. This is one of those field trips. It's fun, it's educational and you get to see the cutest animals EVER.
So. Indiana Nature Preserve Celebrates 50th Anniversary with FREE Birthday Bash
When you turn 50 years old, a one-day party just may not be enough - an occasion this momentous feels more like a four-day kind of celebration to me. One such party is happening this Labor Day weekend in Evansville, and you are invited. It was back in September of...
Puppies of All Sizes and Colors Ready for Adoption at WHS in Newburgh
When I was searching for a dog, I knew what I wanted. I wanted a young small dog under 20 pounds that was good with kids and cats. I also wanted a male and for him to be housetrained. Anything else? Oh yes, I wanted him to look like a miniature Doberman Pinscher. Where would I ever find such a dogicorn?
Fall Festival ride wristband vouchers go on sale Thursday
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is quickly approaching, and organizers say ride lovers can take advantage of wristband pre-sales to get them at a discounted price. According to the Nut Club, pre-sale wristband vouchers for Fall Festival rides will be available at a discounted price starting...
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 2-4
Dubbed “The Unofficial End of Summer,” the Independence Bank Fireworks Festival is the perfect way to kick off the Fall season in style! Located at Panther Creek Park on September 3, you can bring the whole family out to enjoy food trucks and inflatables starting at 5 p.m., followed by live music from 6-8:15 p.m. The fireworks will hit the sky at 8:15. Attendees should bring their own chairs to this event.
Reid’s Apple Festival Moving to a New Venue in 2023
Bring on the fall, bring on the fall, bring on the fall. I love the fall, or hadn't you noticed? I love just about everything that's related to the fall. And when it's hot and humid in late August--like these last few days--I crave it even more strongly. If my...
Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
Dunkin' Donuts location coming to Madisonville
A new Dunkin' Donuts location is headed for western Kentucky. Officials with the City of Madisonville, Kentucky, confirm to 44News that a Dunkin' Donuts location will be opening within the city. The new Dunkin' Donuts will be located at 221 S. Main Street. We're told the location will open sometime...
Can You Believe It? Only Two Weeks Left of Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro
How time flies when you're having fun! The 26th Season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro is winding down. Believe it or not, there are just two weeks left. And, before Friday After 5 wraps up the season with an absolutely epic 80s party starring The Motels, When in Rome and Bow Wow Wow, they're welcoming some incredibly fun bands to celebrate the penultimate week of the FREE music festival.
