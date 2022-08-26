Read full article on original website
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
New diagnostic option for rare eye disease
Researchers at the University of Bonn are evaluating a new imaging technique for the diagnosis of posterior uveitis. It is estimated that 5% to 10% of blindness worldwide is caused by the rare inflammatory eye disease uveitis, and posterior uveitis in particular is often associated with severe disease progression and the need for immunosuppressive therapy.
Shifting approach to dry eye: Address the ocular surface preoperatively
Edward J. Holland, MD, discusses how postoperative dry eye disease after refractive and cataract procedures may lead to patient dissatisfaction. Dry eye disease is a major cause of patient discomfort after refractive and cataract procedures, with 28% and 15% of patients who underwent LASIK or cataract surgery with multifocal IOL implantation, respectively, having symptoms of dry eye, according to Edward J. Holland, MD, director of cornea services at Cincinnati Eye Institute and a professor of ophthalmology at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio.
Short-term corticosteroid use can provide rapid relief of allergy symptoms in dry eye disease
A short course of a low-dose corticosteroid eye drop can relieve inflammation with only a low increase in intraocular pressure. Dry eye disease (DED) is a multifactorial condition, with the two main pathways being decreased healthy tear production or increased tear evaporation from the ocular surface. If any one of several instigating factors is collectively added, a heightened inflammatory response on the ocular surface can occur, which can affect both DED pathways and lead to the exacerbation of DED.1-4.
