(Connersville, IN)--An infant remained hospitalized Tuesday morning and a Connersville couple was facing serious charges for allegedly seriously injuring the baby. The three-month–old child of Michael and Brittany Mengedoht suffered several broken bones and other significant injuries consistent with abuse and neglect. The baby has been placed in the custody of the Department of Child Services. Shortly after her arrest, Brittany Mengedoht posted on social media that she is "a good woman and a good mother and no one can ever take that away from me." 441 people responded to disagree. She also offered babysitting services.

CONNERSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO