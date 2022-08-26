Read full article on original website
Amber Alert canceled for 9-year-old Indianapolis girl
The child has been located safely and the Amber Alert has been canceled, according to an updated alert.
Bloomington man arrested after investigation into IU student’s death
The investigation into the death of Indiana University student Avery McMillan led to the arrest of Eric Montgomery.
Suspect in shooting of Dutch soldiers was 'looking for trouble,' witnesses say
Witnesses in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis told police the suspect was "looking for trouble" when he encountered and later shot them.
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana to go to a home […]
Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked for a second and I just shot him,” […]
Suspect reveals details in shooting of Whiteland HS sophomore in court docs
18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El is facing a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Whiteland High School student Temario "Mario" Stokes Jr.
Man and woman found dead in Fishers home Wednesday morning
The Fishers Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman who were found in a home Wednesday morning.
IMPD seeks help finding man wanted for battery
Freddie Orr Jr., age 33, is accused of assaulting a man in downtown Indianapolis back in June.
Indy man found guilty of raping sleeping woman
INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old Indy man has been found guilty of raping a sleeping woman in December of 2019. After a two-day jury trial, Muhammed Cross was found guilty of two counts of rape, each Level 3 felonies. Cross will be sentenced on Sept. 15. A Level 3 felony in Indiana carries a prison sentence […]
Teenager dead following early morning shooting on east side
An early morning shooting in the 2300 block of N. Ritter Avenue has left one person dead. On Monday at about 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot.
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
19-year-old dies after weekend shooting on Indy's north side
A man has died after being shot over the weekend on Indianapolis' north side. The shooting happened on the city's north side.
Witness describes ‘total chaos’ during fatal shooting of Dutch soldier in downtown Indianapolis
"It was total panic, total chaos. It surprised everybody," said a witness of the shooting that killed one Dutch soldier and injured two others in downtown Indianapolis.
COUPLE CHARGED WITH SERIOUSLY INJURING INFANT
(Connersville, IN)--An infant remained hospitalized Tuesday morning and a Connersville couple was facing serious charges for allegedly seriously injuring the baby. The three-month–old child of Michael and Brittany Mengedoht suffered several broken bones and other significant injuries consistent with abuse and neglect. The baby has been placed in the custody of the Department of Child Services. Shortly after her arrest, Brittany Mengedoht posted on social media that she is "a good woman and a good mother and no one can ever take that away from me." 441 people responded to disagree. She also offered babysitting services.
Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence
Although an Indiana State Police detective "never thought he would be caught," a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home.
Indiana man who blamed death of 4-year-old boy on fall from playset convicted of neglect
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information about one of the charges. RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Jurors found a man guilty on multiple charges in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy last year. The trial for Robert Geise ended Friday with a guilty verdict on three counts: neglect of a […]
Muncie woman found guilty of supplying heroin to overdose victim; faces up to 40 years
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 33-year-old Muncie woman has been found guilty of dealing heroin to another woman who then overdosed and died. Vera R. Morgan was found guilty on Wednesday after the jury deliberated for only a little over an hour. On top of being found guilty of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, […]
‘Not a model citizen’: Muncie man accused of home invasion wanted by police after posting bond
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Muncie man accused of taking part in a home invasion and shoving a stun gun inside the mouth of his estranged wife while asking her, “Do you want to die?” According to the sheriff’s department, Michael Abbott, 42, was arrested on July 25 […]
Person stable after shooting at apartments on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Sunday afternoon on the city’s southeast side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block Edinborough Lane. That’s at the Hidden Oak Estates Apartments southwest of the interchange for I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway. The...
3 dead, 2 hurt in series of shootings, stabbing since Sunday evening in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — After a weekend that saw a deadly shooting involving soldiers from the Netherlands, the violence spilled over into early Monday as three people were killed in four shootings and a stabbing that left two other people injured across Indianapolis. The deadly stabbing happened around 1:08 a.m. a little more than two miles from […]
