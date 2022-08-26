ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

FOX59

Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked for a second and I just shot him,” […]
WHITELAND, IN
FOX59

Indy man found guilty of raping sleeping woman

INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old Indy man has been found guilty of raping a sleeping woman in December of 2019. After a two-day jury trial, Muhammed Cross was found guilty of two counts of rape, each Level 3 felonies. Cross will be sentenced on Sept. 15. A Level 3 felony in Indiana carries a prison sentence […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
1017thepoint.com

COUPLE CHARGED WITH SERIOUSLY INJURING INFANT

(Connersville, IN)--An infant remained hospitalized Tuesday morning and a Connersville couple was facing serious charges for allegedly seriously injuring the baby. The three-month–old child of Michael and Brittany Mengedoht suffered several broken bones and other significant injuries consistent with abuse and neglect. The baby has been placed in the custody of the Department of Child Services. Shortly after her arrest, Brittany Mengedoht posted on social media that she is "a good woman and a good mother and no one can ever take that away from me." 441 people responded to disagree. She also offered babysitting services.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Person stable after shooting at apartments on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Sunday afternoon on the city’s southeast side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block Edinborough Lane. That’s at the Hidden Oak Estates Apartments southwest of the interchange for I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

