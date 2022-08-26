Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New LocationsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Bagels and Co. is about to take over Philadelphia with a citywide expansion that will see six new bagel and coffee shops expand to six new locations. Glu Hospitality and co-owners Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu announce that the popular Northern Liberties-based bagel, coffee, lunch, and deli shop will now open new locations in Fishtown, Brewerytown, Temple Campus, Rittenhouse, Midtown Village, and Center City. The first new location is set to open in September in Fishtown with a free weekend of bagels for their new neighbors, with details to be announced.
A Delco Icon Continues to Make Best Burger Lists in the Region
It’s always burger season and three food and restaurant columnists from The Philadelphia Inquirer have come up with the 17 best places to get burgers in the region. One Delaware County spot continues to make their list. Regional knowledge and local experts were used to draw up the list,...
NBC Philadelphia
Find Out Where Jollibee Is Opening Its 1st Philly Location This Week
Philadelphians will finally be able to get their hands on Chickenjoys, Jolly Spaghetti, Palabok Fiest and Yumburgers as the popular Filipino chain Jollibee is set to open its doors in the Northeast on Friday, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 7340 Bustleton Ave. location will be the fast-food chain's first...
Jollibee is FINALLY Opening in Philadelphia This Week
The highly anticipated opening of the popular Filipino chain Jollibee is finally coming to the Philadelphia region!. In fact, the chain will open its first location in the ENTIRE state of Pennsylvania on Friday (September 2, 2022). The new fast food restaurant will open at 7340 Bustleton Ave in the...
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers To Open Two Bucks County Locations by the End of the Year
The fried chicken chain will be coming to Bucks County, with a competitor following right behind them. As a string of chicken-based fast food locations continue to pop up in the area, Bucks County will see two more Raising Cane’s locations open by year’s end. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the new eateries for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Two of Philadelphia’s Rooftop Bars Were Just Named the Best In the Country
Two of Philadelphia's best rooftop bars just made a prestigious list of the nation's best rooftop bars. In a list, published by Big 7, they've ranked the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of those bars are right here in Philadelphia. But, honestly, I'm a little surprised...
PhillyBite
Popular Chicken Franchise is Expanding Into The Philadelphia Region
- Daves is a popular fast-casual restaurant with a wide menu that changes daily. And the pop-up chicken restaurant from Los Angeles is expanding into Philadelphia with plans to open eight local locations. The concept started as a parking lot pop-up and has grown into an internationally recognized brand. The company plans to open more locations in the US and Canada. While most menu items are chicken, they offer sides such as creamy Mac & Cheese and house-made kale slaw.
phillyvoice.com
Amazon Fresh plans to open grocery store in Willow Grove
Another Amazon Fresh grocery store could be on its way to the Philadelphia region, with plans taking shape at the Willow Grove Shopping Center in Montgomery County. The e-commerce giant has been expanding its tech-forward supermarket concept over the last year, opening stores in Warrington, Bucks County and Broomall, Delaware County.
PhillyBite
Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia
- In Philadelphia, there are many options for steak lovers. You're sure to find a steakhouse that suits your tastes, from upscale to down-home. A good steakhouse will satisfy your cravings and keep you coming back for more. Below are some of our staff picks of The Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia.
Delco-Themed Mini-Golf Offers All Things Delco Past and Present
Co-owners John McKenzie, left, and Nick Reynolds, right, at Delcoland. Welcome to Delcoland, Delaware County in miniature golf form. You’ll find this unique course behind the former Charlie’s Hamburgers lot in Folsom, now home to a Delco Steaks. The golf course is the brainchild of home-grown entrepreneurs Nick...
travelmag.com
7 Great Restaurants in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia
When it comes to dining in Philadelphia, Rittenhouse contains the greatest concentration of the city’s finest eats. Named after astronomer and inventor David Rittenhouse, the open park (at the time referred to as Southwest Square), located at the convergence of Locust and 19th streets, was one of five such squares created by city founder William Penn in the 17th century. The space took the name Rittenhouse Square in 1825. Surrounded by urban mansions and Brownstone-style buildings converted to modern condominiums, the area has always erred on the side of prestigious.
phillyvoice.com
Jollibee, the fast-food chain from the Philippines with a cult-like following, finally set to open in Northeast Philly
Nearly two years have passed since Jollibee, the fast-food restaurant chain from the Philippines, announced plans to open a Northeast Philadelphia location, the first in Pennsylvania. Beloved for its signature Chickenjoy and Yumberger meals, Jollibee was revealed to be part of a $50 million renovation of the Great Northeast Plaza,...
Delco Proud Again: Phil & Jim’s in Parkside Have ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’
A Phil & Jim's hoagie, reported to be 'the best hoagie on earth.'Image via Phil & Jim's Facebook page. In June, 2021, Phil & Jim’s Steaks and Hoagies in Parkside triumphed over Philadelphia competitors by being voted “Best Cheesesteak” in the Delaware Valley Region.
wherephilly.com
Where Do Philadelphians' Go For Cheesesteaks?
You're in luck if you want to eat a traditional cheesesteak in Philadelphia. The Philly Cheesesteak Company is self-proclaimed as the "inventor of the cheesesteak." You can get classic cheesesteaks here or try a twist on the classic. Pat's was opened in 1930 and has been the home of Philadelphia's...
Everything You Need to Know For Philadelphia’s Made in America Music Festival 2022
Made in America is back on Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway for Labor Day Weekend 2022. This year's show is headlined by Tyler, The Creator, and Bad Bunny. So we've got your insiders to guide to the show. We put together our insider's guide for you with everything you may need...
penncapital-star.com
Philly radio station WURD Founders Day celebration honors richness of Black culture
PHILADELPHIA — WURD-AM is holding its ninth annual Founder’s Day community celebration to honor the station’s founder, Dr. Walter P. Lomax Jr. Lomax was a prominent physician, entrepreneur and philanthropist in Philadelphia. The festivities will take place this Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Free Library of Philadelphia Parkway Central branch at 1901 Vine St.
NBC Philadelphia
World's Largest Bounce House Returns to Philly This Weekend: What to Know
Léelo en español aquí. The world’s largest bounce house is bouncing back into Philadelphia this weekend – with new and bigger inflatables. The Big Bounce America 2022 tour will inflate for two consecutive weekends at the Bridgeport Speedway at Bridgeport Speedway beginning this Friday, Sept. 2nd through Sunday, Sept. 4th and Friday, Sept. 9th through Sunday, Sept. 11th.
It’s a Parking Meter Bonanza in Upper Darby
Image via Victor Fiorillo, Philadelphia Magazine. In Upper Darby, drivers have a chance to be penny-wise and quarter-foolish. Apparently, sometime in the middle of 2021, people discovered that some Upper Darby parking meters would take pennies instead of quarters, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
The Philadelphia Citizen
WURD Radio Founder’s Day
On Wednesday, August 31, WURD Radio is hosting its ninth annual Founder’s Day Celebration at the Parkway Central branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. Honoring the legacy of WURD’s founder Walter P. Lomax Jr., M.D., this is the first in-person Founder’s Day since 2019. WURD is the only Black-owned and operated talk radio station in Pennsylvania, and one of just three across the country.
NBC Philadelphia
5 Free Family Fun Things to Do in Philly Area This Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, meaning family fun time for many. But that doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of money on your chosen activities. From Pennsylvania to New Jersey to Delaware, the greater Philadelphia area offers great ways to go out, have fun and enjoy quality time with friends and family -- all for free.
