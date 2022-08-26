Read full article on original website
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?
Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
Should Texas Keep School Uniforms Or Should They Be Gone?
"Should I stay or should I go?" No I wasn't quoting The Clash. This is a question that some people have asked about school uniforms...are they necessary or should we get rid of them?. Now a school UNIFORM is different from a dress CODE. A school uniform is... well exactly...
What Exactly Is a Haboob and How Can You Prepare for One?
We’ve been experiencing quite a bit of rain over the past couple of weeks. Sunday night featured a pretty intense thunderstorm that blew in a dust storm, or as you've probably heard it called, a haboob. As many times as you've heard the term Haboob thrown around, do you...
The Biggest Beauty Brands You Didn’t Know Are From Texas
Texas is a state of innovation, creation and plain hard work. Many of the nation's top brands are either headquartered or manufactured in Texas. From Dr Pepper to Southwest Airlines, Texas is a king of industry. But what about the beauty industry? Americans spend an average of $200 a year...
The Most Popular Frozen Cocktail in Texas is a No-Brainer
Does all of Texas really love a frozen margarita? That's what Shane Co. says. Over at Shane Co, they ran a nationwide survey for two weeks in May 2022. They asked more than 3,000 Americans about their favorite frozen cocktails, how often they drink them, and more. Of course the...
New Billboard Warns California Telling Them Not to Move to TX
There have been a lot of people from California who have been moving to Texas. A YouTuber Blake Messick feels Austin is the new Los Angeles and recreated the Hollywood sign earlier this year. It shouldn't come as a surprise that some Californians want out of California to come to...
Forbidden Texas License Plates in 2021: No, It Can’t Say…
We spend a lot of time and money on our vehicles, so it's understandable that you might want your license plate to stand out among all the random letters and numbers out there. You have to admit, you do notice a personalized license plate when you see one. License Plate...
Texas Teachers Can Receive Free Coffee From Dunkin On Sept. 1
We're a couple of weeks into the new school year and on behalf of us all here we already want to say to say THANK YOU for all the work that you do as educators especially during these trying times when more and more teachers are leaving the profession. Being a teacher is what many would call a "thankless job" but one company wants to show its Thanks!
10 Amazing Facts About Texas That Will Blow Your Mind
I learn something new every day. I was today years old when I learned some of these facts about Texas. I'm a native Texan and a couple of these still took me by surprise. That being the case, I had to share some of these with you. The Lone Star...
Watch Your Team At These Top 6 Biggest Football Stadiums in Texas
Although the weather may not always seem like it, the seasons do change. Fall time will be upon us in just a few weeks. Fall is the start of many things. The leaves begin to turn and fall from the trees. The weather cools down and the West Texas Fair and Rodeo comes to town.
Is Pumpkin Spice A Texas Thing? The Answer Is Surprising
Living in West Texas where the weather is still very summerlike, it is just harder to get in the mood for pumpkin spice, even though the rest of the country is going crazy over it. Here, with temperatures in the 90's every day, it still just seems more appropriate to have a nice cold iced tea or margarita. Does anyone around here even know someone who is crazy about pumpkin spice?
Kayaks With Sweet Neon Lights Are Now A Thing In Texas
Maybe I'm just late to the game, but I've never seen a kayak with neon lights on it until I came across a TikTok of people out enjoying the San Marcos river after dark. You can actually book them for a totally cool night-time kayaking experience and now I'm dying to go.
Texas School District Declines ‘In God We Trust’ Signs Due to Rainbow and Arabic Lettering
A new school policy is going into effect this year that has some people scratching their heads. Back in 2021, the Texas Senate passed Bill 797. It states that a school can display a banner with 'In God We Trust', if the banner is privately donated. I assume this is a separation of Church and State since the school did not spend any money in displaying these banners.
Greg Abbott’s Inaction on Gun Reform Draws a Rally on Texas Capitol Steps
Governor Greg Abbott is not helping his re-election campaign with the families of those murdered at Robb Elementary back in May, they formed a rally that took to the Texas Capitol this past weekend. According to the Texas Tribune, March For Our Lives in part organized that rally with parents...
Ask Texas – Would You Sign a ‘Cheating Document’ If Your Spouse Wanted You To?
Buzz Question - Yep, it happened. A woman on TikTok recently announced that her fiancé just signed a "notarized legal document" . . . promising to PAY her bills if he cheats on her. Bam! It has gone viral and peeps are chiming in on whether they would do it. Would you sign it? It's a legalized document and says that if he cheats on her.. he has to pay her bills! Crazy? Smart?
Baby Wipe Drug Bust Totaling $11.8 Million at Texas-Mexico Border
It seems like we are seeing a lot more drug busts at the Texas-Mexico border. Here is the latest drug bust with a hiding space that I have never heard of. A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine. The cocaine bust was a total of 1935 packages totaling 1,533 pounds.
Banned in Texas – Instagram Filters You Can’t Use Here
Having trouble finding that certain Instagram filter you love so much? Do you live in Texas? That filter may be one of the filters that Texas has banned. Texas joins Illinois in banning certain facial recognition filters. Banned in Texas. According to a report from KXAN, Texas Attorney General Ken...
5 Crazy Different Texas Ghost Tours You Can Take!
This is not your typical Ghost Tour! Does that even make sense? What do you think of when you hear about a GHOST tour? Do you think of just entering a house and walking around it? Maybe getting into a car and hitting up different sights. Or, maybe just walking from building to building and taking pics with your phone. From segways to bats, these 5 crazy Ghost tours are a little different.
Here Are the Top 5 Most Popular Used Vehicles in Texas
Last week my wife and I began looking for a new vehicle for her. She, on the one hand, is in love with her 2005 Toyota Highlander and doesn't think she needs one. However, it's got over 150,000 miles on it and I believe she needs a new vehicle. So...
Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States
We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
