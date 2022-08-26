Read full article on original website
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Meet the Most Adorable Radio Pups Looking for Homes in Shreveport
A couple of months ago a momma dog and her companion were dumped on Westport road in Shreveport. They made their way along I-20 and by some miracle, these dogs weren't hit. One of Our Staff Members Took in the Dog Pair and Found Out the Female Dog Was Very Pregnant.
KTAL
Illinois man drives a thousand miles to help animals in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Illinois man visited a Bossier City animal shelter in 2016 while traveling for business and forged lifelong bonds with fellow animal lovers thousands of miles from home. Greg Rang drove over 13 hours from Harvard, Illinois, to Bossier City, Louisiana for business. While...
KTAL
City of Shreveport under system-wide boil advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory is in effect for all Shreveport water customers after a routine inspection found issues with the city’s water and sewerage system. According to a statement released at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city’s Department of Water and Sewerage was required by the...
KTBS
Dads on Duty ramping up recruiting efforts
SHREVEPORT,La.--Dads on Duty is growing and recruiting. At Southwood High on September 7 at 6 p.m the group will be participating in the school's open house in hopes of bringing more people on board. The group which was established in 2021 of September started with 7 founders but is now...
KTAL
Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for runaway teens
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two runaway teens. Amyiah Davis, 17, ran away from a local youth shelter. She was last seen on Aug. 25. She was wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms, and yellow crocs. Police say she is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport.
westcentralsbest.com
Cass County escapee captured in Caddo Parish
MOORINGSPORT, La. - The search for a suspected killer from Cass County, Texas, is over. Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies say Charles Spraberry and a woman were arrested on Louisiana Highway 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday morning. Spraberry escaped from the county jail Monday night. He is a person of...
KTAL
GoFundMe launched for employees of shuttered Shreveport abortion clinic
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee of Shreveport‘s now-shuttered abortion clinic has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support herself and fellow staffers who are out of work following the court’s upholding of Louisiana’s trigger laws banning abortion. Lillian Newton started the GoFundMe campaign to...
KTAL
Fire damages home in Highland neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Highland suffered significant damage from a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Shreveport Fire Department said that when they arrived at the duplex on the 100 block of Herndon St., smoke was coming from the front and sides of the building. Twenty-three firefighters arrived at the scene just after 2:00 p.m. and quickly got the flames under control.
When Will the Shreveport Boil Advisory End?
Shreveport has been under a boil advisory since Wednesday afternoon due to repairs being made at some of the city's water towers. Shreveport Water & Sewer Director William Daniel told KEEL News Thursday morning the issue with the towers was discovered during a routine maintenance service check. Daniel said:. "We...
westcentralsbest.com
Boil advisory in effect for Shreveport water customers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Department of Water and Sewerage is issuing a boil advisory for the city's entire water system. During a routine inspection, the Louisiana Department of Health identified areas needing repairs on top of several storage tanks at key points in the system. LDH required the boil advisory...
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 30, 2022, that deputies arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, Tuesday afternoon. The first...
westcentralsbest.com
Fire breaks out inside a townhouse in the Financial Plaza in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out inside of a town home in the 5400 block of Financial Plaza between Buncombe and Centre Drive around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, a mattress inside the home was set on fire. Three surrounding town homes were evacuated for safety reasons.
westcentralsbest.com
Schools in Shreveport closed due to boil advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's boil advisory means no school Thursday for thousands of area students. Linwood Public Charter School will be closed. Caddo Head Start programs will not hold classes, but Caddo Community Action Agency Centers will be opened. Also open Thursday Evangel elementary and middle/high school campuses. The Evangel Learning Center (daycare) will be closed and Word of God Academy will be closed.
KSLA
SPD honors SPAR employee shot at park trying to break up fight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is recognizing the actions of a city employee who was shot at a park in early August while trying to break up a fight. [RELATED: CITY WORKER WHO WAS SHOT IS GLAD TO BE ALIVE]. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Chief Wayne Smith...
KTAL
1 dies in Broadmoor motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of one person early Wednesday morning. Around 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the scene on Youree Dr. near Sand Beach Blvd. Police say a white male in his 30s left the road towards the ditch and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
KTBS
Co-defendant in prescription drug fraud case worked out of motels
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- KTBS is learning more about the co-defendant involved with the Bossier City police sergeant in an alleged prescription drug scheme ahead of their next court hearing on Thursday. While no law enforcement mug shots are yet available, Mitch Morehead has been identified in a Facebook photo...
westcentralsbest.com
Ice cream and Information with Caddo Schools on how to become a certified teacher
SHREVEPORT, La. -Caddo Schools is hosting an ice cream and information event today. It's an opportunity for those interested in becoming a certified teacher with Caddo Schools. It's from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at University Elementary at 9900 Smitherman Drive. Ice cream will be provided by Red River Bank for those who register and attend. Register here:
westcentralsbest.com
Homicide numbers in Shreveport drop sharply in first 3 quarters of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La -- As of Tuesday night, there had not been a homicide in Shreveport in more than 55 days. The last killing occurred July 6 when 24-year-old Eli McKinney was gunned down in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. Should the city make it to Thursday at 12:01 a.m., that would be the entire month of August without a homicide.
KTBS
Shooting investigation in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a domestic shooting in the city's Werner Park neighborhood Monday evening. The call came in from a home on Walker Street between Dupont and Regent streets. Shreveport police say a couple got into an argument and the boyfriend shot his...
KSLA
INTERVIEW: One-on-one with longtime Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown in Calif.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Aug. 31 Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon will take a one-way trip to Oakland, Calif. He has been chosen to lead the historic Evergreen Baptist Church there, but he leaves his footprint in Shreveport with the church he started 30 years ago: Praise Temple. Evergreen...
