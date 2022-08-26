ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD was chasing suspect at time of crash that killed 2 innocent victims, police report says

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzEpD_0hX2kFHz00

Attorneys for the families of two innocent victims who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash claim that Los Angeles police were chasing a suspect at the time of the violent collision.

The four-vehicle pileup -- involving three cars and a semitruck -- happened shortly after 4 a.m. Aug. 19 at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An LAPD spokesperson initially said officers were not in pursuit when the crash happened, but a preliminary police report that was later released by the agency states that officers were chasing the suspect.

Officers had attempted to pull over the suspect's green Cadillac after seeing it speeding westbound on Manchester but the driver refused to stop, the LAPD said.

The collision happened shortly afterward, when the vehicle ran a red light and collided with the others, police said. The force of the impact pushed the victims' car into the semitruck.

Janisha Harris, 35, and Jamarea Keyes, 38, were killed in the crash .

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody shortly afterward, authorities said.

The families of two innocent people who were killed in a hit-and-run crash after a driver sped away from an attempted traffic stop in South L.A. are now calling for a state investigation into the events leading up to the wreck.

If the officers were in fact engaged in a pursuit, attorneys for the victims' families' said they will file a claim against the Police Department and the city of Los Angeles.

"If they were not in a high-speed chase, then there's a potential that there's no claim there against the LAPD, " attorney Jasmine Mines told reporters at a Friday news conference. "However, according to their preliminary report, they were in pursuit of this car. That's negligent, that's reckless, that's a wanton disregard for public safety."

"If you have a heart, just do what we're asking and release the cameras, and give us justice and closure," Tanya Keyes, Jamarea Keyes' widow, said.

In a statement provided to ABC7, the LAPD said: "Several hours after the initial investigation, and with further review through chain of command, it was determined that the officers were in pursuit of the suspect's vehicle for 15 seconds before disengaging prior to the collision. Any associated reports from this incident reflect a Multi-disciplinary Collision Investigation Team level investigation and a pursuit report."

Comments / 11

William Minamoto
5d ago

No matter what.. OUR LAPD .. OUR LA C Deputies serve us.,. Are first on the scene.. and. In so many cases... more honorable than us... who do we call in an emergency... who comes running... when you see that cop car... Salute our Men and Ladies.... and teach your children the same... one day they will Salute You...❤️❤️❤️🕯📚✍️👩‍🎨🎨🖼🎥🌍

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Man with machete shot and killed by deputies in Watts

LOS ANGELES - A man wielding a machete in Watts was fatally shot by deputies Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were responding to a call reporting a man with a knife in the street just after 7 a.m. in the area near Graham Avenue and 92nd Street. Officials said the suspect was trying to assault employees at a business in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man with machete fatally shot after attacking deputies in South L.A. area: LASD

Deputies opened fire, killing a man, while responding to a disturbance in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting took place around 6:55 a.m. in the 9200 block of Graham Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Aerial video from Sky5 showed an investigation taking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

2 dead, children rescued after shooting in Westlake

Police rescued two young children following a shooting in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles that left two people dead and the suspect injured Tuesday night. The incident began with a dispute inside the Paseo at Californian apartments on West 6th Street near South Bonnie Brae Street and ended with a shooting in the parking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Innocent Victims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS LA

Black Lives Matter marches in South LA for Dijon Kizzee, who was shot and killed by deputies 2 years ago

Black Lives Matter activists marched Sunday in South LA to demand justice for Dijon Kizzee, who was killed in 2020 by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.Protesters marched Sunday from the site of the shooting in the Westmont Area to the sheriff's station in South LA, just ahead of the two-year anniversary of Kizzee's death. People chanted and carried signs along the route, while drivers who were part of the march in their vehicles and honked in solidarity.The 29-year-old had been riding his bicycle when deputies tried to stop him for a code violation.Kizzee's family said he was running away when...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy