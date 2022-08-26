ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson Takes Kids Style to a New Level in Furry Ugg Slides

True Thompson is following the steps of her mother in the fashion world. The daughter of reality star and entrepreneur Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson posed for her mother’s Instagram feed holding up two peace signs with her hair tied in two Bantu knots. The toddler’s fashion was the most noticeable thing about this post though. True’s outfit included a sleeveless faux fur vest, a black tank top, and a leather skort. While she did go for all-black ready-to-wear, her pop of color came with her multicolored faux shearling fluffy slides from Ugg. For accessories, True sported two small age-appropriate...
OK! Magazine

Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks

Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections. The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two...
Vogue Magazine

Lil Nas X’s Theatrical VMAs Look Is By One of Fashion’s Rising Stars

It was hard to miss Lil Nas X at tonight’s MTV VMAs—mainly because his fabulously over-the-top outfit practically took up the entire red carpet. Paying homage to the flamboyant, statement-making outfits that have graced the VMAs for years now, the Montero rapper brought a dash of theatricality to the event—and we’re so glad he did. Nobody commanded attention quite like the star, who's impressively nominated for seven accolades this evening.
Page Six

Lizzo’s voluminous VMAs 2022 red carpet look sparks memes

These jokes are “Good As Hell.” Lizzo was one of the earliest celebrities to arrive on the VMAs 2022 red carpet Sunday, and in an outfit that’s got everyone on social media talking. The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker, 34, seemed destined to be the night’s most-memed attendee in her voluminous navy blue Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown. Lizzo accessorized with dramatic Lael Osness gloves and Jennifer Fisher jewels, including multi-hoop earrings and even a faux lip ring. She also matched her lipstick to her dress and gloves, opting for a deep navy pout and a slicked-back hairstyle. Lizzo’s oversized look received mixed reviews on Twitter,...
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Shows off 'Painful' Stomach Tightening Treatment in New Photos

Beauty might be skin deep, but for the world's most famous reality TV star it's all part of a treatment plan. Hulu's The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian announced she had undergone a new procedure to trim her belly. The reality star called it "a game changer!" in her Aug. 3 Instagram Story, accompanied by a photo of a reddened abdomen after she underwent the Morpheous laser treatment. "I think this is my fave laser, but it's painful [laugh out loud], but worth it!"
Apartment Therapy

Boo! The Viral Ghost Rug From T.J. Maxx Is Back

Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange. Follow. published Yesterday. Don’t call Ghostbusters, but you’ve got to hear...
Footwear News

Lizzo Delivers Powerful Performance In Bubblegum Mesh Leggings & Barbiecore Combat Boots at 2022 MTV VMAs

Lizzo brought the house down with an epic performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Sunday night. The chart-topping singer delivered a stellar rendition of her hit single, “About Damn Time” and even gave her fans a taste of her new song, “2 B Loved (Am I Ready).” Lizzo had the audience singing along as she danced onstage in a custom bubblegum pink Rey Ortiz ensemble set against a backdrop of dozens of miniature Lizzo’s. The “Truth Hurts” singer looked pretty in a pink top that had a plunging criss cross...
Harper's Bazaar

Meet the 23-Year-Old Designer Creating Must-Have Denim for Hollywood's Trendsetters

People tend to be passionate about their denim, and designer Elena Bonvicini is no exception. The 23-year-old budding designer is the creative mind behind EB Denim, a buzzy, carefully curated collection of denim goods (including jeans, skirts, dresses, and corsets) that has captured the attention of Hollywood's ultimate trendsetters. Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and both Hadid sisters have all been photographed sporting their own pairs. EB is edgy without being overtly trendy, taking inspiration from vintage denim silhouettes and upcycling techniques including grommet detailing, chain-link embellishments, patchwork prints, and ultra-mini hemlines.
E! News

2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet

On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
POPSUGAR

Lizzo's Chrome Nails Looked Good as Hell at the MTV VMAs

Chrome nails have been taking over the celebrity-manicure game for a while now, and Lizzo was one of the latest to join in on the trend at the MTV Video Music Awards. But while the singer's nails looked downright expensive, her manicurist, Eri Ishizu, shared exactly how she achieved the chrome look.
