LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Just two days ahead of the 2022 season opener in Lawrence, KU football has announced its new features for fans on its six at-home gamedays. First, they unveiled the brand new Meritrust Touchdown Club Premium Area. It’s a 5,500 square foot structure in the south endzone of the stadium, providing fans with more options in a new and upgraded premium area to enjoy the game. It has five unique seating options, and each area comes with all-inclusive food and beverage, plus in-seat service. Some of the areas are sold out, but fans can purchase tickets in the seating area.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO