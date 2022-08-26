Read full article on original website
Lansing inmate back behind bars after 2-day escape
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The inmate who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday is back in custody after his 2-day escape. The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Thursday, Sept. 1, minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede was apprehended. KDOC said Stroede was arrested Thursday morning by...
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
Lawrence Police search for man missing for three days
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department attempts to find a 72-year-old man last seen in the woods on Saturday, August 27. Lawrence Police posted on Facebook that John “Gib” Sosman, 72, has not been seen for three days. Sosman was last seen at Riverfront Park on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Missouri couple mistakenly held at gunpoint by police
Video of a senior couple held at gunpoint by Raymore, Missouri police is going viral with nearly 200,000 views on TikTok.
Kansas Prep Zone: Perry-Lecompton
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A team that knows how to win in recent years, last year was a little bit of a hiccup. The team went 6-4 last season, a drastic change from 11-2 in 2020. A part of that was the team lacked leadership but head coach Mike Paramore and the players say this year... it’s a night and day difference.
Seaman grad, Emporia State’s Dalton Cowan calls it a career
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It wasn’t the news former Seaman grad Dalton Cowan wanted to on Tuesday. From quarterback in high school and ESU, then switching to playing S-back for the Hornets, the redshirt senior for is hanging up his cleats. Cowan announced on his twitter that after suffering...
One dead after shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department reported that it was dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln Street Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot, according to a release. The shooting is under investigation. […]
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a covered license plate led to the discovery of meth in his possession. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Bertrand A. Wheaton, 39, of Topeka, is in custody and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near mile marker 357 on SW I-70.
Jury resumes deliberations in Day 17 of Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jurors resumed deliberations Thursday morning in Day 17 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka. Judge Cheryl Rios excused the 12-person jury to its room to continue its sixth day of deliberations around 9 a.m. Thursday. The jury is...
BetMGM becomes official partner of Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BetMGM and the Kansas City Chiefs announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday morning upon the dawn of legalized sports betting in Kansas. The partnership between the gambling company and the Chiefs will bring signage inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “With a rich history and...
Bicyclist hit by truck killed at Downtown Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD has asked drivers to avoid the area of Kansas Ave. and 4th St. - in front of the police department - as crews investigate a fatal commercial truck/bicycle accident. The Topeka Police Department says just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, emergency crews were...
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of three Topekans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant led to the arrest of three Topekans Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Topeka Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a warrant in the 2700 block of SE Jefferson St. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Officers located cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia at the scene.
Woman jailed for alleged violent incident at Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for a violent incident at a home in Atchison. On August 26, police arrested 34-year-old Melinda M. Page of Atchison, in the 1200 Block of Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains jailed on requested charges of...
KU announces new gameday experiences
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Just two days ahead of the 2022 season opener in Lawrence, KU football has announced its new features for fans on its six at-home gamedays. First, they unveiled the brand new Meritrust Touchdown Club Premium Area. It’s a 5,500 square foot structure in the south endzone of the stadium, providing fans with more options in a new and upgraded premium area to enjoy the game. It has five unique seating options, and each area comes with all-inclusive food and beverage, plus in-seat service. Some of the areas are sold out, but fans can purchase tickets in the seating area.
Hung jury declared in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hung jury has been declared in the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Shawnee County District Court. Jurors announced their decision Thursday in a fourth-floor courtroom in the sixth day of their deliberations. One juror told 13 NEWS that throughout deliberations the jury was mostly evenly...
Kansas City shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Kansas City.
72-year-old cyclist hospitalized after struck by car
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 72-year-old cyclist was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car along a Brown Co. highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 36 and Highway 73 with reports of an injury accident.
Kansas psychiatric hospital patient, employee arrested
A psychiatric patient and employee who left Osawatomie State Hospital in Kansas together Monday face charges.
Trial date set for suspect in 2020 Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the suspect in a 2020 homicide in Topeka. Tony Baird, 31, of Topeka, faces charges for first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault in the death of Jerrie Ross. He will appear for a pre-trial hearing on January 9th, and then for a jury trial beginning February 21st.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
