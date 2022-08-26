ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Meet Rutherford County School's Leslie Mertz

Leslie Mertz is the Early Childhood Career and Technical Education teacher and daycare lead at Holloway High School. In this edition of Rutherford Faces, she tells readers how students at Holloway helped her find a sense of purpose and a way to give back. Meet Career and Technical Ed instructor,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford County, TN Ranks 7th in Tourism Dollars Generated - Out of All 95 Counties

Tennessee tourism generated $24.2 billion in domestic and international travel spending in 2021, according to recently released economic impact data from U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics. It also marks the largest visitor spending nationally in Tennessee’s history. Travelers in Tennessee spend an estimated $66 million per day. Travel in Tennessee generated $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue. Travel and tourism is also the third largest employer in the state.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
CFA Board Announces Job Search for New Ex. Dir.

(MURFREESBORO) The board of directors for the Center for the Arts has begun a search for a new director. As you recall, Executive Director Patience Long is leaving on October 7, 2022 after serving for seven-years. A statement from the CFA board explains that the new person will earn $75,000...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Man Arrested For Smyrna Gas Station Murder and more...

(SMYRNA) Quick work by Smyrna police has a Nashville man behind bars and charged with the early Tuesday (8/30/2022) morning shooting of the clerk at the Shell fuel station on StoneCrest Boulevard. 31-year old Keanthony Williams was charged with Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder. A spokesperson for the...
SMYRNA, TN
One man shot in Molloy Lane parking lot, off the New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to reports of a shooting at 4:13 am, Wednesday, August 31. According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas of Rutherford where he is in stable condition." Molloy Lane, where the shooting was reported, is off the New Salem Highway and next to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. The address of where the man was shot is a company called Adient US, LLC in Murfreesboro. It is a company that makes automotive seats.
MURFREESBORO, TN
UPDATE: 34-Year Old Nicholas Patterson Died In Smyrna Gas Station Shooting

(SMYRNA) Smyrna police have released the name of the clerk who was shot to death around 3:00 o'clock Tuesday morning (9/30/2022) at the Shell convenience store on StoneCrest Boulevard near the hospital and Sam Ridley Parkway. 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced deceased. A spokesperson...
SMYRNA, TN
Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals

A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Smyrna Gas Station Clerk Dies In Attempted Robbery

(SMYRNA, TN) Here’s an update on the fatal shooting that occurred around 3:00 o’clock Tuesday morning (8/30/2022) at the Shell Fuel Station on StoneCrest Boulevard near Sam Ridley Parkway. Surveillance video shows a suspect attempting an armed robbery. Officers determined that an unknown male suspect entered the business...
SMYRNA, TN

