Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
Meet Rutherford County School's Leslie Mertz
Leslie Mertz is the Early Childhood Career and Technical Education teacher and daycare lead at Holloway High School. In this edition of Rutherford Faces, she tells readers how students at Holloway helped her find a sense of purpose and a way to give back. Meet Career and Technical Ed instructor,...
wgnsradio.com
LaVergne Middle launches Student Tech Crew curriculum to expose students to industry
Through a new curriculum program, students at LaVergne Middle are gaining valuable tech skills and exploring future career opportunities before setting foot on a high school campus. As the first middle school in Rutherford County to participate in the Student Tech Crew coursework, students are working to further their knowledge...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County, TN Ranks 7th in Tourism Dollars Generated - Out of All 95 Counties
Tennessee tourism generated $24.2 billion in domestic and international travel spending in 2021, according to recently released economic impact data from U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics. It also marks the largest visitor spending nationally in Tennessee’s history. Travelers in Tennessee spend an estimated $66 million per day. Travel in Tennessee generated $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue. Travel and tourism is also the third largest employer in the state.
wgnsradio.com
Local Residents Remembered Loved Ones Earlier This Week at Overdose Awareness Event
On Wednesday, Rutherford County residents took part in an event for the International Overdose Awareness Day. The day focused on ending overdoses, remembering without stigma the people who died from overdoes and acknowledging the grief of family and friends left behind. People will began with a one-mile walk Wednesday morning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
CFA Board Announces Job Search for New Ex. Dir.
(MURFREESBORO) The board of directors for the Center for the Arts has begun a search for a new director. As you recall, Executive Director Patience Long is leaving on October 7, 2022 after serving for seven-years. A statement from the CFA board explains that the new person will earn $75,000...
wgnsradio.com
POWER NATION, This Weekend on the Rutherford County Line at the Nashville Superspeedway
(WILSON COUNTY, TN) On the Rutherford / Wilson County line this weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway, there will be lots of noise and power heard from miles away, as they co-host the Power Nationals, presented by Summit Racing Equipment. The inaugural POWER NATIONALS will be on Saturday, Sept. 3 and...
wgnsradio.com
Pick your own GRAPES on Sept. 10th at the Lane Agri-Park in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Like grapes? Area residents can handpick their own grapes directly off the vine at the Lane Agri-Park on September 10th. Rutherford County Master Gardeners will be on hand to help local residents learn the art of growing and picking grapes. On the 10th, the vineyard at the Agri-Park...
wgnsradio.com
Newly Elected Rutherford County Mayor say's he will not seek to be the Chairman of the County Commission
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) WGNS recently interviewed incoming Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr and asked if he planned to be the chair of the county commission or if a chairman would be selected by the county commissioners. Carr stated…. He further commented that by removing himself as the county commission chairman…
RELATED PEOPLE
wgnsradio.com
Man Arrested For Smyrna Gas Station Murder and more...
(SMYRNA) Quick work by Smyrna police has a Nashville man behind bars and charged with the early Tuesday (8/30/2022) morning shooting of the clerk at the Shell fuel station on StoneCrest Boulevard. 31-year old Keanthony Williams was charged with Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder. A spokesperson for the...
wgnsradio.com
One man shot in Molloy Lane parking lot, off the New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to reports of a shooting at 4:13 am, Wednesday, August 31. According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas of Rutherford where he is in stable condition." Molloy Lane, where the shooting was reported, is off the New Salem Highway and next to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. The address of where the man was shot is a company called Adient US, LLC in Murfreesboro. It is a company that makes automotive seats.
wgnsradio.com
Changes to Downtown Murfreesboro to likely include MORE Residential Space
South Church Street in downtown Murfreesboro is growing residentially. While it may not be apparent now - it will be in the near future, which is why the parking lot across the street from what was once the Murfreesboro Police Headquarters is now cordoned off…. That was Murfreesboro Development Services...
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Accident of 61-Year-Old Rutherford County Resident on Hobson Pike in Metro Nashville Area
In Nashville, a Rutherford County resident was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday at 7:15 a.m. The accident occurred in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike and the man killed has been identified as John Taylor III. The 61-year-old LaVergne, TN resident was driving a 2005 Honda Accord when he was struck by a 2013 Cadillac sedan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: 34-Year Old Nicholas Patterson Died In Smyrna Gas Station Shooting
(SMYRNA) Smyrna police have released the name of the clerk who was shot to death around 3:00 o'clock Tuesday morning (9/30/2022) at the Shell convenience store on StoneCrest Boulevard near the hospital and Sam Ridley Parkway. 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced deceased. A spokesperson...
wgnsradio.com
Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals
A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Gas Station Clerk Dies In Attempted Robbery
(SMYRNA, TN) Here’s an update on the fatal shooting that occurred around 3:00 o’clock Tuesday morning (8/30/2022) at the Shell Fuel Station on StoneCrest Boulevard near Sam Ridley Parkway. Surveillance video shows a suspect attempting an armed robbery. Officers determined that an unknown male suspect entered the business...
Comments / 0