unionspringsherald.com
Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame
The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
selmasun.com
Ebenezer Missionary Church marks 100th anniversary with weekend celebration
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church hosted a Centennial Celebration last weekend to commemorate the church’s100th anniversary. It started with a Centennial Outdoor Festival on the church grounds on Saturday filled with food, music, and games. “We had an amazing celebration this weekend,” stated Althestein Johnson, committee coordinator, who gave a...
selmasun.com
Gospel Tabernacle Church taking donations for disaster relief in Mississippi
Gospel Tabernacle Church, along with partners Selma City Schools, Sonlight Centter and others, are taking donations to help relieve the water crisis in Jackson, MS. Volunteers will travel to Jackson on Monday, Sept. 5 during the Labor Day holiday to bring bottled water to those in need of them. The...
Atmore Advance
Gordon, McGhee in senior HOF
Two Atmore residents were inducted into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during a ceremony in Montgomery on Aug. 21. Ann Gordon and Mal McGhee join inductees including Johnny Crear of Selma; James Harris of Wedowee; Gwendolyn Howard of Gordon; Albert Kirkland of Dothan, Andrew Onderdonk of Chatom; Col. Shirley Rogers of Tuskegee; Dr. David Thrasher of Montgomery; and George Anthony Yarbrough of Prattville in the class.
alabamanews.net
Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities
There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
thegreenvillestandard.com
Main Street Alabama meets with Georgiana
The Main Street Alabama group held a meeting with Georgiana small business owners and officials Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. What is Main Street Alabama? Main Street Alabama incorporated in 2010 to serve as state coordinator of the Main Street program. It follows a 40-year-old model for community revitalization that has...
WSFA
Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent at Tuesday’s town hall meeting. “And I do get you been here for six weeks, but at $255,000, sir, I want to see some results,” one attendee said. The room was...
SPLC grants fund pre-election festivals to help Black Alabamians ‘voice’ their vote
Seven festivals aimed at boosting voter participation will focus on marginalized Black and non-white voters who identify with Southern hip hop and street wear culture, according to a representative with Alabama Forward. Evan Milligan, executive director of the Montgomery-based non-profit civic engagement group, said Monday that a portion of the...
WSFA
Montgomery woman making smiles with yard art
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic forced people to find unique ways to stay busy. Christian Lane is a teacher, she tutors kids on the side and now she owns her own business, Inspired Image Yard Signs. “I love to build stuff and come up with new ideas,” said Lane....
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, September 1, 2022
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF JIMMY RICHARDSON, DECEASED. TO: Annie Hatcher 956 East 186th Street Cleveland, OH 44122 Samuel Richardson 1790 Armory Drive #E7 Utica, NY 13501 Lakeisha Crittenden 311 McDonald Avenue Selma, AL 36701 Dorothy Jones 954 Belle rive Drive Selma, AL 36701 Catherine England 1532 County Road165 Orrville, AL 36767 Jimmie Richardson 571 Greenpath Road Godwin, NC 28344 Janice Richardson 554 3rd Avenue Troy, NY 12182.
WSFA
Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Montgomery Thursday. According to Montgomery police, the shooting took place at 7:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of Dillworth Road. At the scene, officers found a woman with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken from the scene...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Herbert Blackmon of Orrville
Herbert Blackmon is a retired teacher. He was nominated for being a champion for the less fortunate and true servant leader. Blackmon spent 35 years in education, and now gives back to his community through special programs at the Five Points Community Development Center. “He has dedicated his retirement life...
selmasun.com
Selma baseball star Gunnar Henderson hits first major league home run for Orioles Wednesday
Morgan Academy baseball star Gunnar Henderson was called up to play in the big leagues for the first time with the Orioles on Wednesday and hit his first major league home run on his second at-bat. In the game against the Cleveland Guardians, Henderson got his first career hit, a...
WSFA
Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the Miles College Golden Bears in the annual Labor Day Classic!. The university is holding a series of events on and off campus ahead of the big game. Those events include the President’s Gala, which benefits ASU’s strategic and student-focused initiatives. Fans can cheer on the ASU Football Team and the Might Marching Hornets Band at the Hornet Walk. This will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
selmasun.com
Alexander Shunnarah taking nominations for Teacher of the Month
Nominations are open for the Fourth Annual Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month, highlighting K-12 educators by featuring them on law firm's famed billboards. Five teachers will be chosen during the initiative. Those who are selected will be given a $500 VISA gift card to be used for their classes and their picture will be featured on Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys digital billboards.
selmasun.com
Two Dallas County projects part of near-record growth in state
Two Dallas County projects were among almost 250 projects featured in the state’s New and Expanding Industry report for 2021. New Globe Metallurgical Inc. brought a $5,750,000 investment from the United Kingdom. It will result in 98 jobs, according to the report. Turbine Worx brought an investment of $402,000...
WSFA
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was critically injured after being shot in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery police said. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 300 block of Shelley Lane, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road, after 3 p.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
Police investigate threat at Excel High School
EXCEL, Ala. (WKRG) – Excel Police Chief Mike West confirms an online threat on social media Monday was made by a student at Excel High School. As a precaution, additional law enforcement officers are on campus Tuesday. Chief West confirms the “vulgar, insensitive statement” was made on Snapchat, but it wasn’t directed towards the school […]
WSFA
First Alert: Rain chances are on the rise
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain activity will remain limited and rather hit-or-miss for Thursday. Widely scattered showers and storm chances are back in the First Alert forecast Friday and into the Labor Day Weekend. The First Day of September will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs Thursday...
Grove Hill, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sweet Water High School football team will have a game with Clarke County High School on August 30, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
