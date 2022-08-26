ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nandos reveals sneak peak of new clothing line and people say it may be better than Greggs’

By Leanne Hall
 6 days ago

WE ALL love a cheeky Nandos.

And whether you're a lemon and herb lover or an extra hot fan - you're going to love their new 'extra hot drop'.

People think Nandos' clothing line may be better than Greggs' Credit: Instagram/Nandosuk

Nandos have just announced they will be launching their own clothing range.

It comes after pastry lovers' favourite, Greggs, launched their own line with Primark earlier this year.

But fans say it may be even better.

Posting to their official Instagram account, Nandos shared a sneak peek at what's in store for chicken lovers.

The sneak peek of the clothing range currently features socks and t-shirts from the brand which you can buy online in just four days' time.

Deemed 'Wearable, not edible,' the new clothing line promises to be just as spicy as their chicken.

"Ready for something spicy?" they wrote in the Instagram reel.

And it seems fans are, with many claiming it looks better than the Greggs collection and wondering if the clothing line is in collaboration with a brand.

One wrote: "forget greggs primark collection."

Another commented: "YES YES YES. Whatever it is I want it."

A third penned: "Yes please."

Meanwhile, a fourth added: "Better than the Greggs merch."

The clothing line will be launched at the end of the month in four days Credit: Instagram/Nandosuk

