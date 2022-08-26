Mervin Mayo Talks The Best Friend “Its Not Just A Song I Sing, Its A Testimony”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

Today we introduce you to the music of Mervin Mayo . Mayo’s new single “ The Best Friend ” is out right now. When describing the song, Mayo says “Well, you know, Jesus is my best friend so you know when I sing that I actually, actually mean it from my heart. When I’m down, when I’m ou,t when I’m lonely, when I’m sad you know, or my wife is not around the person I call on his Jesus. And so the song actually means everything to me because it’s not just a song that I sing is a testimony. So it’s a beautiful song. It’s not just like an average song, it’s a beautiful song it’s it’s it’s the love ballad to my best friend Jesus.

We are premiering it on GetUpErica.com which you can listen to it below:

Mayo is pushing the message of God and fighting for the youth in his hometown of Richmond, VA. Mayo is a school resource officer. He talks to Erica about reaching the youth and his goal to end the school to prison pipeline.

