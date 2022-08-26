You can't avoid it these days; if you go on YouTube, all you see are video thumbnails showing someone with an overly exaggerated expression on their face. Usually, it's to show their reaction to something like a new product, enticing us to know more. But despite understanding this, the photoshopped image is, at best, annoying and, at worst, looks like clickbait.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 HOURS AGO