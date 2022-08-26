ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Do All YouTube Thumbnails Look the Same?

You can't avoid it these days; if you go on YouTube, all you see are video thumbnails showing someone with an overly exaggerated expression on their face. Usually, it's to show their reaction to something like a new product, enticing us to know more. But despite understanding this, the photoshopped image is, at best, annoying and, at worst, looks like clickbait.
The 4 Best Blogging Platforms for Your Raspberry Pi

Blogging is a great hobby to get into, as it requires a very low barrier to entry. No matter your field of expertise or your interests, there's bound to be at least one other person in the world who would be fascinated and intrigued by what you have to say.
Free vs. Paid DAWs: Is It Worth Buying One?

Digital audio workstations are incredible pieces of creative software, but we can all agree that they are expensive to buy. With so many free alternatives too, why would you buy a DAW?. To tackle this question, we're going to dig into the difference between paid and free DAWs and find...
