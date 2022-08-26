ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 1

Related
WyoFile

Failing to fund education, Wyoming will fail in court too … again

When it comes to funding Wyoming schools, I take things personally. Opinion — I’ve never been a teacher but I have much respect for the profession, particularly because I watched how dedicated my mother-in-law, Barbara Owens, was to teaching music in Cheyenne. She typically traveled to four or five schools a day, lugging instruments and lesson plans to classrooms that always seemed way too small for the number of students she taught.
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?

More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming lawmakers seek to restrict secretary of state’s authority

A legislative committee is considering several election reforms, including open primaries, ranked-choice voting and creating an office to oversee Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming lawmakers are considering removing election-related duties from the office of secretary of state. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a motion during a Thursday...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
State
Tennessee State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Education
Casper, WY
Government
svinews.com

Car seat legislation could be returning to Wyoming Legislature

SHERIDAN — A piece of legislation designed to increase child safety on Wyoming roads is being considered by the Wyoming Legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs committee this interim session. Proposed legislation 23-LSO-0025 requires all children younger than the age of 2 to be placed in a rear-facing...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Bluepeak launches fiber internet service in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Fiber internet provider Bluepeak officially launched its service in Casper today following a $24 million investment to build a high-speed fiber network for nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in the city. The company held a groundbreaking ceremony in April after announcing its investment. Bluepeak is offering...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State

After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Joe Biden
county17.com

Analysis: Wyoming 42nd worst state for COVID-19 safety

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming ranks among the worst places in the nation for COVID-19 safety, according to a recent statistical analysis from WalletHub. According to the report, only nine states were rated lower for COVID-19 safety than Wyoming, which claimed 42nd place at 29.75 points across five key metrics: vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and the level of community transmission.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

ExxonMobil to store CO2 on BLM lands in Wyoming

ExxonMobil has received a federal permit to inject CO2 for permanent underground storage below public Bureau of Land Management property in southwest Wyoming. The company will inject up to 60 million cubic feet of CO2 per day from its Shute Creek natural gas processing facility near La Barge, according to the BLM. The greenhouse gas will be stored in a briny portion of the Madison Aquifer some 18,000 feet below the surface in an area that straddles the border between Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Scientists Worried About Declining Bee Population

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A species that is central to the very existence of life on earth is in peril, according to several organizations that monitor bee populations worldwide. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) reported in 2019 that bees are...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Federal Loans#Pomona College#Loan Forgiveness#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#Democrat
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming: September Starts and Summer Ends Hot, Dry, and Dangerous

Summer isn’t over yet – there will be intense heat, persistent dryness, and possible record-setting high temperatures throughout Wyoming during the first two weeks of September. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has analyzed current weather patterns and found a hot trend. All of Wyoming will feel...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Public Land Users Watch “Corner Crossing” Case With Interest

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two frequent Wyoming public land users – an avid hunter and a scientific researcher – said they’ll continue to err on the side of caution as they wait for the outcome of a “corner crossing” trespass civil lawsuit against four out-of-state hunters.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

WYDOT housing recommended for approval

The Teton County Planning Commission has moved forward 23 units of employee housing for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The planners recommended approval of the deed-restricted employee units south of town that will be used to house WYDOT employees. Neighbors expressed concern about the traffic and water quality because of...
TETON COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy