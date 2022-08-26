Read full article on original website
Failing to fund education, Wyoming will fail in court too … again
When it comes to funding Wyoming schools, I take things personally. Opinion — I’ve never been a teacher but I have much respect for the profession, particularly because I watched how dedicated my mother-in-law, Barbara Owens, was to teaching music in Cheyenne. She typically traveled to four or five schools a day, lugging instruments and lesson plans to classrooms that always seemed way too small for the number of students she taught.
newslj.com
After Gray's nomination, Wyoming Legislature looks to limit power of secretary of state
JACKSON — After a candidate who ran on mistrust of the 2020 election won the Republican primary to be Wyoming's top election official, a state legislative committee moved Thursday to consider a bill that would strip the secretary of state of its sole authority to oversee elections. Rep. Dan...
Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?
More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
oilcity.news
Wyoming lawmakers seek to restrict secretary of state’s authority
A legislative committee is considering several election reforms, including open primaries, ranked-choice voting and creating an office to oversee Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming lawmakers are considering removing election-related duties from the office of secretary of state. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a motion during a Thursday...
oilcity.news
Majority of school employees think Wyoming failing to prepare children for future, RIDE survey finds
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education Advisory Group is preparing policy recommendations to help improve the way Wyoming’s education system prepares children for the future after conducting a survey and hosting a series of listening sessions. The RIDE Advisory Group...
svinews.com
Car seat legislation could be returning to Wyoming Legislature
SHERIDAN — A piece of legislation designed to increase child safety on Wyoming roads is being considered by the Wyoming Legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs committee this interim session. Proposed legislation 23-LSO-0025 requires all children younger than the age of 2 to be placed in a rear-facing...
oilcity.news
Bluepeak launches fiber internet service in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Fiber internet provider Bluepeak officially launched its service in Casper today following a $24 million investment to build a high-speed fiber network for nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in the city. The company held a groundbreaking ceremony in April after announcing its investment. Bluepeak is offering...
Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State
After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
mybighornbasin.com
Park County: Webber Requests Recount of WY House District 24 Primary Election
The recount of the votes cast in the House District 24 begins at 9 a.m. Monday morning, which will confirm who won the primary race: incumbent Sandy Newsome or candidate Nina Webber. The Park County Elections Office received official notice of a requested recount on Friday, Aug. 26. Nina Webber,...
county17.com
Analysis: Wyoming 42nd worst state for COVID-19 safety
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming ranks among the worst places in the nation for COVID-19 safety, according to a recent statistical analysis from WalletHub. According to the report, only nine states were rated lower for COVID-19 safety than Wyoming, which claimed 42nd place at 29.75 points across five key metrics: vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and the level of community transmission.
ExxonMobil to store CO2 on BLM lands in Wyoming
ExxonMobil has received a federal permit to inject CO2 for permanent underground storage below public Bureau of Land Management property in southwest Wyoming. The company will inject up to 60 million cubic feet of CO2 per day from its Shute Creek natural gas processing facility near La Barge, according to the BLM. The greenhouse gas will be stored in a briny portion of the Madison Aquifer some 18,000 feet below the surface in an area that straddles the border between Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Scientists Worried About Declining Bee Population
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A species that is central to the very existence of life on earth is in peril, according to several organizations that monitor bee populations worldwide. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) reported in 2019 that bees are...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality opens applications for School Bus Replacement Program
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Nearly $850,000 will be provided to Wyoming school districts to replace diesel school buses. The grant funding for the School Bus Replacement Program comes from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality through the 2022 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act. According to the agency, the replacement...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming: September Starts and Summer Ends Hot, Dry, and Dangerous
Summer isn’t over yet – there will be intense heat, persistent dryness, and possible record-setting high temperatures throughout Wyoming during the first two weeks of September. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has analyzed current weather patterns and found a hot trend. All of Wyoming will feel...
mybighornbasin.com
BLM Approves Permanent Underground Storage of Carbon Dioxide on Wyoming’s Public Lands
The B.L.M. is permitting the first-of-its-kind construction of underground infrastructure for carbon capture on public lands in two Wyoming counties, benefitting the state’s efforts to grow the industry. In a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis, the Bureau of Land Management has approved...
Women Building Wyoming: Vendor Spotlight Showcases Women Entrepreneurs
When 14-year-old Ashlyn and her 11-year-old sister Nichole approached their mom about starting their own business, she was amused but not surprised. Her girls, especially her oldest, had always been creative, always been innovative, always had something of an entrepreneurial spirit. So it just made sense that they'd want to start a business.
Wyoming seniors hit the gym
Can you imagine 90-year-olds doing deadlifts and squats in a weight-lifting gym? That’s exactly what’s happening in Cody.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Public Land Users Watch “Corner Crossing” Case With Interest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two frequent Wyoming public land users – an avid hunter and a scientific researcher – said they’ll continue to err on the side of caution as they wait for the outcome of a “corner crossing” trespass civil lawsuit against four out-of-state hunters.
WYDOT housing recommended for approval
The Teton County Planning Commission has moved forward 23 units of employee housing for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The planners recommended approval of the deed-restricted employee units south of town that will be used to house WYDOT employees. Neighbors expressed concern about the traffic and water quality because of...
cowboystatedaily.com
California Gov Bans Gasoline Cars – Wyoming Would ‘Revolt’ If Attempted Here, Dealers Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. California plans to phase out all new gas-powered vehicles from the state by 2035, but Wyoming is not ready to do the same, according to car dealers around the state. California’s Air Resources Board on Thursday approved a 2020 executive order...
